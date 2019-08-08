The Writing Is On The Wall For Dean Foods And Has Been Since March

Investors would be best to steer clear from this company, and take a look at how the balance sheet and income statement indicates that.

In the latest earnings call, there wasn't much to chew on from the side of management in terms of good catalysts for a turnaround.

The prospects for the dairy industry are weak, and the financial results for the market leader DF over the past 5 years shows that.

One of the problems with accounting is that because it is so complex, things can fall through the cracks for the most aspiring DIY investors. Most of the time, sticking with the basics of accounting can keep investors safe - look for companies flush with earnings, top and bottom line growth, and conservative balance sheets. The troubles can happen when investors don't understand the ramifications of poor numbers, like the negative earnings that Dean Foods (DF) posted, and the goodwill impairment that caused the negative earnings.

Growth Prospects of the Dean Foods Business

I find the summary that comes straight from the mouth of management in the company's 2018 annual report to be one of the more sobering overviews of the potential growth within the business. With a few sentences, management shares a major obstacle to the problem with the milk industry, mainly that the market is already so saturated (already in homes) and so the few growth drivers would include higher pricing (which is tough to do in a commodity like milk unless you can corner the market and decrease supply), cheaper costs (which DF hasn't historically been great at), and matching growth of GDP through population or economic growth. As CEO Ralph Scozzafava stated in the Letter to Shareholders:

Source: DF Letter to Shareholders

Unless the consumption of milk can somehow be increased within that 90% penetration rate, it's hard to see how the amount of milk being purchased in the next 5 years versus the previous 5 years can be substantially increased. It is true that Dean Foods is the market leader in milk, but that doesn't help earnings growth much in an industry with a flat growth rate, unless the company has the financial willpower to either expand into other related areas that can rely on synergies, or grab more market share through bolt-on acquisitions, or squeeze out competitors by having better long term financial fundamentals. As you'll soon see, that hasn't been the case, and with the recent Goodwill Impairment the situation seems to have gotten worse.

Financial Health of the Dean Foods Business

As you can see from this screenshot of the balance sheet, the company is highly leveraged and the Goodwill Impairment finally drew some attention to that. Total Stockholders' equity decreased from $655 million in 2017 to $314 million in 2018, which adjusted many commonly used accounting metrics such as the Debt to Equity and Equity to Asset ratio to better illustrate just how much trouble the company is in. For those of you who are keeping score at home, that 1 year move represents a change in Long Term Debt to Equity from 1.39 to 2.88. From the Debt to Equity metric that I like to use (Total Liabilities / Shareholder's Equity), the numbers moved from 2.82 to 5.73.

Source: DF 2018 10-k

Now all of a sudden the company seems much more leveraged, even though the Long-term debt number barely even budged, from $912 million to $905 million. What really happened was that the precarious financial position that the company had for quite some time was revealed. The Goodwill Impairment, which happened on a stock I used to own called Newell Brands (NWL), likely occurred at a similar timeline as the Newell story, when the company aggressively made acquisitions they probably shouldn't have, and had to consequently sell off pieces of businesses (to investor ire).

When a company's goodwill assets are impaired, that means that the assets acquired don't produce as much cash and growth as expected. Not only does that impact the earnings as a one-time hit (see the income statement below), but it likely limits the profitability in the years to come, which is another bearish signal for current long term shareholders. So where did that $300+ million of stockholders' equity vanish to? Well look again closely to the change in the balance sheet from 2017 to 2018.

Source: Author edit from DF financials

There's the vast majority of the drop right there, and you can see that the number is close to the Goodwill Impairment hit to earnings in the Income Statement (below). What should be terrifying is that not only has earnings and revenue been flat lately, and is obviously taking a hard hit this year, but it's been that way for over 10 years for this company. Like I said at the top, there doesn't seem to be many growth drivers to look forward to that can turn the ship around, and the company needs to. Fast.

Source: Author edit from DF financials

The debt obligation is still there, and is mounting. Not only does the company need to stay profitable and generate enough cash to make those debt payments, but it's just been announced (through the impairment) that the company's ability to make profits and generate cash is less than previously expected. Couple that with an industry that doesn't have much in the way to get excited about, and I see a commodity stock that's gone sour. It appears that most of Wall Street agrees with me, as the stock has been beaten down to a paltry 0.4 Price to Book ratio and 0.01 Price to Sales, and a market capitalization that's in the penny stock territory now below $100 million. The interest coverage ratio for the stock continues to drop compared to EBIT, so the leverage for the company looks bad from the P&L side too:

Source: Gurufocus

A value investor thinking he's getting $0.40 on his $1 invested because of the Price to Book Ratio is very mistaken. You're buying a risky cash burning machine in a dying industry. Look how that turned out for Xerox. This is a classic value trap if I've ever seen one. Look at how bad the free cash flow situation has been over the past 5 years (not to mention the steadily declining top line and EPS over the past 10):

Source: Gurufocus

Management Outlook

This was a summary of what's transpired on top of the Goodwill Impairment, with volumes down and the loss of a major customer being one you might've heard of, the behemoth Walmart (WMT). From CFO Jody Macedonio:

In the second quarter, total Dean Foods’ volume went down significantly year-over-year reflecting ongoing volume pressure coupled with the overlap of certain customers exiting our system last year. The volume decrease reflects an accelerated fluid milk category decline. The category is currently undergoing significant changes as consumers have more food and beverage options to choose from than ever before. This leads to a dynamic retail and competitive landscape that we believe will continue to evolve. In recent year, the overall category has declined about 2% annually and in Q2 we saw an acceleration of this trend. The dairy category continues to be pressured by very low retail price points on private label milk, while at the same time accelerated dairy commodity inflation is putting additional pressure on margin.

Later in the call, there was this color on the free cash flow position for this latest fiscal year, which will be reflected in next year's 10-k:

Bryan Hunt Okay. And then on a follow-up, can you discuss what the change in – to your free cash flow negative for the year implies about the second half free cash flow? Are you still anticipating the second half to be free cash flow positive, just not to overcome the outflow in Q1? Jody Macedonio Yes. For the second half, we are anticipating positive free cash flow, but it can’t overcome our performance in the first half.

That's not very cheery response either, and that's from the company's latest earnings call a few days ago (August 6, 2019 transcript). The only redeeming factor behind buying this stock now is the 11% dividend yield (which is likely to be cut due to the probable cash flow problems ahead), and the value factor (which means nothing if your company goes bankrupt). Play the timing game if you want, but brace yourself against the pain of this falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.