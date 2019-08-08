KLA-Tencor: Eating Everyone's Lunch (Except ASML)

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Aug. 5, 2019. Wafer Inspection and Patterning, PCB display and component inspection revenues accounted for 10% of revenues.

Wafer inspection was 32%. Patterning, which includes reticle inspection, was 23%. Wafer inspection and patterning are part of the semiconductor metrology/inspection or process control segment.

This article presents headwinds and tailwinds impacting for the remainder of this calendar year and in 2020.

Headwinds

Capex

According to KLAC CEO Rick Wallace, foundry and logic is expected to continue performing well through the second half of 2019 and in 2020. The optimistic view is driven by next-generation technology development, capacity additions at leading-edge nodes, increasing competitive dynamics and investment in EUV infrastructure. However, memory weakness will likely continue to impact customers’ caution toward equipment investment plans. Management continues to expect WFE to be down in 2019, largely due to weaker DRAM demand.

To add more granularity, my forecasts for semiconductor capex are shown in Table 1 based on my report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” which incorporates a database of more than two dozen semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. I estimate the total capex spend to drop 17.6% in 2019, as a direct result of a 46.7% drop for NAND and 30.2% drop for DRAM.

I expect positive YoY capex spend in 2020, helped by a recovery in memory spend. Nevertheless, the negative growth in capex spend in 2019 already has impacted KLAC, and its competitors even more, which I show later in this article.

E-beam Competition

CEO Wallace made several comments in his earnings call about KLAC’s optical inspection system, which competes with e-beam inspection, noting:

“We are currently seeing accelerated adoption of our flagship Gen 5 optical inspection platform, which is now in its second iteration since first being produced in 2016. We expect Gen 5 shipments to double in 2019 compared to the previous year. Customers are leveraging the combination of sensitivity and throughput in this platform to enable unique detection of yield limiting defects at significantly lower cost of ownership compared to the alternatives. The strong customer adoption of Gen 5 and the continued success of the Gen 4 platform, now in its fifth iteration, are further confirmation of the success of our multi-generation platform strategy for innovation and market leadership in optical inspection. Further, the latest generation of our laser scattering optical inspection platform, known as Voyager, is also enjoying strong adoption in the marketplace. Leading memory and foundry customers are deploying Voyager for in-line monitoring application in high-volume manufacturing. So what you get is, you end up with customers deploying the most cost effective solution they can that has the capability that they need and that really cascades starting with e-beam, then getting to 39xx than 29xx, and then the new Voyager platform.”

Clearly KLAC, which makes optical inspection systems, is concerned about e-beam inspection systems made by ASML (ASML). For a detailed analysis, I refer the reader to my March 5, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Is More Than Lithography With Its Advanced Metrology/Inspection Systems.”

Why is KLAC concerned about ASML and its e-beam inspection system? According to our report entitled “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing,” KLAC exited the e-beam inspection market in 2016, and between 2010 and 2016, its revenues in the sector never exceeded $40 million per year.

On the other hand, Hermes Microvision, which was acquired by ASML, entered the wafer inspection sector in 2008, and by 2012, reached revenues of $141 million. In 2018, revenues were double that. In 2016, ASML acquired Hermes for $3.1 billion.

More importantly, KLAC’s optical inspection has experienced little growth since the introduction of the e-beam inspection technology and particularly since ASML’s acquisition of Hermes. Table 2 shows that in 2018, KLAC‘s optical inspection revenues grew just 1.2% YoY while ASML’s e-beam inspection revenues grew 16.2%.

Tailwinds

Dominating Market Share

I noted in my above-mentioned SA article that KLAC maintained its share of the global market at 53.1% in 2018. ASML increased its share from 5.8% in 2017 to 6.4% in 2018, and Applied Materials (AMAT) lost share from 11.9% in 2017 to 10.4% in 2018. I refer readers to Chart 2 in that article.

Chart 1 below shows how dominating KLAC is in the metrology/inspection market. For 1H 2019, KLAC dominated the market with a 73% share, up from a 66% share in 1H 2018.

Chart 1

Revenues for these companies are for equipment only and do not include service or spare parts. In addition, I have not included AMAT, which as I said above had a 10.4% share in 2018, since the company does not readily breakout revenues until the end of the calendar year. I also included only data from KLAC’s metrology/inspection business, excluding revenues generated from its recent acquisition of Orbotech.

Increasing Market Share

As I said above, KLAC increased its share of the market in 1H 2019 (Chart 1) to 73% from 66% in 1H 2018. Chart 2 shows the percentage change from 1H 2018 to 1H 2019 by all companies analyzed in Chart 1.

KLAC grew 1.4% HoH followed closely by ASML at 1.1%. Pure-play metrology/inspection companies significantly underperformed KLAC. Nova Measuring (NVMI) was next, but recorded a 15.1% drop in revenues. Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) and Nanometrics (NANO) followed with drops of 19.9% and 28.0%, respectively. I discussed the recently announced merger between RTEC and NANO in a June 27, 2019, Seeking Alpha article aptly entitled “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival!”

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

With an anticipated drop in WFE (wafer front end) equipment of 17%, which I forecast back in March, KLAC is well ahead of the curve with an increase of 1.4% HoH, compared to decreases in revenues among its peers as high as -42.0% HoH for Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTY).

ASML recorded a revenue increase of 1.1% HoH, but its metrology/inspection sector is miniscule compared to the company’s lithography business. Nevertheless, its e-beam inspection system has had an impact on KLAC.

KLAC has introduced new products to counter the advancements by ASML. The company offers its second iteration Gen 5 optical inspection platform and expects shipments to double YoY in 2019. Its Voyager laser scattering optical inspection system is being used by memory/foundry customers for in-line monitoring, in high-volume manufacturing.

Despite these positive tailwinds for KLAC, the global macroeconomy is being impacted by a China trade/technology/currency war. There's further uncertainty surrounding the inventory overhang in memory that's being compounded by the trade tensions. This is particularly negative for Micron Technology (MU), which his high exposure to China’s Huawei, the focus of possible further sanctions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.