CrossFirst Bankshares Readies IPO Plan

I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.

CFB has grown quickly but the IPO isn't cheap and community bank stock performance has been underwhelming in recent years.

The firm operates a network of bank branches in the Midwest U.S.

Quick Take

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $114 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a network of seven full-service banking offices in the U.S. Midwest region under the name CrossFirst Bank.

CFB is growing quickly and has promise, but another smaller regional business bank stock has performed in a lackluster manner since its IPO, and CFB’s IPO valuation is no great bargain.

Company & Technology

Leawood, Kansas-based CrossFirst was founded in 2007 to operate CrossFirst Bank network in the US that provides traditional loan and deposit products, online and mobile banking applications, treasury management and mortgage and international services to businesses and individuals.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director George Jones, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Vice-Chairman, President and CEO at Texas Capital Bancshares.

CFB has developed seven full-service banking offices, primarily along the Interstate-35 corridor, with locations in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; as well as Dallas, Texas.

Management claims that the firm is ‘the third largest bank headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”) by asset size.’

As of June 30th, 2019, CFB had total assets of $4.5 billion, loans of $3.5 billion, deposits of $3.6 billion and stockholders’ equity of $499.2 million.

The firm has grown its assets at a CAGR of 48.8% between 2008 and 2018, while raising more than $400 million in capital to fund such growth, as shown in the graphic below:

Company operating revenue increased from $52.8 million in H1 2018 to $71.8 million in H1 2019, as illustrated here:

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Growth Plans

CFB has grown through and plans to continue focusing on organic growth by deepening ties within its communities, building upon client relationships and further leveraging the experience of its senior management team, commercial lenders and local stockholder base.

The company is going to further pursue accretive initiatives to increase profitability while management believes that a branch-lite approach should continue to drive operating leverage and scale as CFB develops these markets.

Moreover, the company plans to have between one to three branches per market that are strategically located in areas to provide financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks.

In case of further acquisitions or market expansions, the company will focus on adjacent metropolitan markets with a branch-like structure and with experienced banking teams that are proficient and knowledgeable about CFB’s target client base and that provide a strong cultural fit.

Financial Performance

CFB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased total interest income

Strong growth in net interest income after provision for loan losses

Stable net interest margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 $ 105,509,000 52.8% 2018 $ 156,880,000 60.4% 2017 $ 97,816,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 $ 62,779,000 45.7% 2018 $ 96,868,000 54.2% 2017 $ 62,818,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 3.40% 2018 3.39% 2017 3.40% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 $ 30,043,000 2018 $ 45,850,000 2017 $ 22,820,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $141.4 million in cash. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $30.3 million.

IPO Details

CFB and selling shareholders intend to raise $114 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of a total of 7.1 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

The company well sell 5.75 million shares and selling stockholders will sell 1.36 million share.s

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including maintenance of required regulatory capital and to support our future growth.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James, Stephens, and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Commentary

CFB is seeking public investment to fund its growth plans, which has featured the steady expansion downward from Kansas City through to Dallas, Texas.

It isn’t surprising, given the role of president and CEO George Jones, who joined the firm after a two-year ‘retirement’ from founding Texas Capital Bank.

The bank’s financials show strong growth, with steady net margin in the mid-3%’s, which is reasonably good for a $4.1 billion assets business bank.

Of course, the firm’s expansion into the energy industry in 2014 has helped due to the rapid growth of the unconventional oil & gas exploration and production industry.

The market opportunity for Midwest U.S. banking is significant as the region stands to continue growing from its energy and related industry expansion.

As to valuation, the IPO isn’t cheap from an earnings perspective when compared to another Midwest U.S. bank, Bank 7.

However, CFB is growing at a much faster rate, so for investors who want to tap into that growth potential, the IPO may be an interesting opportunity.

However, given the current extremely low interest rate environment, it may be difficult for banks such as CFB to generate a meaningful catalyst to earnings in the near term.

Since its IPO September, 2018, Bank 7’s stock is slightly lower eleven months later, so I’m not impressed with its results.

I'm similarly skeptical of potential near-term returns for CFB IPO share buyers.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 14, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.