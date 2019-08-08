Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully

That said, though, the sell-off earlier this week shows that correction risks have grown.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) released second quarter earnings last Friday that once again showed that the BDC covered its dividend with net investment income. Goldman Sachs BDC is a higher-quality BDC, in my book, due to its consistent excess dividend coverage and strong portfolio quality. Nonetheless, stocks are vulnerable to a correction, which is why I have set a tight stop-loss limit here, and advise other income investors to do the same.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC is structured as a business development company regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. As a result, Goldman Sachs BDC is required to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

Goldman Sachs BDC is a defensively-positioned business development company. The BDC primarily invests in relatively secure 1st lien debt (75 percent of portfolio) and 2nd lien debt (18 percent of portfolio) while the remainder is made up of unsecured debt, common and preferred stock. The total investment portfolio was valued at $1.53 billion at the end of the June quarter.

Here's a portfolio split by security type.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

100 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's new investment commitments in the second quarter related to first lien debt, which underlines the conservative nature of the BDC's investment portfolio.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC not only has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio, but also strong portfolio credit quality, as evidenced by a low non-accrual ratio.

Non-accruals indicate potentially problematic loans where the payment of scheduled interest and the repayment of the principal are in doubt. Goldman Sachs BDC's non-accrual ratio at the end of the June quarter was 3.5 percent (based on portfolio fair value), which was unchanged from the previous quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC previously disclosed a loan to NTS Communications as a non-accrual and expects to be repaid in the current quarter. From the investor presentation:

As previously disclosed, the Company’s first lien, last-out unitranche debt investment in NTS Communications, Inc. (“NTS”) was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This investment represents 3.2% and 3.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. The Company currently expects that this investment will be repaid during the quarter ending September 30, 2019, in connection with the sale of NTS. However, the exact timing is dependent on the satisfaction of certain closing conditions to the sale transaction, including receipt of Federal Communications Commission approval.

Adjusted for the NTS Communications' investment, the adjusted non-accrual ratio was just 0.3 percent in Q2-2019 (again, based on fair value) and the trend actually looks quite good.

Source: Achilles Research

Distribution Coverage

I consider Goldman Sachs BDC to be a higher-quality BDC largely because of its consistent excess distribution coverage. Goldman Sachs BDC outearned its dividend in every single quarter in at least the last three years, which translates into a higher-than-average degree of dividend safety for GSBD (rolling 12-quarter average dividend coverage ratio of 114 percent).

In Q2-2019, Goldman Sachs BDC raked in $0.47/share in net investment income while paying out a steady $0.45/share in dividends. The company does not raise its quarterly base dividend and does not pay special dividends.

Here are Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage stats, updated for Q2-2019.

Source: Achilles Research

Risks

I have sold 50 percent of my stake in Goldman Sachs BDC at $19.90 in July in light of growing downside risks and because of the company's large floating-rate exposure. I have discussed my decision to reduce my exposure to GSBD in my article titled "Why I Sold 50% Of My Stake In Goldman Sachs BDC," published on July 8, 2019.

Goldman Sachs BDC has aggressively invested in floating-rate debt in the last couple of years. 96.8 percent of GSBD's loans were linked to floating rates at the end of Q2-2019 (end of Q1-2019: 96.3 percent), making the company vulnerable to a decrease in interest rates. Lower interest rates imply pressure on GSBD's net interest income and could make new loan originations potentially less profitable going forward.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points at the end of July and may be forced to lower rates even further after the trade conflict between the U.S. and China ignited again, especially if U.S. economic growth starts to slow down. THIS would NOT be good news for GSBD due to its large floating-rate asset base, and it could put pressure on Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income growth, and, worst case scenario, its distribution.

Further, should the U.S. economy slide into a recession, Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio quality is at risk and it is likely that some of its clients won't be able to make interest rate payments on time. A deterioration of GSBD's portfolio quality would be a major negative for a bullish investment thesis.

NAV And Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value remained stable in the second quarter as the company's NII exceed its distribution and the net change in realized/unrealized depreciation was minimal at just $0.04/share. GSBD's net asset value was reported at $17.21/share at the end of Q2-2019.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

And here's Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value trend over the last seven quarters. In a recession scenario, I can see Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value dropping another 5-10 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Goldman Sachs BDC's shares continue to sell for a premium to net asset value, which is kind of typical for business development companies at the higher end of the quality spectrum. Today, Goldman Sachs BDC's shares are priced at a ~15 percent premium to NAV.

Here's how GSBD compares against a group of higher-quality BDCs in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Despite solid Q2-2019 results defined by good dividend coverage and decent portfolio quality, I have set a tight stop-loss limit for GSBD in order to protect myself against another market sell-off. I already sold 50 percent of my position in GSBD at ~$20 in July in light of growing economic risks and the fact that Goldman Sachs BDC has a large floating-rate asset base, something that could work against the company if the Fed moves down on the interest rate curve again. My stop-loss limit is $19.30, which means my remaining GSBD position will be closed once we reach this price level. Though GSBD is a higher-quality BDC choice, in my opinion, it is time to tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.