5 Best CEFs To Buy For August 2019

We try to separate the wheat from the chaff using our filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 closed-end funds.

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay high distributions, and are offering "excess" discounts.

In the CEF world, it's hard to figure out which funds to buy and when to buy.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive investment class that offers high income generally in the range of 6%-10%, broad diversification in terms of a variety of asset classes, and market matching total returns in the long term if selected carefully.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

The year 2019 has been quite volatile for the stocks thus far. From the panic of May and early June, markets had bounced back strongly and were breaking new all-time high records until this past week. First, the markets fell after a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed. The reasoning for the downward swing was that ether the cut was not big enough or the Fed did not commit to future cuts. Furthermore, on last Friday, the trade issues bounced back to the forefront, when President Trump announced an additional 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China. Then on Monday, the US Treasury designated China as "currency manipulator" for the first time since 1994, when China allowed its currency to fall below a threshold.

In spite of all this volatility, the CEF funds generally have done very well this year. Even during this latest market swoon, CEFs were holding better than common stocks. However, this also means that most CEF funds are not cheap today. As income investors, we have to be constantly on the lookout for good investment candidates which have a solid track record, offer good yield and are attractively priced.

For regular stocks, there are several well-known metrics that we could use to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, though it's not easy. But it's even harder to figure out which CEF funds to invest in and if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. This is what this series of articles does - to attempt to separate the wheat from the chaff by applying a broad-based screening process followed by an eight-point criteria weighting system.

This is our monthly series on CEFs, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 6.63% and offer an average discount/premium of -4.85%. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Goals for the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees those who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here's a summary of our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions.

High long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV. We also try to measure if there has been an excess NAV return over and above the distribution rate.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buy, determined by the "excess" discount offered compared to their past history.

Coverage ratio: We try to measure to what extent the distribution is covered by the income generated by the fund. Not all CEFs fully cover the distribution, especially the equity, and specialty funds as they depend on the capital gains to cover their distribution. That’s why this is just one of several criteria that are being used.

A well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of 10 CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period of time rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset-classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice always is good, it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to.. Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.0% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than 10 years (inception date 2008 or earlier) Approx. 300 Funds We want funds that have a long track record. UNII* Balance > -$2.00 Approx. 280 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate the fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +5% Approx. 250 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Since Inception Annualized Return on NAV > 0% And 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > -5% Approx. 220 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 100 -125 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 102 funds in our list, which is still too long to present here or meaningfully make a selection of five funds.

Note: Most of the data in this article is sourced from Cefconnect.com, Cefa.com, and Morningstar.com.

Narrowing Down to 40 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable number, we will shortlist 10 funds based on each of the following criteria. Thereafter, we will apply certain qualitative criteria on each fund and rank them to select the top 5.

Five broad criteria:

Excess Discount/Premium (explained below).

Distribution rate.

Return on NAV since inception (long-term over 10 years).

Return on NAV last five years (medium-term over five years).

Coverage ratio.

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes, we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So what's important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their past record say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5% but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12-month period. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) simply compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

We sort our list (of 102 funds) on the excess discount/premium in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 08/02/2019)

Ticker Fund Name EFF. LEVERAGE % BASEE EXPENSE DISTR. RATE DISTR. FREQ. Excess Dis./ Prem. DISC./ PREM. SINCE INCEPTION RTN ON NAV INCEPTION DATE ETW EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps -- 1.09% 9.03% M -3.11% -3.78% 5.60% 9/28/2005 HQL Tekla Life Sciences Investors -- 1.19% 9.14% Q -2.27% -8.68% 8.99% 5/8/1992 IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity -- 1.45% 10.37% Q -2.22% -8.01% 7.00% 12/12/1985 JCE Nuveen Core Equity Alpha -- 1.01% 7.21% Q -2.04% -4.08% 8.09% 3/27/2007 NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II 29.95% 1.37% 10.42% M -1.86% 3.60% 6.23% 7/31/2003 DIAX Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite -- 0.92% 6.78% Q -1.81% -2.74% 7.92% 4/26/2005 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.89% Q -1.61% -2.26% 11.02% 8/18/1994 RMT Royce Micro Cap Trust 5.99% 1.07% 8.37% Q -1.45% -11.64% 9.49% 12/14/1993 FRA BlackRock Float Rate Strat 27.66% 1.19% 6.54% M -1.45% -12.66% 5.00% 10/31/2003 EFR EV Senior Floating Rate 34.70% 1.30% 6.68% M -0.86% -11.91% 5.45% 11/24/2003

High Current Distribution Rate:

After all, most investors invest in CEF funds for their juicy distributions. We sort our list(of 102 funds) on current distribution rate and select the top 10 funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Fund Name EFF. LEVERAGE % BASE EXPENSE DISTR. RATE DISTR. FREQ. Excess Dis./ Prem. DISC. / PREM. SINCE INCEPTION RTN ON NAV INCEPTION DATE IIF MS India Investment -- 1.35% 15.72% S -0.21% -12.03% 8.71% 2/25/1994 SPE Special Opportunities Fund 32.19% 1.91% 13.65% M 0.65% -11.08% 5.98% 6/8/1993 TDF Templeton Dragon Fund -- 1.31% 11.25% S -0.40% -11.74% 9.21% 9/8/1994 GGT Gabelli Multimedia 10.36% 1.59% 10.91% Q 2.20% 4.83% 7.73% 11/15/1994 USA Liberty All-Star Equity 0.00% 1.00% 10.86% Q 3.18% -2.49% 8.09% 10/31/1986 FTF Franklin Limited Duration Income 25.50% 1.22% 10.81% M 1.42% -6.54% 5.66% 8/27/2003 FEN First Trust Energy Inc&Growth 26.12% 1.56% 10.69% Q 4.04% 1.31% 8.63% 6/17/2004 NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II 29.95% 1.37% 10.42% M -1.86% 3.60% 6.23% 7/31/2003 IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity -- 1.45% 10.37% Q -2.22% -8.01% 7.00% 12/12/1985 AVK Advent Claymore Conv & Income 39.98% 1.27% 9.49% M 1.03% -10.67% 5.86% 4/30/2003

Long term Return on NAV (since inception, over 10 years)

We then sort our list(of 102 funds) on the Return on NAV (since Inception) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Fund Name EFF. LEVERAGE % BASE EXPENSE DISTR. RATE DISTR. FREQ. Excess Dis./ Prem. DISC. / PREM. SINCE INCEPTION RTN ON NAV INCEPTION DATE CAF MS China A Share -- 1.72% 8.25% A 1.53% -11.04% 12.75% 9/28/2006 UTG Reaves Utility Income 20.96% 1.10% 5.95% M 5.54% 3.33% 11.38% 2/24/2004 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.89% Q -1.61% -2.26% 11.02% 8/18/1994 EMF Templeton Emerging Markets -- 1.33% 5.22% A 3.23% -8.33% 10.92% 2/27/1987 HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors -- 1.03% 9.24% Q -0.30% -9.98% 10.75% 4/23/1987 AWF AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc 0.77% 0.99% 6.56% M 3.23% -8.40% 10.57% 7/28/1993 QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over -- 0.92% 6.95% Q -0.45% -0.31% 10.31% 1/30/2007 RFI Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty 0.00% 0.88% 6.87% M 3.15% 0.79% 10.18% 9/27/1993 PHT Pioneer High Income Trust 28.86% 0.98% 8.73% M 3.41% -7.01% 10.04% 4/26/2002 UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure 31.09% 1.39% 7.18% M 3.26% -2.19% 9.96% 3/30/2004

Medium Term Return on NAV (last 5-years)

We then sort our list (of 102 funds) on the Return on NAV (last five years) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Fund Name EFF. LEVERAGE % BASE EXPENSE DISTR. RATE DISTR. FREQ. Excess Dis./ Prem. DISC. / PREM. SINCE INCEPTION RTN ON NAV 5 YEAR ANN. RTN ON NAV INCEPTION DATE CAF MS China A Share -- 1.72% 8.25% A 1.53% -11.04% 12.75% 12.52% 9/28/2006 ASG Liberty All-Star Growth 0.86% 1.28% 8.18% Q 2.42% -0.84% 6.68% 12.36% 3/14/1986 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.89% Q -1.61% -2.26% 11.02% 12.07% 8/18/1994 EOS EV Enhanced Equity Income II -- 1.09% 6.92% M 2.61% 3.38% 8.10% 10.90% 1/26/2005 QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over -- 0.92% 6.95% Q -0.45% -0.31% 10.31% 10.88% 1/30/2007 RQI Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty 26.43% 1.32% 6.76% M 5.39% -1.25% 9.58% 10.75% 2/28/2002 UTG Reaves Utility Income 20.96% 1.10% 5.95% M 5.54% 3.33% 11.38% 10.60% 2/24/2004 HTD JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc 31.94% 1.21% 6.48% M 3.79% -1.80% 9.85% 10.54% 2/27/2004 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref 26.92% 1.05% 6.74% M 3.04% -7.19% 9.18% 10.29% 6/27/2003 CSQ Calamos Strategic Total Return 33.48% 1.53% 7.70% M 1.89% 0.31% 7.31% 9.42% 3/26/2004

Coverage Ratio (Earnings vs. distributions)

We then sort our list (of 102 funds) on the coverage ratio and select the top 10 funds. The coverage ratio is derived by dividing the earnings per share by distribution amount for a specific period.

Ticker Fund Name EFF. LEVERAGE % BASE EXPENSE DISTR. RATE DISTR. FREQ. Excess Dis./ Prem. DISC. / PREM. SINCE INCEP. RTN ON NAV Coverage Ratio INCEP. DATE EVF EV Senior Income Trust 35.84% 1.81% 6.49% M 1.50% -11.03% 5.03% 115.00% 10/30/1998 NMZ Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp 39.76% 1.05% 5.04% M 3.86% 0.93% 7.31% 104.20% 11/19/2003 TEI Templeton Emerging Mkts Income -- 1.11% 7.58% M 4.41% -5.12% 8.38% 102.44% 9/23/1993 FRA BlackRock Float Rate Strat 27.66% 1.19% 6.54% M -1.45% -12.66% 5.00% 102.16% 10/31/2003 BLW BlackRock Limited Duration Inc 25.10% 0.88% 6.19% M 2.64% -9.08% 7.43% 101.89% 7/28/2003 BGT BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr 27.63% 1.20% 6.41% M -0.33% -11.65% 5.21% 101.80% 8/30/2004 JFR Nuveen Floating Rate Income 37.70% 1.37% 7.55% M -0.03% -11.25% 5.29% 100.81% 3/25/2004 JRO Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps 37.17% 1.40% 7.75% M -0.36% -11.36% 5.74% 100.80% 7/27/2004 HYB New America High Income Fund 30.44% 1.18% 7.43% M 2.13% -10.21% 9.75% 100.18% 2/26/1988 JPC Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund 36.37% 1.30% 7.42% M 3.21% -2.37% 6.25% 100.00% 3/26/2003

Now, we have 50 funds in total from the above selections. We will see if there are any duplicates from the above selections. In our current list of 50 funds, there were eight duplicates, meaning there are funds that are appearing more than once. So once we remove the duplicate rows, we are left with 42 funds.

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just five Funds

In our list of 42 funds, we already have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That’s not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to six factors and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights to each of the EIGHT criteria:

Baseline expense (Max weight 5)

Current distribution rate (Max weight 10)

Current discount/premium (Max weight 5)

Excess discount/premium (Max weight 5)

NAV return since inception (Max weight 10)

NAV return last 5-years (Max weight 10)

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (Max weight 5)

Coverage Ratio (Max weight 10)

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an “Overall Total Weight.” The sorted list of 42 funds on the “combined total weight” is presented below.

Ticker BASE EXPENSE DISTRIB. RATE DISC. / PREM. Excess Dis./ Prem. SINCE INCEP. RTN ON NAV 5 YEAR ANN. RTN ON NAV Excess Ret over Distr. Coverage ratio Combined Total Weight Wt. Expense Wt. Distr. Rate Wt. Dis/ Prem Wt. Excess Discount Wt. NAV Ret. since Incep. Wt. RTN 5YR Wt. Excess Return Over Distr. Wt. Coverage ratio (HYB) 1.18% 7.43% -10.21% 2.13% 9.75% 6.20% 2.32% 100.18% 41.04 3.82 4.95 5.00 0.00 9.75 6.20 2.32 9.00 (AWF) 0.99% 6.56% -8.40% 3.23% 10.57% 4.85% 4.01% 89.62% 39.44 4.01 4.37 4.20 0.00 10.00 4.85 4.01 8.00 (CAF) 1.72% 8.25% -11.04% 1.53% 12.75% 12.52% 4.50% 2.08% 39.28 3.28 5.50 5.00 0.00 10.00 10.00 4.50 1.00 (HTD) 1.21% 6.48% -1.80% 3.79% 9.85% 10.54% 3.37% 73.99% 39.23 3.79 4.32 0.90 0.00 9.85 10.00 3.37 7.00 (RNP) 1.05% 6.74% -7.19% 3.04% 9.18% 10.29% 2.44% 59.52% 39.16 3.95 4.49 3.60 0.00 9.18 10.00 2.44 5.50 (UTG) 1.10% 5.95% 3.33% 5.54% 11.38% 10.60% 5.43% 40.89% 36.70 3.90 3.97 -1.67 0.00 10.00 10.00 5.00 5.50 (BLW) 0.88% 6.19% -9.08% 2.64% 7.43% 5.86% 1.24% 101.89% 36.32 4.12 4.13 4.54 0.00 7.43 5.86 1.24 9.00 (BTO) 1.62% 6.89% -2.26% -1.61% 11.02% 12.07% 4.13% 5.98% 35.84 3.38 4.59 1.13 1.61 10.00 10.00 4.13 1.00 (PHT) 0.98% 8.73% -7.01% 3.41% 10.04% 3.08% 1.31% 96.44% 35.74 4.02 5.82 3.51 0.00 10.00 3.08 1.31 8.00 (RQI) 1.32% 6.76% -1.25% 5.39% 9.58% 10.75% 2.82% 33.00% 35.21 3.68 4.51 0.63 0.00 9.58 10.00 2.82 4.00 (RFI) 0.88% 6.87% 0.79% 3.15% 10.18% 8.97% 3.31% 31.38% 34.59 4.12 4.58 -0.40 0.00 10.00 8.97 3.31 4.00 (QQQX) 0.92% 6.95% -0.31% -0.45% 10.31% 10.88% 3.36% 1.90% 33.68 4.08 4.63 0.16 0.45 10.00 10.00 3.36 1.00 (FRA) 1.19% 6.54% -12.66% -1.45% 5.00% 4.45% -1.54% 102.16% 33.07 3.81 4.36 5.00 1.45 5.00 4.45 0.00 9.00 (EFR) 1.30% 6.68% -11.91% -0.86% 5.45% 5.30% -1.23% 98.53% 32.76 3.70 4.45 5.00 0.86 5.45 5.30 0.00 8.00 (JRO) 1.40% 7.75% -11.36% -0.36% 5.74% 3.88% -2.01% 100.80% 32.75 3.60 5.17 5.00 0.36 5.74 3.88 0.00 9.00 (NMZ) 1.05% 5.04% 0.93% 3.86% 7.31% 7.29% 2.27% 104.20% 32.72 3.95 3.36 -0.47 0.00 7.31 7.29 2.27 9.00 (EVF) 1.81% 6.49% -11.03% 1.50% 5.03% 5.08% -1.46% 115.00% 32.63 3.19 4.33 5.00 0.00 5.03 5.08 0.00 10.00 (BGT) 1.20% 6.41% -11.65% -0.33% 5.21% 4.57% -1.20% 101.80% 32.18 3.80 4.27 5.00 0.33 5.21 4.57 0.00 9.00 (HQL) 1.19% 9.14% -8.68% -2.27% 8.99% 5.63% -0.15% -3.14% 32.13 3.81 6.09 4.34 2.27 8.99 5.63 0.00 1.00 (RMT) 1.07% 8.37% -11.64% -1.45% 9.49% 4.53% 1.12% -0.06% 32.10 3.93 5.58 5.00 1.45 9.49 4.53 1.12 1.00 (JFR) 1.37% 7.55% -11.25% -0.03% 5.29% 3.93% -2.26% 100.81% 31.91 3.63 5.03 5.00 0.03 5.29 3.93 0.00 9.00 (JPC) 1.30% 7.42% -2.37% 3.21% 6.25% 6.71% -1.17% 100.00% 31.79 3.70 4.95 1.19 0.00 6.25 6.71 0.00 9.00 (TEI) 1.11% 7.58% -5.12% 4.41% 8.38% 1.82% 0.80% 102.44% 31.50 3.89 5.05 2.56 0.00 8.38 1.82 0.80 9.00 (HQH) 1.03% 9.24% -9.98% -0.30% 10.75% 3.55% 1.51% -1.42% 31.48 3.97 6.16 4.99 0.30 10.00 3.55 1.51 1.00 (UTF) 1.39% 7.18% -2.19% 3.26% 9.96% 7.91% 2.78% 0.00% 31.14 3.61 4.79 1.10 0.00 9.96 7.91 2.78 1.00 (JCE) 1.01% 7.21% -4.08% -2.04% 8.09% 8.21% 0.88% 2.76% 31.06 3.99 4.81 2.04 2.04 8.09 8.21 0.88 1.00 (TDF) 1.31% 11.25% -11.74% -0.40% 9.21% 4.82% -2.04% 3.94% 30.79 3.69 6.67 5.00 0.40 9.21 4.82 0.00 1.00 (DIAX) 0.92% 6.78% -2.74% -1.81% 7.92% 8.77% 1.14% 7.53% 30.61 4.08 4.52 1.37 1.81 7.92 8.77 1.14 1.00 (IIF) 1.35% 15.72% -12.03% -0.21% 8.71% 4.62% -7.01% 0.00% 29.86 3.65 6.67 5.00 0.21 8.71 4.62 0.00 1.00 (USA) 1.00% 10.86% -2.49% 3.18% 8.09% 8.58% -2.77% 2.24% 29.58 4.00 6.67 1.25 0.00 8.09 8.58 0.00 1.00 (AVK) 1.27% 9.49% -10.67% 1.03% 5.86% 4.12% -3.63% 32.68% 29.04 3.73 6.33 5.00 0.00 5.86 4.12 0.00 4.00 (EMF) 1.33% 5.22% -8.33% 3.23% 10.92% 1.71% 5.70% 0.88% 29.03 3.67 3.48 4.17 0.00 10.00 1.71 5.00 1.00 (ASG) 1.28% 8.18% -0.84% 2.42% 6.68% 12.36% -1.50% -2.08% 27.27 3.72 5.45 0.42 0.00 6.68 10.00 0.00 1.00 (CSQ) 1.53% 7.70% 0.31% 1.89% 7.31% 9.42% -0.39% 19.03% 27.18 3.47 5.13 -0.16 0.00 7.31 9.42 0.00 2.00 (EOS) 1.09% 6.92% 3.38% 2.61% 8.10% 10.90% 1.18% -1.62% 27.11 3.91 4.61 -1.69 0.00 8.10 10.00 1.18 1.00 (SPE) 1.91% 13.65% -11.08% 0.65% 5.98% 5.27% -7.67% -35.92% 27.01 3.09 6.67 5.00 0.00 5.98 5.27 0.00 1.00 (IAF) 1.45% 10.37% -8.01% -2.22% 7.00% 2.17% -3.37% 8.36% 26.61 3.55 6.67 4.01 2.22 7.00 2.17 0.00 1.00 (FTF) 1.22% 10.81% -6.54% 1.42% 5.66% 1.58% -5.15% 50.41% 26.46 3.78 6.67 3.27 0.00 5.66 1.58 0.00 5.50 (ETW) 1.09% 9.03% -3.78% -3.11% 5.60% 4.72% -3.43% 8.39% 26.25 3.91 6.02 1.89 3.11 5.60 4.72 0.00 1.00 (NCZ) 1.37% 10.42% 3.60% -1.86% 6.23% 2.37% -4.19% 56.67% 24.46 3.63 6.67 -1.80 1.86 6.23 2.37 0.00 5.50 (GGT) 1.59% 10.91% 4.83% 2.20% 7.73% 5.46% -3.18% -5.95% 21.85 3.41 6.67 -2.42 0.00 7.73 5.46 0.00 1.00 (FEN) 1.56% 10.69% 1.31% 4.04% 8.63% -1.58% -2.06% -96.09% 17.50 3.44 6.67 -0.66 0.00 8.63 -1.58 0.00 1.00

The Final Five:

From the top funds, we rejected CAF due to very inconsistent dividend history.

TABLE

Ticker HYB AWF HTD RNP UTG Average INCEPTION-DATE 2/26/1988 7/28/1993 2/27/2004 6/27/2003 2/24/2004 CATEGORY High Yield - Debt Income High Yield - Global Income Equity Tax-Advantaged Real Estate (US) Utilities DISTRIBUTION. FREQ. Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly EFFECTIVE LEVERAGE % 30.44% 0.77% 31.94% 26.92% 20.96% 22.21% BASELINE EXPENSE 1.18% 0.99% 1.21% 1.05% 1.10% 1.11% DISTRIBUTION RATE 7.43% 6.56% 6.48% 6.74% 5.95% 6.63% DISCOUNT / PREMIUM -10.21% -8.40% -1.80% -7.19% 3.33% -4.85% MARKET CAP $208 MM $1,034 MM $905 MM $1,050 MM $1,767 MM UNII BALANCE $0.01 ($0.12) $0.00 ($0.24) ($0.65) -0.20 Coverage Ratio 100.18% 89.62% 73.99% 59.52% 40.89% 72.84% 52 WK AVG Discount/Premium -12.34% -11.63% -5.59% -10.23% -2.21% -8.40% Z-SCORE- 3 MONTH 1.0 2.5 1.2 0.5 2.2 1.48 Z-SCORE- 6 MONTH 1.1 3.0 1.6 1.2 2.0 1.78 Z-SCORE - 1 YEAR 1.2 1.7 1.5 1.4 2.2 1.60 5 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 6.20% 4.85% 10.54% 10.29% 10.60% 8.50% 10 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 10.60% 9.26% 14.70% 16.11% 16.33% 13.40% ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV Since Inception 9.75% 10.57% 9.85% 9.18% 11.38% 10.15%

Risks:

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks that the investor needs to be aware of.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. While the leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. Please note that two of our selections this month do not use leverage at all, and the other two use very low leverage. However, if a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long term returns on the NAV. NAV is the “Net Asset Value” of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile, as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period of time. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices which are different from their NAVs (Net Asset Values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. There are many funds that may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find five likely best funds for investment each month using the screening process. We demand our selections have a solid long-term record, maintain good earnings to distribution coverage, offer high distributions, and are relatively cheaper and offer a reasonable discount. Also, we ensure that the selected five funds form a diverse group. Please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month to month (or even week to week). However, some of the funds can repeat from month-to-month if they remain attractive over an extended period of time.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 6.63% and an average discount/premium of -4.85%. CEFs, in general, have had a good year thus far, and everything is a bit pricey. Our selections offer an average yield that is slightly lower than we wish for, and the discount is less than we expect, but we believe this is the cost of quality.

We believe that the above group of CEFs makes an excellent watch list for further research.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, IIF, CHI, JPS, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.