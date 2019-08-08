High Probability Of 30%-40% Upside On Liquidation For Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

The large losses in 2018 hurt book value and the company started trading under cash value.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Inc. (BCRH) was hit in 2017 by a string of major natural disasters and this swung them from good profits to big losses. The losses took several quarters to come to fruition as BCRH examined and paid out claims. The slow and steady decline in book value alongside evaporation of earnings, took a toll on investor sentiment.

BCRH traded down almost 75% at one point from its peak value.

Alongside that though, investors began to steadily lose sight of the fact that the company was trading way under the cash it carried per share. At the beginning of 2019, BCRH traded at just half of the tangible book value.

In BCRH's case the asset side of tangible book value consisted almost exclusively of highly realizable cash and cash like equivalents.

Source: BCRH Q3-2018 financials

BCRH did start exploring alternatives to improve the market price. After a few months of thinking on the subject, BCRH announced this.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. today announced that, after considering strategic alternatives, its Board of Directors has decided to cease active operations and pursue an orderly run-off of its liabilities and in-force portfolio and return capital to shareholders as it winds up its operations. As and when capital becomes available after settlement of existing liabilities and expenses, and in accordance with all applicable regulatory requirements, the Company expects to declare special distributions to shareholders as it winds up its affairs and operations. The Company currently expects, based upon management’s best available estimates, that 20% of its existing shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2019 will have been distributed or will become available for distribution in the remainder of 2019, 65% will become available for distribution in 2020 and 15% will become available subsequent to 2020. The Company expects the first of these special distributions to be declared on or about August 30, 2019. The Company will remain exposed to the performance of its underlying in-force reinsurance treaties and the future release of collateral held in trust under the terms of underlying expired reinsurance treaties during the run-off of its business. Accordingly, the amount to be received by shareholders and the timing of those receipts will be dependent on the performance of those underlying in-force treaties among other factors, including applicable regulatory approvals for such distribution. The timing and ultimate amount of special distributions could ultimately be materially adversely impacted by unforeseen events and the ultimate development and settlement of existing losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Shortly after that announcement, BCRH reported its Q2-2019 results where it showed the following book value.

Source: BCRH Q2-2019 results

While the stock did spike appreciably on the news, we explain why BCRH has a high probability of rewarding investors yet.

Return Timeline

BCRH balance sheet as seen today is still highly liquid and we expect all of it to be realized over time.

Source: BCRH Q2-2019 results

Hence we are using tangible book value as a proxy for what investors will get over time as BCRH completes its run-off. BCRH will return the cash over the next 30 months. The exact times are not known but the company did breakdown the approximate times and amounts.

Source: Author's calculations

That cash return assumes no gain or losses on its insurance policies. Outside of major disasters, BCRH policies are generally profitable and premiums have moved up after the difficult 2017 season. But to be conservative, we will assume that the policies result in a nil net payout for investors.

If we further assume that investors would want to earn a 9% return on their investment, which is certainly a good yield in today's low yield world, we can derive the price someone would pay, or should pay for the shares today.

Source: Author's estimates using a 9% discount rate

Even at $8.62, the shares are poised to return 9% assuming there are no gains or losses. Another conservative assumption here is that the amounts are all paid out at the end of each fiscal, whereas, payments are likely to happen at earlier time periods.

What are the shares pricing in today? Well at the current price the discounted rate exceeds 12%, even assuming the amounts are paid on the last day of each year.

Risks

As with any other insurance or reinsurance company, until liquidation occurs, there are risks that a major disaster would decimate book value. We think that is balanced by the premium BCRH earns on its policies and hence we have not counted any payouts associated with additional earnings.

BCRH plans to delist in March 2020 as well.

The Company intends to delist its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange prior to March 31, 2020. Following delisting, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to terminate the registration of its shares and suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). After the filing of the Form 15, the Company will no longer be required to file Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K or other required reports under the Exchange Act (assuming that the number of record shareholders of the Company remain below certain thresholds in the future). The Exchange Act deregistration will be effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 15. Following delisting and deregistration, the Company believes that its common shares will continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink, a centralized electronic quotation service operated by the OTC Markets for over-the-counter securities.

We don't see any risk with this move per se and the parent continues to have substantial other vehicles in the public eye

Source: Blue Capital

While we don't see this as a risk, investors should consider the possible impact of this on any margin usage. OTC stocks are generally not eligible for margin collateral and investors may find themselves offside with their broker's margin requirements as this goes into effect.

Conclusion

The current discount rate is extremely high for what we see as a high probability successful liquidation event. Investors should consider purchasing shares for a good total return over the next 24-30 months. Run-off and policy wind downs should derisk the investment aggressively over time and it is highly probable that BCRH returns a total of 30% from here. That potential upside moves up if we consider BCRH's historic return on equity of a minimum of 8% in years without extreme catastrophic events.

If we assume about half of BCRH's book value will be earning premiums over two years, we can add an additional 83 cents of potential earnings and upside ($10.33 X 8% X 50% X 2 years= 83 cents). That could push total returns up to as high as 40%.

