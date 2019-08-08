2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right

Looking at GE's (NYSE:GE) latest earning results, I believe that GE needs to get two things right - fix its Power issues and stabilize its Aviation earnings. Power and Aviation are GE's two key segments. And, if these two segments underperform at the same time, then it's a matter of concern for shareholders and investors.

Shortly after GE released its quarterly earnings, its stock price had gone up by 5% during the pre-market trading. Positive sentiments were short-lived though, and the stock plunged by 3.9% on August 1, 2019. GE was trading at $9.46 during the time of writing this piece. I am hardly surprised that the stock has gone down by more than 9% since the release of the company's latest quarterly earnings. I believe that this decline is partially attributed to GE's restructuring initiatives that have not produced the desired results, at least till now. The company's Power business continues to struggle like last year, and to make matters worse, even its Aviation business has come under financial pressure!

Power business fails to impress (again)

GE's Power business has been underperforming since last several quarters. In short, the company sold fewer turbines to power plants in the first half of 2019 as compared to previous year. Although an increasing demand for renewable energy is affecting GE's Power business, the demand for industrial gas turbines (ranging from 5MW to 100 MW) still remains steady, and South Asian countries like India (where GE has good market presence) still have a huge demand for gas and steam-powered turbines.

GE Power's latest financial performance reveals that the company's gas power orders increased by 27% YoY, while its Power portfolio orders declined by 62% YoY. As compared to a 22% YoY decline in its revenues in 2018, GE's Power segment recorded a YoY decline of 24% in 2Q19, which was pretty disappointing, to say the least.

Image Source: GE 2Q19 earnings update

Till now, GE Power's efforts for reducing costs and improving operations have not produced desired results. I say this looking at Power segment's profits that fell sharply from $410 million in 2Q18 to just $117 million in 2Q19. Except for growth in gas power orders, it is difficult find any upsides in GE's Power segment earnings.

To fix its 'Power Issue', GE is trying hard to leverage the potential of growing energy markets like India, where Thermal power continues to remain as a main energy source despite renewable push. But GE faces tough competition in India from players like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Mitsubishi, and most of the government-related contracts in India are placed on an 'L1' basis, where 'L1' stands for 'Lowest technically accepted bidder', which means that bidders have to be extremely price-conscious!

Aviation business hit by grounding of Boeing 737 MAX

Another major (and widely reported) setback for GE in 2Q19 was the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX which affected its Aviation business. GE manufactures jet engines for Boeing (NYSE:BA) through a joint venture, and the Boeing 737 MAX grounding resulted in a $600 million cash outflow for GE in 2Q19.

Image Source: GE 2Q19 earnings update

Segment profits for Aviation stood at $1.4 billion in 2Q19 and were down by 6% YoY. Although GE did manage to substantially increase its LEAP engine orders (YoY), the grounding of 737 MAX may continue to hurt its Aviation business in the coming time. What is worrying is that if this grounding stays in place for the remaining two quarters, GE may lose an additional $400 million (or more) per quarter during the second-half of 2019. Also, investors must note that Aviation has been GE's best performing segment for the last two years. So, any roadblocks in its growth path will not be good for the company's future performance.

Looking closely at GE's overall industrial revenues of $28.8 billion in 2Q19, it can be seen that its Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas segment recorded a decent YoY growth of 26% and 7%, respectively. It was Power, Aviation, and Healthcare segments that had underperformed, resulting in a cumulative 1% YoY decline in overall segment revenues.

Takeaway for investors

GE has raised its outlook for full-year 2019 by increasing its projected industrial cash flow in a range between negative to $1 billion, and earnings per share by 5 cents. To be honest, this is an encouraging sign, as GE's industrial cash flow is seen as a sign of efficiency by investors and markets. But what happens if the company's two core sectors underperform in the remaining two quarters?

In my earlier article on GE, I had stated that GE's Power segment needed an 'Energy Boost' through operational cost reductions, divestment decisions, and efficient project execution. Although GE is trying very hard to fix its Power issues, I don't see these issues getting resolved in the remaining two quarters of 2019. Besides, GE's Aviation business may lose close to $1 billion because of grounded Boeing 737 MAX in the remaining two quarters of 2019.

It simply means that GE will continue to struggle in its Power and Aviation business in near future. Plus, there is also an impending trade-war concern that can negatively affect GE's industrial sales in the coming time. With this, I firmly believe that GE's stock price will face downward pressure in the remaining two quarters.

