CVS Health: Dividend Stock Still A Strong Buy After The 7% Pop

A great opportunity for long-term investors to buy CVS at a super cheap valuation and start off with a 3.4% yield.

CVS has strong cash flow generation and estimates significant debt reduction by 2022, which will allow it to resume dividend growth again.

CVS appreciated 7% on better than expected business performance in Q2 and improved guidance for 2019.

CVS Health (CVS) was substantially undervalued before the 7% pop on Wednesday. It remains a strong buy for long-term investors.

Why the Pop?

CVS reported its Q2 results on Wednesday. And the stock appreciated 7% because the business performed better than expected with the company beating its own Q2 adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance by 10%. As a result, it also boosted its full-year guidance modestly by about 1.8% to $6.89-7.00.

Additionally, the Aetna integration and debt reduction have been progressing well.

Q2 Results

The Q2 results are as follows. Adjusted revenues increased 36% to $63.4 billion, adjusted operating income rising 55% to $4 billion, adjusted EPS rising 12% to $1.89, and cash flow from operations climbing 82% to $5.3 billion. The large spike in revenues and operating income is attributable to the Aetna acquisition, which was closed on November 28, 2018.

CVS's Pharmacy Services segment generated revenue of $34.8 billion, up 4.2% year over year, while adjusted operating income was $1.3 billion, up 10%.

CVS's Retail / Long-Term Care segment generated revenue of $21.4 billion, up 3.7% year over year, while adjusted operating income was $1.7 billion, down 8.3%. Revenue benefited from higher prescription volume and brand name drug price inflation. However, factors such as continued reimbursement pressure and higher wages and benefits dragged down the operating income.

Its Retail Pharmacy business consists of ~9,900 retail locations and ~1,100 MinuteClinitcs. The company expanded its market share in retail pharmacy by 1.2% to 26.5%. It also experienced good same-store sales ("SSS") growth of 4.2%.

Aetna forms the cornerstone of CVS's Health Care Benefits segment, which brought in revenues and adjusted operating income of $17.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, for the quarter. Since the end of 2018, medical membership has increased by ~735,000 (i.e., about 3%) to 22.8 million. This is less than 7% of the U.S. population, while ~70% of the U.S. population lives within 3 miles of a CVS pharmacy. So, there's lots of room to gain more members.

The Leveraged Balance Sheet

The Aetna acquisition resulted in CVS's leveraged balance sheet. At the end of 2017, it had net debt of $24 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio ("D/E") of 64% and a debt-to-assets ratio of 25%.

At the end of Q2, CVS's net debt arrived at $61.3 billion, leading to a D/E of 99.6% and a debt-to-assets ratio of 28%. Notably, though, the high D/E had already improved from the 2018 year end's 116%. Nonetheless, it still looks like the balance sheet has way too much debt to equity.

Thankfully, CVS generates strong cash flow and is focused on debt reduction. In Q2, it generated $5.3 billion in cash from operations and since completing the Aetna acquisition, it has repaid ~$6.6 billion of debt.

The Dividend Freeze Isn't Permanent

CVS had increased its dividend from 2003 to 2017. So, it must have surprised a lot of investors when it decided to freeze its dividend in 2018 when the payout ratio was still very low at below 30%.

In fact, the company had openly stated that it won't increase its dividend nor buy back any stock until it arrives at a leverage ratio (debt to EBITDA) of low 3x, which is expected to be achieved by 2022.

Meeting or Exceeding Targets

As noted earlier, CVS lifted its adjusted EPS guidance by ~1.8%. Moreover, CVS is ahead of schedule in its integration of Aetna in that it now expects synergies of $400 million this year versus the target of $300-350 million. CVS estimates full synergies of ~$900 million by 2021 or later. The company is also making good progress on modernizing the company and reducing debt, which will ultimately lead to cost savings.

CVS is on a Super Sale

CVS has never been on such a super sale in the last 20 years. At ~$58 per share as of writing, it trades at a forward P/E of ~8.3, while the company expects to resume +10% in adjusted EPS growth in 2022+. Assuming a fairer P/E of 13, the stock should trade closer to $91 for 56% upside potential.

Investor Takeaway

As CVS reduces its debt levels, the undervalued stock should trade at much higher levels. The company is focused on paying down debt. Although it's unfortunate that it cannot use some of its cash flow to buy back shares, it's good news for investors because buybacks will more or less prop up the stock.

Now that CVS stock looks like it has been forming a base at the ~$52-58 level, it's a good time to buy up some shares as a long-term investment. By the time CVS resumes dividend growth, the stock would be trading substantially higher.

