Lumber Is One Of The Few Industrial Markets That Rallies After The Fed Cuts Rates

Lumber futures are highly illiquid, making them a market to watch and not to trade. With the total open interest of only 2,751 contracts on August 7 and fewer than 1000 contracts changing hands on an average day, the market can become highly volatile when it moves. Markets with limited liquidity tend to gap to the up and the downside.

The price of lumber has traded in a range from $286.10 to $659 per 1,000 board feet since May 2018. At the highs, the price rose to a record level. Before 2017, the previous all-time peak came in 1993 at $493.50.

Lumber is an industrial commodity. Over recent sessions, the prices of other raw materials dropped in the face of disappointment over the Fed's interest rate cut and new US tariffs on China. Lumber went the other way as the price rallied to over $370 per 1,000 board feet from below the $330 level.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is an unusual real estate investment trust as it is highly sensitive to the ups and downs in the lumber market.

Rate cuts and trade weigh on copper, oil, and other industrial commodities

Last week was a busy time for markets. On July 31, the US Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points and ended its program of balance sheet reduction one month ahead of schedule. The move to lower rates was the first in over a decade.

Typically, a dovish pivot by the US central bank would weigh on the value of the US dollar and be highly bullish for most commodities prices. However, a greedy market expected more. After the June FOMC meeting, many market participants, including the President of the United States thought the Fed should have trimmed the short-term rate by a minimum of 50 basis points. The markets sent the central bank a signal late last year. In Q4, the US stock market dropped like a stone after the Fed acted four times during 2018 to hike the Fed Funds rate by a full percentage point. The market told the Fed it had gone too far. The central bank waited until the final day in July and made only the minimum adjustment to US interest rates. The week before, the ECB announced that more accommodative central bank policy is on the horizon. The news from the ECB made the Fed's interest rate cut a non-event as the dollar index rallied after the Fed made its move.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index climbed to a new high in the wake of the Fed meeting. The index traded to a peak at 98.700, the highest level since May 2017. Aside from the ECB's move that neutered the Fed, the Chairman of the US central bank likely shot himself in the foot at the press conference that followed the rate reduction.

The first sign that a counter-intuitive move in markets was coming was that two dissenters on the FOMC voted against a rate cut. Eric Rosengren, the President of the Boston Fed and Esther George the President of the Kansas City Fed felt that economic growth data in the US did not support lowering interest rates despite concerns over China and Europe. Moreover, since the market was looking for a more substantial reduction in interest rates, when Chairman Powell stated that the Fed is not entering a prolonged easing cycle, the dollar rallied, and industrial commodities prices fell.

On August 1, news that President Trump is slapping another 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US sent many industrial commodities prices even lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates that the red metal that often serves as a barometer for global economic growth fell to a new low for 2019 at $2.5315 per pound. Copper futures were not far above the $2.60 level on the September futures contract on Thursday, August 8.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX crude oil futures displays the counter-intuitive impact of the Fed rate cut on the final day of July and the new tariffs on the first day of August. On August 1, the price of crude oil suffered its most significant daily decline in four years as the price dropped by over $4 per barrel. On August 7, another round of selling hit the energy commodity. Crude oil fell to a low at $50.52 per barrel on August 7, and the active month September futures contract was trading at $52.66 on August 8.

Many other commodities prices fell last week including agricultural and other industrial raw markets. The price of palladium, a precious and industrial metal plunged from over $1550 to the $1400 per ounce level.

Meanwhile, the price of lumber futures went the other way.

Lumber bounces as lower rates favor new home demand

While most commodities prices moved lower last week, the price of lumber moved just under 10% higher between July 26 and August 2.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the volatile lumber futures market rose from a low at $286.10 in late May 2019 to a high at $413.60 in mid-June. After a dip to $325.90 in mid-July, the price recovered to just over the $3680 per 1,000 board feet on the active month September futures contract on August 8. The price of wood moved to the middle of its trading range since February at a time when other raw material prices declined on disappointment with the Fed and the escalation of protectionist trade policies.

From a technical perspective, price momentum and relative strength indicators are hovering in neutral territory. The open interest metric declined with the price over the recent weeks and began recovering on the rally, which is a bullish technical sign for the price of wood. Weekly historical volatility at 63.52% is close to the highest level of the year.

The bottom line for the lumber market is that falling US interest rates cause mortgage rates to decline and demand for new homes to increase. Lumber was one of the few markets to reward the Fed after the 25-basis point decline in short-term rates. Moreover, since most borrowers finance new home purchases with a 30-year fixed-rate loan, the end of balance sheet normalization takes the upward pressure off of rates further out along the yield curve in the US. Cheaper money often translates to an increase in new home building, which lifted the price of lumber, a required raw material for construction projects.

The wood futures market has a history of signaling the future

Lumber is a funny market. I never trade the futures, but I watch them like a hawk. I have learned to appreciate and respect the predictive value of lumber prices when it comes to long-term trend changes in the world of commodities.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of lumber began falling in late 2004 and early 2005, well ahead of the global financial and US housing crisis in 2008. While lumber rose with other commodities prices from the early 2009 lows to the 2011 peak in the raw material market, its correction on the downside came to an end in September 2015, before other commodities prices hit bottom. Gold and silver found lows in December 2015. Copper fell to its nadir in January 2016, and crude oil hit rock bottom in February 2016. The lumber futures market was like a crystal ball, as it projected the coming lows in a host of commodities futures markets.

More recently, the price of lumber exploded to an all-time high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018. By October of that same year, the price had declined to just under the $300 level. Lumber's decline came before the significant drop in the stock market in Q4 of last year when many commodities prices move lower.

Support and resistance levels to watch

The lack of liquidity in the lumber futures market can make it a wild ride when it comes to price swings. With lumber trading in the middle of its recent trading range at just over the $360 per 1,000 board feet level, the $285 and $455 levels stand as critical support and resistance. The first level on the downside from a short-term perspective is at around $325. On the upside, the market could encounter some resistance at $415.

Another essential consideration in lumber is seasonality. We are coming into a time of the year when the price of lumber often slumps as construction projects decline in the late fall and winter season.

WY follows the price of lumber and pays an attractive dividend

Weyerhaeuser Company operates as a real estate investment trust with a kicker. Aside from reflecting the strength or weakness in the property market, it also acts as a call option on the price of wood. The company profile states:

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the US and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

With timber-producing properties in the US and Canada, the cash flow of the company depends on lumber prices. The company is a leading manufacturer of wood products.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that WY also lags the price of lumber futures. The shares hit a low at $22.06 in February 2016, five months after lumber found a bottom in September 2015. The most recent peak came at $38.39 in June 2018, one month after the price of lumber futures hit the all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet. At $24.92 per share on August 8, the price is closer to the recent low at $20.52 last December than the highs.

As a REIT, WY pays shareholders an attractive 5.42% dividend. With a market cap of $18.73 billion and average daily volume of just over five million shares, WY is far more liquid than the lumber futures market.

Now could be an excellent time to put WY shares on your radar. Weakness in the stock market and seasonality in lumber demand could create a scale-down buying opportunity for WY shares in the coming weeks and months. The 5.42% dividend will pay patient investors while they wait for capital appreciation.

While the Chairman of the Federal Reserve told the market not to expect a prolonged period of interest rate cuts, he may have to eat those words. The escalation of the trade dispute with the Chinese and continued accommodation in Europe provide significant justification for falling US rates. The central bank tends to follow the data and markets, which could send WY shares lower. I would be a buyer of WY shares on a scale-down basis throughout the rest of 2019. The dividend on the REIT and call option on the lumber market make WY stock a bargain in a falling market over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.