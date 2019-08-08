Elanco Acquires Prevtec Microbia For Food Animal Vaccine Tech

With the acquisition, ELAN is gaining technologies that it can roll out to other geographies desiring antibiotic-free alternatives.

Prevtec has developed swine vaccine technologies that are alternatives to anitbiotics.

Elanco has acquired Prevtec Microbio for up to $76.3 million in total consideration.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) announced it has acquired Prevtec Microbia for up to $76.3 million in up front and contingent consideration.

Prevtec provides the Coliprotec vaccine products line for pigs against post-weaning diarrhea [PWD] and associated clinical signs caused by Escherichia coli.

ELAN acquired Prevtec to bring in-house vaccine technologies it was already distributing, and plans to expand its use to new geographies.

Montreal, Canada-based Prevtec Microbia was founded in 2003 and has developed the Coliprotec vaccine line for pigs, whose exclusive distributor in Europe and Canada is Elanco.

Management is headed by President and CEO Michel Fortin, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously Chief Financial Officer at Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Due to the EU's push to limit the use of the antibiotics colistin and zinc oxide, both currently utilized against E.coli today, the Coliprotec vaccine line is particularly important in Europe.

Prevtec’s primary offerings are:

Coliprotec F4

Coliprotec F18

Coliprotec F4/F18

Company partners or major customers include:

Université de Montreal

Klifovet

Université du Québec

CZ Veterinaria

Diamond Animal Health

Investors have invested at least $7.3 million in the company and include Investissement Quebec, Telesystem, and Desjardins-Innovatech. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Global Market Insight, the global animal vaccines market is projected to grow to $9 billion by 2025 primarily due to increasing demand for animal products.

The French animal vaccines market is projected to reach $450.2 million by 2025, due to the large population of farm and pet animals.

The inactivated vaccines segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the period due to the advantages associated with this type of vaccine, such as no risk of reversion and easy inventory maintenance.

The parasitic vaccines segment has the potential to reach $815.4 million by 2025 as parasitic infections in cattle and poultry lead to significant economic losses for producers.

Major vendors that provide animal vaccines include:

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Durvet

Henry Schein Animal Health (HSIC)

Hipra Animal Health

Merck Animal Health (MRK)

Neogen (NEOG)

Zoetis (ZTS)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Elanco disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $59.9 million in cash plus a contingent payment of up to $16.4 million ‘if certain sales milestones are achieved in 2021.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, ELAN had $272.1 million in cash and equivalents and $3.55 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.4 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($22.4 million).

Since its IPO in September of 2018, ELAN’s stock price has dropped 11.4% vs. a one-year return for U.S. Pharmaceuticals of a negative 0.6% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 3.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in each of the three reported quarters since the firm’s IPO:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped slightly, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

ELAN acquired Prevtec to bring in-house technology that it was already distributing in Canada and Europe.

As Elanco stated in the deal announcement,

By acquiring Prevtec and bringing the Coliprotec line into Elanco’s swine portfolio, Elanco will look to expand registration to other key geographies. Offering a full range of alternative solutions is particularly important given alternatives do not typically have the same broad spectrum of activity antibiotics deliver. With more than 1 billion pigs marketed globally each year, pork is the most widely consumed protein and a significant market opportunity.

So, the deal is something ELAN looks to build on by rolling out to other geographies. The Asia Pacific region comes to mind as the most obvious choice, as hog meat is extremely popular among Asian consumers.

Additionally, major producer China is suffering a severe hog sickness period now and will likely be prioritizing animal health to an even greater degree.

While we don’t know what kind of multiple ELAN has paid for Prevtec, the deal appears to be a solid strategic acquisition the firm can use to build on for a wider geographic footprint.

