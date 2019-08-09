Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Portfolio Catastrophe (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

I recently learned of an investor who experienced a catastrophic portfolio wipe-out in the past several months. This unfortunate story occasions several lessons for advisors.

We need to have a good grasp of the difference between investing and gambling.

We must grasp the difference between diversified risk and concentrated risk.

We must recognize the difficulty inherent in analyzing investments.

We must understand that the wealth of data we have at our fingertips may not make us wealthier, but may actually have the opposite result.

I recently learned of an investor who experienced a catastrophic portfolio wipe-out in the past several months.

This podcast (6:03) relates four lessons that advisors can learn, or re-learn, internalize and use to help clients regarding the distinction between gambling and investing; between diversified vs. concentrated risk; the difficulty of analyzing investments; and the hazards of data. We conclude that advisors can act as a restraint on investors who, left alone, can and do end up harming themselves.

