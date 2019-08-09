The Asset Allocator: Portfolio Catastrophe (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
I recently learned of an investor who experienced a catastrophic portfolio wipe-out in the past several months.
This podcast (6:03) relates four lessons that advisors can learn, or re-learn, internalize and use to help clients regarding the distinction between gambling and investing; between diversified vs. concentrated risk; the difficulty of analyzing investments; and the hazards of data. We conclude that advisors can act as a restraint on investors who, left alone, can and do end up harming themselves.