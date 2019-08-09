The Asset Allocator: Portfolio Catastrophe (Podcast)

Summary

I recently learned of an investor who experienced a catastrophic portfolio wipe-out in the past several months. This unfortunate story occasions several lessons for advisors.

We need to have a good grasp of the difference between investing and gambling.

We must grasp the difference between diversified risk and concentrated risk.

We must recognize the difficulty inherent in analyzing investments.

We must understand that the wealth of data we have at our fingertips may not make us wealthier, but may actually have the opposite result.