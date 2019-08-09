YH CEF Report August | Everything Is (Was) Awesome

What that means for the CEF investor is no more increases in leverage costs. In fact, we could see leverage costs very quickly helping support distributions.

Distribution cuts were relatively mild and infrequent this month with just one double-digit cutter. That was the Templeton Global Income (GIM) fund which cut the distribution by 10.6% to $0.032 from $0.036. The cut is not surprising given the fall in global yields. GIM tends to adjust the distribution each month based on the current earnings power of the fund. With the collapse of global bond yields, it is not a shock that they would need to adjust the payout lower.

Last week, the entirety of the German yield curve fell below zero for the first time ever.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The Swiss yield curve did the same a few days earlier.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Imagine governments being able to borrow and not having to pay interest? The U.S. spend approximately $480 billion on interest on the aggregate sum of the $18T in total public debt we have outstanding. Imagine - if rates stay low enough- that being wiped out. While we don't have negative rates here we could at some point in the future.

JP Morgan says the 10-year could go to zero driven by the plunge in global bond yields.

Quite simply, the money is pouring into the US bond market from overseas. As the volume of negative-yielding debt grows across Europe and Japan, investors are seeking a safe haven that has a positive return. US investors have neither embraced the decline nor pushed back against it. As trade tensions escalate, the probability of recession rises. There is also the very real risk that inflation expectations have become unanchored and central banks are gradually becoming powerless. New York Fed president John Williams captured this risk nicely this month by saying that “investors are increasingly viewing these low inflation readings not as an aberration, but rather a new normal”.

This drop in yields could cause closed-end fund yields to look relatively more attractive and mean valuations could reach levels we saw in 2012. This is especially the case now that we've seen a significant reversal in the short-end of the yield curve. What that means for the CEF investor is no more increases in leverage costs. In fact, we could see leverage costs very quickly helping support distributions.

With that overhang gone for the first time in over four years, valuations could continue to move higher. In fact, just this past week we saw average discounts for CEFs move to the lowest levels in nearly 3 years. The average discount is now just -4.0%, compared to about 6.3% just three months ago. In just the last 3 weeks we have seen average discounts fall over 125 bps providing a nice backdrop to total returns for 2019.

Distribution Announcements

Distribution Increase (>3%)

Vertical Capital Corp (VCIF): Monthly distribution increased by 31% to $0.01 from $0.013.

Distribution Decrease (>3%)

Templeton Global Income (GIM): Monthly distribution decreased by 10.6% to $0.032 from $0.0358.

EV National Muni Opp (EOT): Monthly distribution decreased by 6.2% to $0.0759 from $0.0809.

MFS Hi Income Muni (CMU): Monthly distribution decreased by 5.3% to $0.018 from $0.019.

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF): Monthly distribution decreased by 3% to $0.066 from $0.068.

Commentary

The commentary this month is centered around a relatively new closed-end fund, Vertical Capital Income (VCIF). This fund is run by Oakline Advisors and primarily invests in residential mortgage loans that they purchase on the secondary market. They purchase these loans/mortgages at a discount to their unpaid principal balances.

The secondary mortgage market is the largest chunk of the $10.7T residential mortgage market. Now this is not a fund of mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") which is what funds like PCI, DMO, and JLS hold in their portfolios. Instead, VCIF is actually buying individual notes and believes it can achieve a strong income stream and even some capital gains by going note-by-note to find small, discarded loans that they believe are underpriced.

The fund came to the market several years ago (2016) as an interval fund, which is a bit of a blend of an open-end and closed-end fund. Given the superiority of the closed-end fund structure, especially in the fixed income sector, it makes sense that the industry would attempt to throw up gates on outflows while not capping how much can flow in. But I digress.

As of March 31, 2019 (the last semi-annual report that has been released), the fund had $129 million in assets, comprised of 786 individual mortgage loans. The fund is small and has gotten smaller due to the interval offer system. A year before the fund had $152 million and 900 loans. But investors pulled money in the fourth and first quarters reducing the size.

The distribution yield for the fund was cut significantly as they are paying the closed-end fund conversion costs through the fund instead of the sponsor covering it. This is not a shareholder friendly move.

Bulldog Investors run by Phil Goldstein immediately began building a position to confront Oakline. Bulldog is trying to drum up support to oppose the proxy approval of a new investment advisory agreement with Oakline, who subadvises on the fund. They would like to take it over similar to what they did with High Income Fund (PCF), a former Putnam fund.

Bulldog now owns 7.6% of the fund's outstanding shares.

Phillip Goldstein, a managing member of Bulldog, commented:

“After the Fund converted to a closed-end fund two months ago, the stock price immediately collapsed. It currently trades at a discount of about 20% below its net asset value (“NAV”). If shareholders do not approve the new investment advisory agreement, that would send a message to the Board that they want an opportunity to realize a price at or close to NAV for all their shares e.g., by liquidating the Fund.”

We issued a buy alert on the shares about a month ago when it was trading at $9.44. The discount at the time was over -25% and was literally begging for activism to attack it. It did and the discount is now closing in on -15%. There is a large chance that Bulldog will be successful given ownership levels and the shareholder return prospect. The time has passed for those new shareholders to receive the proxy. However, on the shares I own, I will definitely be voting to NOT APPROVE the investment advisory agreement.

Stay tuned. This should be another great opportunity!

Monthly Statistics - Commentary

Looking at what sectors moved in the month of July, you can clearly see it was a risk-on environment. In addition, sectors that benefit from falling yields also did well both on a price basis and NAV basis. Whenever it is a risk on environment, we tend to see convertible funds do well on the taxable income side as these bonds tend to be issued by high-flying tech companies. General equity and equity-with-option overlay funds did well during July with NAVs rising between 1.9% and 2.2%.

As indicated in the table below, the highest "premium" sectors are those that significantly benefit from falling yields. The preferred sector is now at an average premium of 3.44% while utilities are now at 2.75%.

In terms of z-scores, a measure of relative discounts/premiums that is calculated by the following formula (current discount - avg discount / standard deviation of the discount), helps us ascertain valuation. Typically, a z-score above +2.0 is an indication of expensive valuations while z-scores below -2.0 are an indicator of cheap valuations. Today, as one would expect with significantly falling yields, the real estate equity sector is approaching that +2.0 level. Preferreds are now over +1.5 with single state muni bond funds also at about +1.5.

Does that mean one should sell those funds? Not necessarily as you must also consider the macroeconomic environment when making buy and sell decisions. Consider that just one year ago, the market was expecting over 3 rate hikes over the subsequent 12 month period. By March, the expectations swung wildly to 3 rate cuts over the next year. If you do not consider that differing rate environment then you may be making an incorrect trade decision, selling too early or buying too late.

The next table shows individual CEF movements for the month. As one may expect, high flyers did well as the S&P rose nicely in July. The Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Fund (STK) which invests mostly in high beta tech stocks zoomed nearly 10% on a price basis and 9.5% on NAV. Other high beta and equity correlated funds also did well.

Conversely, given the fall in oil prices, MLP funds did the worst. Average NAV performance for these funds were the third worst of all sectors falling -1.0%. Some of the funds that occupy that sector were the worst performers for NAV for July.

The changes in discount and premiums sections (third sections down) tends to be where I look on a weekly basis to hunt for new positions. Sometimes funds sell off "just because" with significant discount widening offering up an opportunity.

