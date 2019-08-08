Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) CEO John Fieldly on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
by: SA Transcripts
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 8, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Cameron Donahue - Hayden IR
John Fieldly - CEO
Edwin Negron - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann
Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley
Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group
Presentation
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Celsius Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Cameron Donahue with Hayden IR. Please go ahead, sir.
Cameron Donahue
Thank you, and good morning, everyone.