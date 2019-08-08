Struggling Duluth Needs Fundamental Boost Before A Recovery Can Happen

Compared to its peers, Duluth's SGA spend per revenue dollar is below average in the industry as marketing and promotion spending was not enough to boost first half growth.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) has been in an intense down trend since the beginning of the year. Down -54.14 percent YTD, shares are now trading around $11.50 after opening the year around $25. The losses were compounded in April after the end of their 2019 year earnings report sent shares trading lower by -14 percent. Despite spending the year at the bottom of its 52-week range, the technicals never recovered. DLTH’s price trend saw short-term and long-term moving averages breached bearishly in March and April and continues to trade below them to this day. A stock that has been battered like this can sometimes become a cheap buying opportunity, but do the fundamentals justify an entry? Based on the most recent earnings, the answer is probably no.

From Finviz

The apparel company’s last three earnings reports have been the major fundamental events during the major downtrend that developed in 2019. None of the three reports saw EPS above Wall Street estimates with the worst miss coming in April 2016 as EPS was reported 15 percent below estimates. Revenue beats were mixed with two beats and one miss, but what was more defining was the drop in year-over-year growth of revenue. Growth peaked in FY2018 Q1 at 31 percent year-over-year and fell to below half of that to 14.01 percent in the latest report of FY2020 Q1.

A conference call doesn’t inspire much confidence when CEO Stephanie Pugliese starts off by saying the quarter “reflected a continued softness in traffic and customer response” as occurred in FY2020 Q1 call. A comment in the previous conference call, FY2019 Q4, was similar as Pugliese again reported “a slowdown in customer response” while pointing at an “overall slowdown in consumer spending.”

From US Bureau of Economic Analysis (FRED)

Blaming a consumer spending slowdown, though, seems like a slightly misplaced excuse. Yes, consumer spending saw a sharp decline in the late 2018, but it came off highs likely driven by the Trump tax cuts administered in late 2017. Consumer spending stabilized around 4 percent annually and remained relatively strong compared to other parts of the economy like manufacturing and industrial production.

From Census Bureau (FRED)

However, retail apparel sales as documented by the Census Bureau showed a bit of softness in DLTH’s sector, but nothing too devastating. After robust growth in 2018 Q2, apparel sales have been tepid bouncing around from slightly positive to slightly negative. The trend suggests apparel companies should have seen a temporary bump in 2018 Q2 that gave way to softness in the following quarters which should have similar performance. DLTH’s sales decline was a bit more exaggerated beyond that trend.

From Seeking Alpha

Revenue fell below the level it was at before the bump in consumer spending and apparel retail sales which explains Pugliese’s use of the words “slowdown in consumer response.” Of course, beyond the macro effects, DLTH is facing a retail industry that has been weak for some time now with the growth of ecommerce sales. The struggles with this trend are highlighted in the conference call as management points out that “a significant number of new customers are coming from new store openings.” On the positive side, DLTH’s new product lines seem to gaining traction with customers as management saw “increased customer spend.”

From Seeking Alpha (Most recent quarter)

With a second quarter that is supposed to be stronger, DLTH looks to see results from its infrastructure and marketing spend in the first half of the year. The hope is that the spending translates to a higher revenue-per-SGA spend metric which will indicate how costly market penetration could be. DLTH currently ranks slightly below the median among its peers bringing in $2.58 for every $1 spent on SGA. However, for a small company, the metric appears healthy as it tops much bigger rivals American Eagle (AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).

For investors, the amount of spending needed to get that next revenue dollar might be the metric to watch to determine whether or not DLTH will start to rally. In addition to SGA spend, operating margin is an important measure of profitability that will indicate whether market penetration is improving. Last quarter’s gross margin did not help make the case for a bounce as it fell 250 basis points from a year before to 53.3 percent caused by “heavier clearance activity” and “deeper discounts on core product.” For a retail company that gets most of its revenue from new store additions, this is not a trend that it wants to see. A slight improvement is expected here since clearance activity should shrink as the extra inventory was sold off, so investors should be aware of this when the next earnings report comes out.

The bottom line is DLTH has a lot to prove. The retailer has increased expenses in the first half of the year in order to push for a more impressive 2nd half. The CEO herself points out that “the second half of the year is by far the bigger and the more important in terms of driving through the top and bottom line in the business.” Despite the weakness in the beginning of the year, DLTH confirmed the guidance set in the FY2019 Q4 report. The next earnings report will be crucial for investors. A solid report should spark a rally quickly which would very likely turn into a broader bullish trend. Until then, DLTH is probably a stock to avoid as its fundamental position does not warrant an entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.