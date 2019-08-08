BankFinancial: Not Yet A Buy Call

Despite the recent sharp plunge in BFIN's market price, we believe that the stock has still not reached an attractive level. We think the stock is currently fairly valued.

Due to the earnings decline, we expect BFIN's trend of rising dividends to plateau. We expect the company to maintain quarterly DPS of $0.10 in the remainder of the year.

BankFinancial Corporation’s (BFIN) market price has plunged sharply since the company announced its 2Q2019 results, wherein it unexpectedly posted a large provisions charge for loan losses of around $4 million. We expect earnings to normalize in the remainder of the year as the charge appears to be non-recurring. The large credit loss booked in 2Q2019 was attributable to one credit event, as mentioned in the investor call. The management believes that this charge will not recur; therefore we are assuming lower provisions charge for the remainder of the year.

We expect the provisions for loan losses already booked in the second quarter to dent earnings for full year 2019. Consequently, we expect BFIN’s earnings to decline by 37.4% year-over-year in 2019 to $0.75. Lower non-interest based income is also expected to drag earnings. Meanwhile, we expect net interest income to remain stable as low loan growth counters net interest margin contraction.

Net Interest Income to Remain Stable

We expect BFIN’s loan portfolio to grow by 1% quarter-on-quarter in both 3Q and 4Q2019. This growth will result in BFIN’s loan book reaching $1.29 billion by the end of 2019, which is slightly below management’s target given in the 2Q2019 call. Due to the price competition in the Chicago area, we believe that BFIN will have trouble increasing the size of its loan portfolio. The high competition has already resulted in a contraction of BFIN’s net loans by 3% quarter-over-quarter in 2Q2019.

The management’s outlook on BFIN’s major segment, residential mortgages, appears gloomy, as mentioned in the 2Q2019 investor call. However, the management expects the healthcare segment to ameliorate the situation. BFIN’s pipeline is strong in the healthcare segment, where some deals are being priced at rates that are Prime plus.

The table below shows our projection for BFIN’s loan growth as well as key balance sheet items.

We expect net interest income to remain stable in 2019 because we believe that the benefit from a slight increase in net loans will be negated by a contraction in net interest margin (NYSE:NIM). We expect NIM to decline by around 5bps in both 3Q2019 and 4Q2019. Our assumption of NIM decline is based on our expectation of a further Fed Funds rate cut of 25bps in the remainder of 2019, taking the full year rate cut to 50bps. Our rate cut expectation is attributable to the recent escalation of the trade war and its implications for the US economy.

The table below shows our yield, cost of funds and NIM estimates for BFIN.

Provisions to Dent Earnings

We expect BFIN’s earnings to decrease by 32.4% year-over-year in 2019 primarily due to the non-recurring provisions charge booked in 2Q2019. If we exclude the one-time charge, then our EPS estimate becomes $0.99, depicting a decline of 17.4%. The table below shows our projections for BFIN’s profit and loss statement.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

Due to the expected decline in earnings, we believe that BFIN will break its tradition of regularly increasing dividends. We expect BFIN to maintain its dividend at $0.10 in the third and fourth quarters, which will take the full year payout to $0.40. Our dividend forecast implies a 3.25% dividend yield based on the closing price of $12.3 for August 6, 2019.

BFIN also has a share buyback program underway. According to disclosures made in the 2Q2019 investor call, a little over 600,000 shares are yet to be purchased under the program.

BFIN Appears Mostly Fairly Valued

We have arrived at a December 2019 target price of $12.7 for BFIN using a price to book (P/B) multiple of 1.06x and projected book value per share (BVPS) of $11.9. Our P/B assumption is based on BFIN’s historical P/B multiple, as well as our calculated justified P/B multiple based on the company’s return on equity (ROE).

BFIN’s P/B ratio was at an average level of 1.2 during 2013 to 2018, as shown in the table below.

We have also used the following formula, which has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model, to determine BFIN’s justified P/B multiple.

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

This model gives us a justified P/B multiple of only 0.64, which is much below BFIN’s historical multiple. Our inputs for the model are given below.

Giving a weight of 75% to the historical average multiple, and a weight of 25% to the justified multiple, we have arrived at P/B of 1.06. Multiplying this ratio with our projected 2019 BVPS of $11.9 gives us a target price of $12.7. This target price implies an upside of only 2.9% from BFIN’s July 6, 2019 closing price of $12.3. The table below shows our valuation inputs (column in bold) as well as sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price to book multiple.

Risks Include Prepayments and Price Competition

Volatility of multi-family portfolio is a major threat to our earnings projections. BFIN’s loan portfolio is concentrated in residential mortgages, with multi-family mortgages making up around half of total gross loans. Greater than expected prepayments in this segment can negatively affect earnings going forward.

Price competition on leasing is another downside risk for the company, as mentioned in the investor call. Greater-than-expected price competition may force BFIN to offer lower rates to borrowers or lose them to competitors.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As per our estimates, BFIN has potential price upside of only 2.9% and dividend yield of 3.25%. This gives us an expected total return of 6.2%. As this return is below 10%, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase BFIN if its price slips further to $11.51, which is 10% below our target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.