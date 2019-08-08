KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue

More 5G-enabled phones and wider network coverage from 2H19 will help further boost the number of 5G subscribers, accelerating ARPU growth.

Investment highlights

KT's (KT) 2Q19 results were slightly below expectations but mobile service revenue inched up 1.1% QoQ on the back of a 5G-driven increase in mobile ARPU (+0.8% QoQ). More than 82% of KT's 5G subscribers have chosen 5G Super Plans which offer unlimited calls and data. As of end-June, the number of 5G subscribers totaled 420,000, representing 1.9% of total mobile subscribers and 31% of 5G subscribers. The expected addition of more 5G-enabled phones and wider network coverage from 2H19 will help further increase the number of 5G subscribers, accelerating ARPU growth. Management expects the 5G penetration ratio to rise to 10% by end-2019 and 30% by end-2020.

Cash flow in the short term is not so great because of increased capex (KRW3.3tn guided for 2019) and competition in the 5G market. However, we expect KT to try its best to keep its dividend intact. Of note, the company's DPS was KRW1,100 in 2018.

Major issues and earnings outlook

KT's 2Q19 earnings were slightly below expectations, with KRW6.1tn in consolidated revenue (+5% YoY) and KRW288.2bn in operating profit (-28% YoY). The lower-than-anticipated results have to do with an additional one-off labor cost following labor-management negotiations and marketing cost hikes amid efforts to gain more 5G subscribers. KT spent KRW711.6bn for marketing (+20% YoY).

Fixed-line and content revenue also continued to grow, in addition to mobile revenue. What is particularly worth noting is the growth of media/content revenue (+16% YoY), which has mainly to do with a steady increase in IPTV subscribers and rising sales contributions from subsidiaries such as KTH, Nas Media, and Genie Music. The percentage of GiGA Internet subscribers has also expanded to 59%. Meanwhile, PSTN revenue declines have slowed (+0.2% QoQ, -7.5% YoY). Efforts to take an early lead in the race to win more 5G subscribers have escalated marketing and capex burdens. As a result, earnings are likely to weaken in 2019. However, we expect profitability to improve from 2020 onwards.

Share price outlook and valuation

We note the turnaround of ARPU driven by 5G. We also find media/content revenue growth positive. KT's hefty asset value should not be overlooked either. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW37,000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.