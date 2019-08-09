Saudi Arabia Continues To Look To Shed Its Long Position In Crude Oil

The price of crude oil fell to the $50 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX September futures contract last week. The price of Brent October futures moved below the $60 level to around $55 per barrel at the lows.

As the oil ministers of OPEC prepared to meet in early July, many of the members of the cartel that establish production policy twice each year had said that a price for Brent between the $60 and $70 per barrel was the sweet spot and desired range for the energy commodity. At the same time, the oil ministers decided to delay the past meeting from late June until early July to assess the state of the trade dispute between the US and China as the two nations are the most significant consumers of the energy commodity in the world.

OPEC decided to extend the 1.2 million barrel per day production cut into 2020 at the early July meeting even though Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to restart negotiations and to a moratorium on any new protectionist measures. The moratorium lasted about one month when the US leader became frustrated with talks and the lack of China's performance when it comes to promises made in Japan at the end of June. President Trump announced new 10% tariffs on $300 billion in exports to the US. China quickly retaliated, and the US swiftly designated China as a currency manipulator.

OPEC had waited to meet until it could assess the state of trade between the US and China. The escalation of the trade dispute, which is now a trade and currency war, could mean that the oil cartel will need to cut production even more over the coming months to balance the petroleum market. The trade war is weighing on the global economy, which results in less demand for crude oil.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia continues to snoop around for a deal to bring the nation's crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, public. The Saudi's desire to sell shares in the state oil company could be a sign that the leading-producer in OPEC is not all that bullish on the price of the energy commodity.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude product (SCO) is a leveraged instrument that moves higher when the price of oil declines. Its bullish counterpart (UCO) acts inversely.

Saudi Arabia is one of the top three oil producers in the world

Saudi Arabia is one of the founding five members of OPEC, the international oil cartel. With 268 billion barrels of proven reserves, Saudi Arabia led the world until 2011 when Venezuela announced they had increased their proven reserves to 297 billion barrels.

When it comes to daily output, the Saudis are part of a triad including the United States and Russia that produce over thirty million barrels of petroleum. The Saudi government owns 100% of the state oil company, Aramco. Aramco stands for the Arabian American Oil Company. Standard Oil Company of California, which is Chevron today, founded Aramco in 1933 when the Saudi government granted it a concession. Other US companies joined after oil discoveries near Dhahran in 1938. Over the years, the Saudi's took total control of the company, which became a crown jewel of the Saudi Royal Family.

Aramco is one of the largest companies in the world by revenue and the most profitable in the world.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Aramco reported net income of $111.10 billion in 2018 compared to $75.9 billion in 2017. Total revenues in 2018 were an incredible $355.90 billion. The Saudi company has been forthcoming with financials because they desperately want to sell shares to the public in an IPO.

The Crown Prince continues to believe Aramco is worth $2 trillion

As part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, he plans to build a massive sovereign wealth fund. The heir to the throne wants to diversify his nation's cash flow away from dependence on petroleum revenues.

Last year, the Saudis made a serious attempt to assemble a group of financial institutions that would sell Aramco shares on the leading equity markets. The Saudi's planned to sell at least a 5% stake to the public. At an attractive valuation, they would likely sell a more substantial stake to pump capital into their sovereign wealth fund.

Crown Prince MbS believes that Aramco is worth at least $2 trillion based on the company's revenues and price to earnings multiples on other leading oil companies. Exxon Mobile was trading at around 17.22 times earnings on August 8, and I assume the Crown Prince's math values his oil company at the roughly same multiple.

The 2018 IPO effort fell apart when the leading banks and financial institutions told the Saudi Royal that the company was worth half, if not less than he expected. After considering issuing shares on the Saudi stock exchange, MbS shelved the IPO of Aramco.

Meanwhile, in an article on Reuters on August 7, it seems that the Aramco IPO is back. While Crown Prince MbS still insists his oil company is worth $2 trillion, banks and financial institutions are trying to lower his expectations to the $1.5 trillion level. At that valuation, Aramco would be worth around 50% more than the world's most valuable companies. Microsoft is worth around $1 trillion, and Apple and Amazon around $900 billion at the current share prices. However, these days, the oil sector of the stock market is trading at the lowest multiples in years, so it is curious why the Aramco IPO is making a comeback.

The world is moving away from fossil fuels

Crude oil is still the world's most ubiquitous energy commodity, but climate change and technology are forcing many countries to move away from hydrocarbons to alternatives. Electric cars will reduce gasoline demand, and wind, solar, nuclear, hydroelectric, and other energy sources will likely reduce the demand for oil in the decades ahead. The bottom line is that the world is seeking to replace its addiction to fossil fuels, and by selling an initial 5% stake in Aramco and more after the IPO, the Saudis will use the proceeds to invest in growth businesses around the world.

In 2016, when Glencore sold a percentage of its agricultural business, the Saudis were an active bidder for the business that eventually went to two Canadian pension funds. The future Saudi King wants to reduce his nation's dependence on oil revenues over the next decade. The Crown Prince appears to believe that crude oil is a dying business, and an IPO is the easiest way to cash in and sell the risk to investors around the world.

Three reasons for a massive discount for any Aramco IPO

In the current environment, a $1.5 trillion will be a leap of faith for Aramco's valuation based solely on the company's business. Considering its ownership, it is little more than a fantasy. The first reason why any Aramco IPO would receive not just a haircut, but a financial buzzcut, was that the Crown Prince shot himself in the foot in October 2018 with his involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi national, a critic of the Royal Family and Washington Post correspondent, went to the Saudi embassy in Turkey for a marriage license and never returned. The world has blamed the murder on Saudi security forces under the command of the Crown Prince. Institutions in the US and Europe would have a tough time explaining any substantial investments in a Saudi company.

The second reason is that any attempt at regulating business in Saudi Arabia or certifying Aramco's financial statements would be more than a challenge. Finally, the government could, at any time, decide to nationalize the company for any reason. Therefore, most serious investors would shy away from any investment in Aramco, and those who would dip a toe in the water on the long side would need to receive a risk-reward profile that is far above that provided by other oil companies around the world.

Saudis are saying sell crude oil

I view the news that the Saudis are back in the market for an IPO of the state oil company is a clue that they are getting nervous about the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. Since April, the energy commodity has dropped from $66.60 per barrel to the $50 level on the nearby NYMEX WTI futures on August 7. Brent futures declined from $86.72 to under $58 per barrel over the same period.

The price of crude oil dropped even though the US and Iran continue to face-off around the Straits of Hormuz and OPEC extended production cuts into 2020. Even the falling inventory reports from the API and EIA in the US over the recent weeks have done nothing to support the price of the energy commodity. The price of crude oil has been falling as the trade and currency war between the US, and China threatens to weaken the global economy. The bottom line is that the recent noise from the Saudis that they are looking again at an IPO could be based on price concerns by one of the world's leading producers and leader of OPEC.

The ProShares UltraShort Crude Oil product is a double-leveraged product that appreciated when the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures falls. The fund summary for SCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

SCO's most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO creates double leverage on the downside by holding a portfolio of swap transactions with leading financial institutions. The leverage means that if the price of crude oil moves sideways or higher, the product's value will decline faster than a product without leverage.

SCO has net assets of $69.67 million and trades an average of 2.4 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.95%.

The price of nearby September NYMEX crude oil futures declined from $61.02 on July 11 to $50.52 on August 7, a drop of 17.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO moved higher from $15.34 to $21.37 or 39.3%. SCO delivered over double the percentage move in crude oil from July 11 through August 7.

The Saudi interest in selling shares in its cash cow could be because they know it will not produce the same amount of milk in the future. Bullish and bearish factors are pulling the price of crude oil in opposite directions these days. However, the price action in both crude oil and oil-related equities since April has been bearish. Another recovery rally over the coming weeks could be an opportunity to pick up some SCO before the selling returns. UCO and SCO are the double leveraged tools that can be useful for those who do not venture into the crude oil futures market.

