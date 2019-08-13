Two Harbors Preferred Stock: Locking In 7.25%+ Yields For 8 Years

We look at this unique mREIT with a strategy and structure that makes their preferred shares particularly appealing.

This is a sector that is often counter-cyclical; it can perform better during a bear market than a bull market.

The agency mREIT sector is one we have kept our eyes on and started dipping our toes into.

It is getting more and more difficult to find attractively prices preferred. Still at High Dividend Opportunities we still able to find attractively priced preferred for conservative investors.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we started the year targeting fixed-income opportunities. In January of this year, preferred shares, bonds, and CEFs were trading at unreasonable discounts providing us with a wealth of opportunities.

While the market panicked, our problem was that there were more opportunities than our time and cash allowed us to capitalize on. The market has come around to agree with our perspective that interest rates would be heading lower and most of our preferred picks have rebounded significantly. While the fire-sale is over, we continue to look for solid preferred picks which can provide a stable income for many years, even through a recession.

As the year goes on, we are becoming increasingly bullish on mREITs, specifically those that focus on agency MBS ( mortgage-backed securities). Many of these mREITs had a tough first half as interest rates fell aggressively across the curve except for the short-end, creating a flat yield curve. Recognizing the environment, many mREITs reduced their dividends and their share prices took a hit and fueled the bearish narrative.

This provided us with an opportunity to invest in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and obtain an 11% yield in a high-quality agency mREIT that has the potential to thrive in a recessionary environment.

Earlier in the year, we suggested the preferred shares of Dynex Capital (DX) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) locking in yields of 7.5-8%. So far, these recommendations have all done well for us.

We believe-

Interest rates are likely to remain low.

Fixed-income investments will continue to become more attractive as the market becomes increasingly fearful of a recession.

The fundamentals of agency mREITs are hitting the bottom and recovery will start.

Given these three premises, it is natural to look for opportunities among the preferred shares of agency mREITs. Preferred shares perform better as interest rates decline, they are higher up the capital stack and more appealing to investors seeking relatively lower risk.

Today we look at adding exposure to another agency mREIT, that prides themselves on their ability to control the volatility of their book value relative to their peers.

Two Harbors

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is a primarily agency mREIT with a bit of a twist.

Source: TWO Presentation

TWO invests the majority of their funds into residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS, that are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As discussed in our article on NLY, these make for very low-risk investments since the GSEs guarantee the principal of the mortgages if a borrower defaults.

What happens, is a broker underwrites a mortgage that falls within Fannie or Freddie guidelines, and then they sell that mortgage to Fannie or Freddie freeing up their capital to make new mortgage loans without having to wait for it to be paid back over 30 years.

Fannie and Freddie then "securitize" a batch of mortgages, puts their guarantee on them and sells them. Agency MBS has a large secondary market, with active trading, making them extremely liquid.

Since they are very low-risk investments, mREITs like TWO use leverage, primarily through the form of reverse purchase agreements, to buy up billions of dollars of MBS and collect the interest income.

While the principal is guaranteed and the risk of default is very low, mREITs are borrowing short-term money to buy long-term securities. This makes their results very sensitive to interest rate changes.

Agency MBS tends to do very well when interest rates decline and when investors are seeking low-risk investments.

Mortgage Servicing Rights

All mREITs use hedging to mitigate the impact of unfavorable interest rate movements to varying degrees. TWO does this as well.

In addition, TWO takes a unique approach by pairing agency MBS investments with mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). MSRs tend to decline in value as mortgage spreads decline and they tend to increase in value as mortgage spreads increase. This is the inverse of what happens to the value of agency MBS. By investing in MSRs, TWO is attempting to create a defacto hedge.

Source: TWO Presentation

In addition to hedging the impact of mortgage spreads on book value, it also provides TWO with another source of income.

We believe that this strategy could limit the outperformance we argued is possible with NLY common equity in an environment of tightening mortgage spreads and declining rates.

However, it does have the potential to provide more stability and greater protection for when spreads widen and interest rates increase. Since we are considering an investment in the preferred equity, which does not benefit directly from growth, the stability is more important in this case.

Preferred Shares

TWO has five outstanding series of preferred shares:

Two Harbors Investment Corp., 8.125% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PA)

(TWO.PA) Two Harbors Investment Corp., 7.625% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PB)

(TWO.PB) Two Harbors Investment Corp., 7.25% Series C Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PC)

(TWO.PC) Two Harbors, 7.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PD)

(TWO.PD) Two Harbors, 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PE)

Combined, they account for slightly over 40 million shares outstanding and a par value slightly over $1 billion.

Source: TWO 10-Q

When we consider asset coverage, the preferred shares are very well covered at 4.77x after debt. Like most agency mREITs, TWO carries the majority of their debt as repurchase agreements. These are agreements that tend to be very short-term and are non-recourse tied to specific collateral. This means that if the value of the assets declines, TWO has a decision of either pledging more collateral/paying down the debt or allowing the lender to keep the collateral. The lender does not have recourse against assets that are not pledged.

Source: TWO Presentation

TWO has just under $23.5 billion in collateral securing their debt. Only the Convertible Notes are unsecured. This means that TWO has approximately $2.5 billion in net unencumbered assets.

In terms of cash-flow coverage, the preferred shares have a dividend of $75.8 million/year. This is covered by core earnings over 5.3x. Additionally, TWO pays a common dividend of over $400 million, providing a comfortable barrier that could be reduced further.

Which Preferred?

With 5 different series, there are several options to choose from.

The major differences are that TWO.PD and TWO.PE are both callable, while both are very attractive if they trade below par, investors should be careful not to pay too much or they might have a loss if they are called too soon. Also, all of the other preferred shares are fixed-to-floating, after the call date the coupon converts to a floating rate at 3-month LIBOR plus the base. In the table, we have provided the base rate for each series.

Which of these is "best" will vary depending on the exact prices at the moment. In general, our preference is for the TWO.PA or TWO.PB due to both of them having a long runway before they converts to floating, and not being callable until 2027. TWO.PC is also a great one to buy because it trades close to Par Value and is not callable until 2025.

Anytime TWO.PD or TWO.PE dip under par they are an excellent opportunity, but we are mindful that TWO.PE those are likely going to be redeemed if interest rates continue to decline.

Conclusion

Our success is rooted in coming up with a solid long-term plan and then finding investments that achieve our goals. Early on this year, we decided to increase our exposure to fixed-income, especially to investments at the preferred equity level. By combining that goal with our observations that the fundamentals of the mREIT industry have struck bottom, we arrive at an investment like TWO.

TWO has several things going for it,

It is a sector we believe is going to get stronger from here.

TWO's hedging strategy limits upside for the common shares, but protects book value and therefore the preferred coverage.

Most of TWO's debt is non-recourse and tied to specific collateral.

The preferred shares enjoy very high asset coverage of 4.77x at book value and coverage over 2.00x if we assume 100% of the collateral went to lenders.

at book value and coverage over 2.00x if we assume 100% of the collateral went to lenders. The preferred dividends are covered by core earnings over 5.3x. The common dividend provides a cushion and possibly a "canary in the coalmine" warning.

The common dividend provides a cushion and possibly a "canary in the coalmine" warning. If we are dead wrong about interest rates and they go up, the fixed-to-floating feature will help reduce rate risk, while TWO's MSR investments will help ensure the company will remain stable.

Due to declining interest rates, it is getting more and more difficult to find preferred shares trading at the "fire-sale" prices. Still at High Dividend Opportunities, we are still able to find preferred stocks trading at attractive valuations that we share with our members first. Our current recommended allocation to preferred stocks, bonds and baby bonds are at 40% of the overall portfolio with the objective to hedge against market volatility. This allocation has done exactly what it should and made our portfolio much stronger. A well covered preferred stock with a yields over 7.00% that we can lock in for over 8 years, is one step towards providing the kind of steady cash-flow we want in our portfolio. At the current prices, TWO.PC and TWO.PB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO.PE, TWO.PC, TWO.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.