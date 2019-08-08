Pinterest: Still Interested, Not Buying Yet

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been a stock which I have watched with great interest since the company went public in April. Following the IPO, I concluded to place a "pin" on the shares but never got to buy any shares. While shares have seen a solid run higher following the second quarter results, I am upping my entry target to $25 per share, levels which we have seen fairly recently and remain within reach among general pullbacks.

The Original Thesis

My original interest on Pinterest is that the business model makes sense as it is combination of social media with commerce, rather than pure-play social media company. I furthermore like the growth in relation to the valuation (certainly at the IPO price) with large monetisation opportunities left, especially abroad.

By the time of the IPO, the platform was used by about a quarter of a billion users across the globe, who are using the platform to get inspiration for daily applications, such as dinner, food, cooking, house, fashion and vacations, among many other subjects.

Users, also known as "Pinners", place "pins" which are recommendations on stuff they find inspiring, while they have inspirational goals to perhaps turn this into reality for themselves one day. The visualisation and imagination part of the platform results in good engagement as the link to actually buying (parts) of the dream makes for perfect target audiences for sellers. Furthermore, this targeted advertising results in a less annoying experience for these pinners.

IPO & Valuation

Pinterest aimed to sell shares in a $15-17 range back in April as strong demand hiked the offer price to $19. Shares opened at $25, quickly rose to nearly $35, before falling back to a range of $25-30 in recent weeks. With 529 million shares outstanding following the initial offering, equity is valued at $15.9 billion, or about $14.5 billion if we account for modest net cash balances.

The runway of growth is quite impressive. Pinterest generated $299 million in sales in 2016 on which it lost $188 million on an operating basis. Revenues were up by 58% in 2017 to $473 million, with losses narrowing both on an absolute and relative basis to $138 million. The impressive growth rates were maintained last year as sales were up 60% to $756 million, while operating losses narrowed further to $75 million.

Alongside the IPO, the company guided for first quarter sales to be up by 53% to $199-202 million with losses coming down further. At a growth rate of 40% for all of 2019, sales could come in at $1.1 billion, for about a 10 times multiple when I first looked at Pinterest in April, and about 13 times multiple based on the current valuation in the low thirties.

As it turned out in May, the company managed to grow sales by 54% to $202 million for the first quarter. The company furthermore guided for full-year sales to come in at $1.055-1.080 billion with adjusted EBITDA losses seen between $45 million and $70 million.

Due to Positive Eastern timing, second quarter sales were up 62% to $261 million as continued engagement with advertisers and international ARPU are major drivers as well, while the company hit the 300 million monthly active users mark. The company hiked the full year sales guidance to $1.095-1.115 billion, seen as much as a $20 million improvement in EBITDA. As seen before, the new sales guidance more or less calls for >40% growth for all of 2019, while sales grow much quicker in the first half, as the guidance can rather easily be labelled as conservative.

What Now?

Having risen to $32 and taking into account a $1.8 billion net cash position, I peg operating asset valuation at $15 billion, more or less 13-14 times sales seen in 2019. The encouraging news is that >50% growth can be maintained longer, while losses come down further.

The upside has to come from the international user base. The company has 300 million monthly active users of which 85 million in the US, a number which rose by just 13%. The international user base grew 38% year on year to 215 million, yet the ARPU is where the real potential is. Average revenues per US user were up 41% to $2.80 per share, while that of the international user base more than doubled to just $0.11 per share. This means that the monetisation of a US user is more than 25 times as large as that of its international counterpart. While we see large differences at other platforms well, mostly these are limited to a factor of about 5 times and certainly not 25 times.

Still Appealed

I must say that there are a few things to like about Pinterest, being the inherently better business model than other social media platforms, the >50% sales growth, continued progress on the bottom line and the huge implicit upside of improving international ARPU, although one can ask the counter question why the company has not been able to narrow this gap sooner already.

Of course, it is key to monitor the integrity of the platform in terms of all the players involved, but mostly about making sure the experience is not impacted by too much or wrongful targeted advertising. Truth be told is that I like the momentum yet, working with a 10 times sales multiple, I see more appeal at levels around $24, levels which we have actually seen in recent times, making me a patient potential buyer given turmoil seen elsewhere in the market these days.

I furthermore note that on the back on the second quarter results shares have risen an easy 25% as gaps like these can be closed as well, while I am not a big fan of chasing stocks higher despite improving growth rates year-on-year between Q1 and Q2.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.