Cogeco Communications: U.S. Segment Continues To Bring Strong Growth

The company should be able to continue its growth in both sides of the border thanks to the implementation of Gbps Internet.

Investment Thesis

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX:CCA) delivered solid Q3 F2019 with top and bottom lines growth. Despite a decline in revenue in its Canadian segment, we believe the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 will increase the company’s competitive position and attract more Internet customers. This should result in better EBITDA margin and revenue growth. Its business in the U.S. should continue to perform well thanks to its competitive position against its peers in Internet speeds. Cogeco offers a growing dividend with a yield of 2%. Given its surge in share price since the beginning of 2019, its shares are no longer undervalued.

Recent Developments: Q3 Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Cogeco posted solid Q3 F2019 earnings. In the quarter, the company saw its revenue increased by 3.6% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to C$587.3 million from $567.1 million in Q3 F2018. Thanks to lower operating expenses growth rate, Cogeco’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to $283.9 million. Its adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded to 48.3% in Q3 F2019 from 47.2% in Q3 F2018.

Source: Q3 F2019 Shareholders’ Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Canadian cable internet has now stabilized but its video subscriber loss trend is worrisome

Cogeco’s Canadian segment represents about 56% of its total revenue. This segment experienced bumpy roads last year as management replaced its 22 legacy systems with a new customer management system. The transition didn’t go well and it resulted in two consecutive quarters of Internet subscriber loss in Q4 F2018 and Q1 F2019. It appears that this issue is now in the rear-view mirror. The company posted 699 net customer adds in its Internet segment in Q3 F2019 (see chart below).

Source: Created by author

While Cogeco posted two consecutive quarters of positive Internet subscriber adds, its 699 net customer adds in Q3 F2019 was not impressive. Moreover, the company lost 11 thousand video subscribers in Q3 F2019. This was more than the loss of 6.9 thousand video subscribers in Q2 F2019.

Source: Created by author

This lower than expected Internet subscribers gain coupled with higher than expected video subscribers loss has resulted in a 1% decline in its Canadian segment sales. Fortunately, Cogeco’s EBITDA in Canada increased by 3.5% thanks to a 6% reduction of operating expenses (see table below). The decline in operating expenses was primarily due to lower compensation expenses related to the implementation of an operational optimization program in H1 F2019, as well as lower programming costs due to video subscribers loss. Therefore, its EBITDA margin actually expanded 54.9% in Q3 F2019 from 52.5% in Q3 F2018. Looking forward, the loss in video subscribers coupled with the gain in Internet subscribers should result in higher EBITDA margin. This is because the company has lower profit margin in its video services as the company needs to pay video programming fees to offer contents to its subscribers. Therefore, EBITDA margin in its video business is generally lower than the margin in its Internet business.

Source: Q3 F2019 Shareholders’ Report

Although Cogeco’s Canadian segment saw a 1% decline in its revenue, we still have confidence that the company’s growth in Internet revenue will more than enough to offset the decline in its video business. This is because the company is in the midst of upgrading its Internet speed by implementing DOCSIS 3.1 technology. Management expects to offer Gbps internet in 60% of its Canadian footprint by the end of August 2019. We think this will help it to maintain its competitive position in the market. As its customers gradually upgrade to higher speed internet services, it will also result in growth in its revenue and improvements in EBITDA margin.

Strong growth in its U.S. segment should continue

Unlike the poor Internet subscribers growth in Canada, Cogeco’s U.S. Internet business continues to perform well. The company added nearly 14 thousand new subscribers in Q3 F2019. This was much better than Q3 F2018’s addition of 7.4 thousand. On the other hand, the company only lost 345 video service customers.

Source: Created by author

The strong subscribers gain in Cogeco’s U.S. segment has resulted in a 10% increase in its revenue. Similarly, its EBITDA increased by 9% year over year. Its EBITDA margin declined slightly by 50 basis points to 44.2% in Q3 F2018. This was due to elevated marketing expenses and slightly higher subscriber loading costs.

Source: Q3 F2019 Shareholders’ Report

We continue to have a positive view for Cogeco’s U.S. Internet business because the company continues to hold competitive advantage to its peers. The company will be able to offer 1Gbps service to about 90% of its footprint by August 31.2019. On the other hand, 84% of the footprint that its competitors operate (excluding Florida) is still using legacy DSL network. Given its competitive position, we think Cogeco will be able to continue to benefit from the trend towards more data usage and faster Internet speed.

Source: Q3 F2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Share price of Cogeco has surged over 57% since the beginning of the year. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has also expanded 8.3x. This valuation is comparable to its Canadian peer Shaw Communications’ (SJR) 8.1x. However, it is still below its U.S. peers. For example, Charter Communications (CHTR) and Altice USA (ATUS) trades at EV to EBITDA ratios of 10.x and 9.4x respectively.

A growing 2%-yielding dividend

Cogeco currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.525 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend in the past. In fact, it has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 11% since 2015. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Cable TV continues to face structural headwind

Like many other cable companies, Cogeco’s legacy TV business continues to face structural headwind as consumers gradually switch to other platforms such as IPTV. As can be seen from the chart below, its Canadian video subscribers continues to decline quarter over quarter. If this cord-cutting trend accelerates, it can further erode Cogeco’s revenue.

FTTH competition in Canada

In Cogeco’s Canadian internet business, its main competitor BCE (BCE) continues to upgrade its fiber-to-the-home network. With the deployment of FTTH, BCE can compete head to head with Cogeco’s Gbps Internet services. As a result, Cogeco’s competitive advantage in broadband Internet speed is expected to diminish gradually in 2019. This may result in margin compression if competition intensifies.

Investor Takeaway

Cogeco should be able to steadily grow its top and bottom lines thanks to growth in its internet business. The company pays a growing 2%-yielding dividend. We believe this is still a good stock to own for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, given the recent surge in share price and increase in valuation, we think its shares are fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

