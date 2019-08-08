MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCPK:MKGAF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Constantin Fest

Thank you, Sama [ph], and a very warm welcome from my side. My name is Constantin Fest. I am Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. And today, for this Q2 2019 conference call I'm delighted to be joined by Stefan Oschmann, our CEO, as well as by Marcus Kuhnert, our CFO. The next few minutes, we will be guiding you through the key slides of this presentation. And after that, we are happy to take all of your questions.

Having said that; I would like to directly hand over to you, Stefan.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you very much, Constantin, and very warm welcome to our Q2 earnings call. I think we all feel relieved that Constantin didn't feel compelled to read out the disclaimer. So let's get right into the substance Q2 was a strong with 5.6% organic sales growth driven once again by our Life Science business, as well as by Healthcare.

And more importantly, Group EBITDA pre group, and impressive 20% largely to Healthcare's non-recurring income from milestones and active pipeline management, but more on that later.

On Versum, most of you will have noted that in June Versum's shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition and the financing structure has been fully secured following the successful placing of a €1.5 billion hybrid bond as well as a €2 billion bond.

We recently received the green light by Taiwan and we remain confident on a closing in the second half of this year, likely towards the end of the year. And thanks to a well sort out integration plan. We will be ready for the one once we receive the remaining regulatory clearances.

Finally, we're confirming our guidance for the full year. We expect net sales to grow between 3% and 5% organically, while on EBITDA pre we expect significant organic increase between 10% and 13%.

This will bring us to an EBITDA pre range of €4.15 billion to €4.35 billion and EPS pre in the range of €5.3 to €5.65. Now moving to slide seven, let's take a look at the individual contribution of the businesses to the top and bottom line.

Life Sciences impressive deliver of 9% organic growth significantly contributed to the Group's performance driven by strong demand across all businesses. Healthcare added another sold 5.2% resulting from a stable core business and the increasing contribution of our recently launched products; Mavenclad and Bavencio.

Performance materials saw an organic decline of 2%. You will remember us pointing to a temporary ramp-up of the liquid crystal business in recent quarters due to a number of Chinese SAPs temporarily inflating the demand.

We told you that we expecting this trend to turnaround by the second half, and the first signs of that materializing is what you are starting to see now. On the bottom line, the 20% year-over-year organic EBITDA pre growth is driven by the contribution of the Healthcare and the Life Science sectors. Marcus will come back to this shortly.

Moving to slide number eight, we'll take a look at the regions split we see that organic growth is driven by all regions and that the picture remains largely unchanged from the last quarter in terms of APAC again hitting the double digit growth rates.

And with this, I hand to Marcus.

Marcus Kuhnert

Thanks Stefan and warm welcome also from my side. And now on slide number 10. Stefan just mentioned some background the pre EBITDA pre drivers. You probably remember from our last call, guidance of around €140 million of monitoring income from the healthcare business in Q2.

Over the past months we saw these materialized. €75 million from the Peg-Pal milestone, around €35 million for the approval of Bavencio, renal cell carcinoma by the U.S. FDA in mid-May, as well as approximately €30 million of deferred income from our alliance with GlaxoSmithKline.

Next to a higher profit after tax, the case in from the GSK upfront payment also significantly increased our operating cash flow. And finally, net financial debt increased by nearly 17%. This was due to IFRS 16, dividend payments and temporary investments of cash proceeds from the disposal of our consumer health business.

Moving on to slide number 11. A couple of comments on our reported figures and the financial results in particular, you will find that the financial result of minus of minus €61 million has recovered from an unusually low Q1.

Q1 had been impacted by the reevaluation of the F-Star purchase option as you may remember. Going forward, please keep in mind that the H2 financial result will now contain a preparatory financing measures for Versum.

As mentioned earlier, we have secured to financing rounds which will incur an additional regular interest expense of roundabout €20 million in the second half. This as well as other seasoned effects in connection with the Versum financing raises are 2019 interest result guidance by about €40 million to a range of €260 million to €280 million. We expect this increase to be partly mitigated in other lines of the financial result over the year.

Finally, second quarter earnings per share is substantially supported by the previously mentioned nonrecurring income recorded in the healthcare business, as well as the Life Science strong topline growth.

With this, let's have a closer look at the performance by sector starting on slide number 12. Healthcare has a solid quarter even more so factoring in a continued pronounced safe decline for Rebif, which was more than offset by the strength of the remaining base business.

As such, our general medicines business did exceptionally well. Thanks to double-digit growth of Glucophage as well as ongoing strong demand for Concor and Euthyrox in both China and Latin America.

Erbitux generated solid growth driven by a strong performance in APAC where we again benefited from the reimbursement recognition in China. As we expect this to be a supporting dynamic for the midterm, we are upgrading our expectations for Erbitux from stable to declining, to stable to slightly growing.

As for our innovative medicines, we are happy to report another event to approve the mid-May and have seen Mavenclad sales ramp up nicely post U.S. approval in late March. Going forward we expect the NNI franchise comprising Rebif and Mavenclad to grow organically in the second half due to these positive developments.

I would also like to point out, the increase in R&D versus last year in the second quarter, which is a reflection of our increasing focus on cost discipline. EBITDA pre was of course further supported by the €140 million of non-recurring income mentioned before.

Including all these drivers you can see a significant margin expansion from 23.9% to 21.5%. I have read a couple of analyst reports this morning and most of you have already made a nice catch that even when we take out these non-recurring income components in healthcare, we have seen with the recurring income also margin progression from Q1 to Q2.

I am moving now on slide number 13. Last time it did very well, delivering another impressive quarter of 9% organic topline growth. As in previous quarters, while all businesses develop favorably. Process Solutions was again the main driver with a 16% organic growth quarter-over-quarter across all major business segments. Applied and Research contributed nicely as well.

The increase of marketing and selling spend reflects both this topline growth as well as our ambition to support the future performance through continued investment. Looking at the bottom line, the strong growth to translate into an organic EBITDA pre growth of nearly 17%, and an increased margin of 31.3%. This constitutes a positive margin development even when taking out the IFRS 16 effect.

Finally, I would like to mention that given this strong performance during the first half we are upgrading our expectations for 2019 organic sales to a range of now 7% to 8% in EBITDA pre to an 11% to 13% growth.

Let's now move on to Slide 14 for some more insights on the PM business. In Performance Materials, Q2 showed a slight organic decline of minus 2%. This in line with our expectation and still makes for stable to slightly positive organic growth in the first half as well as the margin level that is still above our long-term target corridor of around 30%.

We reiterate our belief that 2019 will be the trough year for PM. Our Display Solutions business saw a stable quarter as OLED's very strong performance mitigated the decline in liquid crystals.

As you will know from the 2018 strategy update, following a temporary ramp up from new panel capacity, we are expecting liquid crystals overall not to show growth going forward.

Accordingly for H2 you should also expect the decline that will be further emphasize by very tough comps. As we manage the liquid crystals business for cash we continue to make cost focus a priority.

The recent discussion to close our plants in [Indiscernible] and in Atsugi, being poof points to that, while, semiconductors came and softer this quarter driven by a slowdown of the relevant end markets, we are still performing above market.

Surface Solutions is below prior year driven by the ongoing automotive and market weakness. With this, we are adjusting our 2019 guidance, expecting organic sales slightly lower at now minus 4% to minus 7% and adjusted organic EBITDA pre to a minus 9% to minus 13% on softer surface and semis due to the reasons mentioned before. For semi, we expect a flat H2 and a recovery as of 2020.

Moving on to Slide 15; briefly are only on the balance sheet. The increase of cash and cash equivalents is due to the cash in from the Versum financing announced in Q2, account amounting to €1.5 billion.

Since December, net financial debt grows from €6.7 billion to €7.8 billion. This is due to the 16 reclassification which accounts for roughly €0.5 billion, dividend payments and the temporary investment of cash proceeds from the consumer health disposal. With this, our net financial debt to EBITDA ratio currently stands roundabout at two times.

Let's now take a closer look at the cash flow on Slide number 15. Let me briefly comment on some of the larger movements here. The strong operating cash flow is mainly the result of a higher profit after tax and an increase in other assets and liabilities due to the GSK upfront, as well as a Peg-Pal milestone payment mentioned earlier.

The invest in cash flow also increased visibly by a total of €671 million due to the temporary investment of cash proceeds from the sale of our CH business while CapEx is on prior year level.

And finally, the financing cash flow reflects the cash in from the issuance of the bonds linked to the acquisition of Versum. We have here included only the hybrid bonds, the Euro bond was beginning of July so not included in the Q2 numbers.

Let's move on to the guidance. I'm now on slide number 18 where you see the usual overview of our key 2019 earnings drivers. For healthcare we expect the NNI franchise to grow organically as of H2, following the further ramp up of Mavenclad. This in turn will benefit mix and supports sector profitability going forward.

In the course of the second half you can also expect a total of between €100 million and €150 million of non-recurring income. This includes some €60 million from the GSK upfront in the second half, so roughly €30 million in each quarter, as well as in Q4, roughly €35 million and another €20 million from the expected approvals of Bavencio RCC in Europe and in Japan, Also included in that range is potentially Q4 support from additional pipeline and portfolio management measures.

So Q3 will be relatively clean except for the €30 million deferred income from the GSK payment. The vast majority of the non-recurring -- the remaining non-recurring income will therefore occur in Q4. However as of 2020 we expect to rely less on other operating income and instead expect to benefit more and more from the gross profit margins driven by top line growth as pipeline sales continue to materialize.

At the same time cost discipline will remain a top priority. On that note you can see here that we now expect stable healthcare R&D costs for this year. For Performance Materials, we expect to see in H2, the anticipated decline of the display business and liquid crystals in particular, reconfirming our prognosis from 2018 that this year will be the sectors trough year.

As I mentioned earlier, a more volatile economic outlook needs to go to higher levels of uncertainty in the semiconductor and market industries. We now factor this into our expectations and see a moderate decline in semi for this year with growth only coming back next year, assuming a normal development of the world economy, the view on growth for PM in 2020 remains intact.

Let me now hand back to Stefan for the full year guidance on Slide 19.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you, Marcus. So as a result of our solid first half we confirm our May guidance regarding sales, EBITDA pre and EPS pre. As we mentioned earlier, when you look into the businesses you will see an upgrade in Life Science and a reduction in Performance Materials.

All-in-all, we continue to forecast an organic sales growth of 3% to 5% and expect exchange to be slightly positive. Overall, we expect our 2019 sales in the range of €15.3 billion to €15.9 billion.

Regarding our EBITDA pre, we also confirm organic growth from 10% to 13% which as you know includes the €170 million IFRS 16 effect. Currencies are also being confirmed as a positive in a range of 0% to 2% year-over-year. And this gets us to the known EBITDA pre range of €4.15 billion to €4.35 billion for this year. And finally, EPS pre reconfirmed at €5.3 to €5.65.

And with this, we would like to now take your questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we'll now begin our question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Please ask your question.

Wimal Kapadia

Thank very much for taking my questions. Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. The first one, how much confidence do you guys have in a return to growth of the semi business in 2020. And what drives that view. And then tied to that, you previously gave guidance in 2018 for mid-to-high single digit growth for semis to 2022? Clearly this is now a tough ask. So, what do you think is a better reflection of your expectations today over that period?

And my second question is on the mature drug portfolio which continues to benefit significantly from China. Products like Glucophage and Concor. Should we expect to see pressure from the four plus seven policy in China moving forward? And how do you factor that into your expectations? And then my final question is a very quick one. Just on first line renal cell and Bavencio, it seems like growth Q-on-Q was rather muted. I wanted to know what contribution renal actually provided in the quarter, and what feedback you've had from physicians, and should we expect a bigger jump in 3Q from renal cell carcinoma? Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you, Wimal. So, when it comes to semiconductor growth, we continue to believe that there is a highly positive long term trend within the semiconductor materials market. We see that the materials market is less cyclical than the equipment market or the chip market. As such we see that exponential growth in data volumes. We see the need of particular technology shift with many factories -- manufacturers moving from 14-nanometer to set up to 7-nanometer and that requires a lot of new materials. In 2019 external sources had downgraded MS forecasts from 2% in January to minus 4% in June which is an indicator for semiconductor materials demands and our volumes have outperformed the market in the first half.

What can I say? One of my favorite actors, Peter Sellers said when he played the role of Chauncey Gardner in the -- my favorite film being there. He said growth has its seasons and there will be growth in spring. I'm not sure whether I can be as precise as Peter Sellers was in that movie. But he reiterated that he will see growth in semi con again at the latest in the first half of 2020. That was on semicon, mature drugs, yes, we're very happy with the performance of our general medicine portfolio in China. We are as you know, we have a fully integrated supply chain in China. We manufacture in China. We had been on the essential medicines list for quite some while, so that means that we have a good ongoing working relationship with the authorities.

We were not affected by the first round of the four plus seven exercise. The second trough is expected to come to the end of this year and it will probably be implemented in 2020. We realized that Glucophage and maybe Concor might be impacted mid next year. But we should keep a couple of factors in mind. In the first round we saw only one winner tender. And the second round there will be multiple winners for each molecule and we'll also expect that the price cuts could be offset by increased volumes in that huge market.

And then thirdly and then I think importantly the tenders only include off patent originators as well as high quality generic. And that could mean that low quality generics might be driven out of the market. Moreover we have we have factored in. We have factored in certain assumptions in our plans and you should assume that when we give forecast that this has been taken into account. On Bavencio RCC, it's simply too early, we obtained approval in May. We will share more information at the Capital Markets Day. But it's too early right now to give any meaningful indicators.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much.

Matthew Weston

Thank you. Three please. The first with respect to the tepotinib data from Vision, in cMET exon 14 patients. I think will do an update later this year. I wondered if you could confirm whether it would be a world lung [ph] or ASMO. Secondly on the Versum transaction, Marcus you set up the expected timing. I wondered given the slowdown in semis whether or not you are still confident in the €75 million run rate synergies. And then finally, I think you're due a milestone from Kar-B on the EU approval of biosimilars adalimumab. It must be booked in the P&L somewhere. Is that right? And if so where is it? And how much was it?

Stefan Oschmann

Matthew, I'll start on tepotinib. So, there will be no update on Vision. There will be an update on the inside one at a major conference.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. So I take question two and three. Matthew, on Versum synergy realization, I can reassure you, we stand solid as a rock with our promise to realize €75 million cost synergies once we have achieved the closing of Versum, which we continue to expect for the second half of 2019. Your third question, you are right. We have achieved also milestone payments for or in context of the sale of the biosimilars business beginning of the second quarter. It is included in the numbers. It amounts to €20 million. It is not P&L relevance, so you do not find it in the P&L. It has corrected the so-called contingent considerations. You can see the amount on page 60 of the quarterly report and it has -- it was obviously a cash-in and this entered to the part of investing cash flow, €20 million and we were granted this for the first commercial sales of adalimumab.

Matthew Weston

Many thanks.

Joseph Luckey

Thank you very much. Joe Luckey, Morgan Stanley. Marcus, on other operating income, thank you for the information you provided. Can you give any further detail, what do you expect for 2020 as you said it's a bit of a plug to fill. That would great if you could help us understand in broad terms how much lower you expected to be? And then on Mavenclad, if we look at ex U.S. growth quarter-on-quarter seem quite low. Is there anything unusual going on there? Or is this another Peter Sellers seasonal growth issue? Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

So, Joe, I start with your first question. For other operating income and expense for 2020, I mean you will understand that we cannot give you 100 precise guidance – 100% precise guidance today. What I think is relatively obvious if you do the math is that 2020 we will have less other operating income than we had in 2019. When you look back over the last couple of years we have always seen certain volatility in that number. 2019 has a relatively high number. So if I do the math we are -- I would say at least €300 million this year. Even a little bit more. So this obviously is not the level that we expect for 2020.

However, we are strongly committed to continue our story of profitable growth going forward. And this will be a story predominantly of top line growth and of further gross profit delivery. But we would also touch this topic more in detail at the upcoming Capital Markets Day and give you more color and more flavor on that especially let's say having also maybe a short glance into 2020.

Stefan Oschmann

On a moving Mavenclad, Joe, I hate to disagree with you. But I would say that we are very well on track. So we are happy with the development. If you turn to Slide 31, you can see that – we're making real progress here. We have a 40% increase in sales from Q2 versus Q1 that is global sales obviously including USDA now approved in over 60 countries. We have achieved a reimbursement in about half of these to date. One of our key markets is Germany. So we have included some insights from Germany reflecting the progress captured -- that we've captured in recent quarters.

On the top rate to see the improved clinical perception, I think this is highly relevant of Mavenclad was just a leading high efficacy oral. What that is. And I think that sends a very strong message and some major improvement in perception of Mavenclad across all four factors listed. Some of you were concerned because we didn't have a large ongoing clinical trial program prior to the introduction of Mavenclad and we're very happy with the progress that we've made when it comes to perception key prescribers of the of this product and you will get a lot more detail at the Capital Markets Day.

Joseph Luckey

Great. Thank you.

Simon Baker

Thanks so much. Couple of questions if I may please. Firstly, on Mavenclad, I wonder if you could give us a little bit of color of your experience of the attitude towards and phasing of use of the high intensity therapies. We've seen and this was upon to AAN. There seems to be a greater willingness to use the more aggressive therapies a little bit earlier than was in the past. And I just wanted to know how your experience in Mavenclad was seeing any potential changes there? And then secondly, I wonder if you could give us a little bit more color on the recent Universal Display OLED deal in terms of when we should be expecting to see some impact from that arrangement? Thanks so much.

Stefan Oschmann

Yes. Thank you. So, yes, we obviously see in the field of multiple sclerosis. We see a certain paradigm shift that is probably not yet fully translating into clinical practice. But when you're talking to key thoughts leaders and that's a key thought leader in the field of multiple sclerosis there's quite a few people who would say we should actually -- we should move away from this stage therapy type of paradigm into a hit hard early and then maybe switch to other options later on.

And we think that this will also apply to Mavenclad we see as you also – as we have pointed out in slide 31. We see an increasing use in earlier lines of therapy in our major launch markets. Globally 30% of the starts are actually in treatment naïve patients and we see switches predominantly from platform, an Oral platform in injectables. So this is indeed an important trend. Regarding the OLED agreement with UDC, this is basically a partnership on product development where we're sharing informations about OLDE materials that both -- at both companies have. We do not expect an immediate financial impact of that.

Simon Baker

Okay. Thanks so much.

Richard Roth

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So, just one more on Mavenclad please. Could you give us some idea of the percentage of patients that are returning from their first dose to have their second dose in the second year and maybe a proportion of the sales in Q1 and Q2 that are from returning patients from prior for their second dose? And then second question just on the COGS within pharma and/or healthcare rather. It seems very much higher than in previous quarters -- this quarter. So just some help there, what's going on and how we should think about that for the remainder of the year? Thanks very much.

Marcus Kuhnert

Richard, I'll take your second question first. So, COGS healthcare or gross margins healthcare, here we see predominantly mix effects. First of all, stronger than expected, slightly stronger than expected decline of Rebif. And Rebif as you know is one of the most profitable products in the entire group. We have seen similar to Q1 another 16% decline quarter for Rebif. That has had some marks in the P&L especially in the reduction of the gross margin. At the same time which helped us a great deal. In the top line we have seen the strong dynamic in Glucophage. On the other hand Glucophage is one of the comparably compared to other high margin products, comparably lower margin products. Also this has not contributed positively to the P&L from a margin mix perspective.

So these are the two main components that has driven up COGS which were also to absolute demands of cost driven up by the strong volume development, but has especially deteriorated gross margin due to mix effects. Going forward, we expect especially the Rebif component to be more and more compensated by Mavenclad. Mavenclad is also very, very profitable. And as we said during our presentation already, from the second half of this year onwards we expect more Mavenclad contributions than Rebif decline. So net-net we will be growing in the NNI franchise because the additional Mavenclad sales would overcompensate the Rebif decline going forward. And that should also give some relief on the gross margins from now on.

Stefan Oschmann

Rich, and your question regarding Mavenclad, we haven't disclosed any such information. I would say, it’s a bit early given the timing of launch is. The fact that patients are being switch and the initial patients where the majority switch patients need a certain wash – need a certain wash out period et cetera. So we have no reliable data on that yet. Obviously, we have some assumptions in our internals model. I hope the [Indiscernible] would be able to share more information with you at Capital Markets Day.

Richard Roth

Okay. Thank you very much.

Sachin Jain

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just three topics if I may. Firstly back for Marcus 2020 one-off income. The €300 million you mentioned for 2019, does that include the five [ph] amortization of the original upfront of the Bavencio-XALKORI deal that I think also goes away into next year. So that €300 million include or exclude that? And then secondarily, can we get more color on the CMD, but just as we think about bridging that gap, how much of it is organic product growth and Mavenclad, Bavencio versus cost discipline that bridges that gap into next year?

Second question just on Mavenclad U.S. launch reached at a high level point to any differences or similarities in adoption versus the strong European launch noting as you did I think an introduction that there've been less clinical trial involvement in the U.S. obviously [Indiscernible] more established? And then the final question is on Life Sciences and durability of the high single digit growth or 7% to 8% you're now guiding for. Are there any factors on the negative side that should reduce that as we think about 2021? Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Sachin, I would start with your first question. And just to make it very clear that 2019 guidance on nonrecurring income does not include in no quarter the annual €190 million from the Pfizer collaboration deferred income. This is not included all numbers that we give, that you have heard are all incremental to that. However, we need to keep in mind that from 2020 onwards unfortunately these €190 million will vanish. So next year we don't have them anymore. So in order to continue our profitable growth journey we have to compensate for that. So, as I said we will give you some more color at the Capital Markets Day on our thinking behind that, so how we want to do that. But this is just important to note.

Stefan Oschmann

Sachin, your question regarding the U.S. launch of Mavenclad, again let me reiterate. It's fairly early and if you look at what our competitors have disclosed at the respective point in time, I think we'll be following the same pattern. Obviously the U.S. is a very different market compared to the international markets and we have a different label in the U.S. I would like to draw your attention to page 32 which gives you some flavor about some U.S. data. We have strong physician access. And we have a leading share of voice. In the market we have 86% of neurologists are willing to prescribe Mavenclad. We have a 3% share in the high efficacy dynamic market in RMS, and 11% high efficacy dynamic share in the SPMS. So we have a very solid market access foundation with 60 million lives with preferred access and 170 million lives with no NDC block which is key for U.S. when we look at the type of prescribers. We have a broad spectrum of early adopters neurologists from academic centers as well as from community practitioners are initiating therapy with Mavenclad.

And we've seen that the profile of Mavenclad, its mechanism, its pathology and the efficacy profile have made it a candidate for switches from all approved agents. And that you see on the right hand of the slide that in switches 40% are from Orals, 25% are from traditional injectables and 35% monoclons. Your question regarding to these -- the sustainability of life science -- of our life science performance. I would say there are three factors. One is obviously the life science market and that specifically the Process Solution market or the market for monoclonal antibodies. We expect the monoclonal antibody market will continue to grow at a rate of 11 -- at a caterer of 11% to 15%.

We see that currently the top 10 originated map represent 60% of the volume that will decline to about 20% in 2024, i.e. there are not many new monoclonal antibodies. Biosimilars will gain share and that is somewhat agnostic as to whether we sell equipment and -- or culture media or other products to original or biosimilars makers. Then the other factor is that we have a certain portfolio advantage. Merck focuses on the higher growth segments of the market. For instance, bioprocessing lab for the diagnostics offering et cetera, and then we think we also outperform the market we grow faster than others in the relevant market segment. We have a broad range of different products and services and we believe that we have a superior e-commerce platform.

Sachin Jain

Thank you.

Luisa Hector

Hello. Thank you for the questions. Maybe just start with the performance materials and the downgrade to the guidance there. Can you give any color on whether that's coming across all the segments of the business or one in particular? And then, back to multiple sclerosis, you've talked about the pressure on Rebif. I wonder if you can split down that minus 16% in terms of volume and price. And whether you expect that kind of level to continue now or whether that could ease if you have some visibility there, please? Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

So let me start with the – with our performance materials business. Basically, we have seen in the first half and we have been very transparent about this proactive vis-à-vis the capital markets. We have seen this in the liquid crystal in the display business we have seen a slightly better performance than expected and that is that is due to the ramp up of new SAPs in China. We've seen a better than expected performance of OLED which is also driven by China, but not exclusively by China. We've seen underperformance in the surface solutions and that is mostly caused by the automotive industry. And we have seen a reduction of market growth forecasts for a semicon where we believe that we have outperformed the market. So you add this all up. This comes down to the statements we made earlier in the call today.

Marcus very clearly pointed out that we should expect a performance that in the second half in liquid crystal, that is clearly below the first half. We see and we continue to see -- we expect -- continue to see a strong OLED performance, OLED which is growing very, very nicely and is not dilutive on the margin base anymore. We should remember that this company if you go back a couple of years was highly dependent on the liquid crystal business. And then, within the mix of PM and even more within the entire company, liquid crystal EBITDA is becoming much less of a factor.

When it comes to Rebif, I would hand over to Marcus to give some more details. We generally -- we don't split. We don't provide data split by volume and price. We have visibility into our pricing actions in the US. I'm not aware of that any other market where in the world where they are price increases. Overall, just at the high level it is [Indiscernible] has come on stronger than expected. But everyone is suffering and we're keeping our share within the interferon market and we keep that roughly stable.

Marcus Kuhnert

Not much to add actually as we don't give a price volume, because I mean I wouldn't tell you too much. I think if I tell you that the volume component or the volume decline obviously is bigger than the price. Pricing effect so that I think is not too much to say. We have seen a similar decline, organic decline like in Q2 already in Q1. And honestly last quarter we were still a little bit more optimistic that this was a onetime effect in a way that the decline should be a little bit more moderate in the second quarter.

However, as Stefan has lined out, in the meantime we see that Ocrevus is doing better than expected. And that points into the direction that eventually for 2019 the current run rate what you have seen, what Rebif has done over the first six months we might expect also to happen in the coming six months. Beyond that we have to revisit the picture. Please also keep in mind what we said from H2 onwards, we will see the NNI franchise switching overall to growth. That means, incremental Mavenclad sales will then be higher than the decline in Rebif. I think this is also an important message also with regard to the profitability as we also just discussed with one of your colleagues.

Luisa Hector

Thank you. And thank you for sharing the US reimbursement status. I can see there's a little way to go until you have 100% reimbursement. Do you expect that to come online this year or is that still rolling into next year for that to be achieved?

Stefan Oschmann

It could be too early to speculate on.

Luisa Hector

Okay. Thank you.

Emily Field

Hi. Thanks. Just a couple of quick ones. Just another one on Mavenclad in the U.S. Just given the label are you -- I just wanted to confirm whether you're able to promote for an advocacy claim of two years or of four years. And just in the real world setting over what timeframe would you expect that following the course of Mavenclad treatment, you would expect patients to transition onto other MS treatments? Secondly, did you see anything unexpected or surprising in Versum's third quarter report on Tuesday. It looked a little bit light versus consensus, but I wasn't sure if the consensus was still.

And then lastly, I was just wondering what gives you confidence to reiterate that 2019 will be the trough in Performance Materials given what it seems to be increasing macro concerns particularly the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. And just how much those trading concerns are impacting the current trajectory of the business? Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

So for Mavenclad it's very simple. We have two years labels and that is it. When it comes to Versum specifically, I guess you would appreciate that we cannot comment on Versum's business or financials from a legal point of view. Versum is an independent listed company. And I may suggest that you contact them directly. But we feel the numbers fit the picture that we observed in the market over the last weeks and months. You may -- on your third question you may have picked up that we have said that we reiterate our guidance enough forecasts on the assumption that there will be a normal overall economic development heightened trade conflict, a large recession are not part of the scenario that we have built so far.

We don't see any concrete impact of the trade sanctions. Yet we see that companies like Huawei are not direct customers of ours. It seems -- we obvious see that the U.S., China trade situation is not necessarily improving. We also – we're seeing friction between Japan and Korea, interestingly which relates to semicon materials that is a mixture of potentially good and bad news for us. So we expect that there will be more techno nationalism or nationalistic policy that they could -- that could impact the industry. But again, given the overall trends, given the unparalleled growth of data volume and the needs for logic, for memory, for sensors, we believe that this is a very hard. This is going to be a -- the material market will be very healthy growing in the mid single digits. And we reiterate our 2019 as a trough year assumption.

Emily Field

Thank you.

Falko Friedrichs

Yes, hello. Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank. Thanks for taking my questions. Three please. Firstly, when looking at your Mavenclad sales in Q2 and trying to figure out the U.S. contribution. In your Q2 report you mentioned that 24% of the Q2 sales for Mavenclad come from North America. That would be around €15 million. Would it be fair to assume that the majority of the €15 million is coming from the U.S., and then a smaller portion from Canada? Or should it rather be the opposite.

Then secondly, in life science it looks like you launched quite a few products in the first half of 2019. So, out of those, are there any that you would highlight as having received the most positive feedback and carry the most growth potential to sustain their growth going forward? And then lastly on Performance Materials, you did make some larger decisions as part of the bright future transformation program and you close to your R&D sites in the UK and Japan. Can you just briefly walk us through that decision process here and whether we can expect additional closures this year?

Stefan Oschmann

I'll start with Mavenclad numbers. So the number that you've mentioned is correct. It includes Canada and the U.S. and as a matter of policy we do not disclose sales by country. In life science overall our proportion of sales from newly launched products has increased significantly over the past couple of a couple of quarters. We are very happy about it. For instance, we had seen sluggish performance has lap water. Our lap water business is meeting to launch as the latest generation [Indiscernible] has really provided, what has been a boost to our Life Science growth.

When it comes to the PM of the components of that program had been disclosed. It had been discussed and negotiated with the relevant counsel et cetera. So all components of the bright future program have been made public to focus in Darmstadt will be on R&D and production and we see an immediate bottom line contribution from 2018 onwards. That means a an FTE reduction by about 15% which is about 400 FTE [Indiscernible], the closing of the site is expected soon in September 2018. The shutdown of the activities there started and that will be completed during 2021 at the R&D production activities that will be transferred and consolidated in other PM locations in Asia.

Falko Friedrichs

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. My questions have already been answered. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

I'd like to mention that we have time for two more questions please.

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. Daniel Wendorff from Commerzbank. Thanks for taking my questions. Two on Life Science please. And the first one is on your adjusted EBITDA margin development in the division. So if I look at Q2 even excluding the IFRS 16 effect and the margin improvement was quite meaningful year-on-year in the second quarter. And if I look back at 2018, the second half, at least I would conclude that the base is not too high. So my question here would be, are there any margin, dilutive margin mitigating measures or factors to come in the second half of this year?

And my second question on Life Science would be on Process Solutions in particular. And the growth rate, the organic growth rate that has even improved in Q2. You have a very strong Q1 in my view already. And how should we think of this going forward in the second half of the year. And what drove this in the second quarter. And maybe one last question on Performance Materials. Thanks for the comments you made on the margin for OLED. Is it possible to give us a number here of the sales contribution of OLED to your divisional sales already? Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Daniel, I start with your third question first, because it's relatively easy and short answer. So OLED sales, meanwhile in excess of €100 million, and as we've already elaborated on earlier, the margin contribution meanwhile is no longer dilutive. More we cannot be cannot tell you. Then on your first question, on the contributions of Life Science. So, you should you have in mind that the second quarter of last year of 2018 was somewhat weaker. I think in the second quarter we had this slight €20 million miss due to a couple of factors that we were then elaborating a little bit more in detail out of my mind. This was a start up costs in cost part for novel modality manufacturing. There was an inventory valuation and there was the third one I don't remember.

So there were three factors which led to an earnings miss last year. This year obviously was a pretty clean quarter where the nice strong top line growth translated very well also down to the bottom line. So what we have seen. What we normally want to see was this strong top line dynamic namely Leveraged P&N. Looking forward as I already said, there's not much reason to believe that the strong market sentiment, the strong growth momentum in the market should somewhat significantly slow down over the next two quarters. However keep in mind that the comparables for Q3 and Q4 they get tougher.

So that is the reason why at a first glance our top line growth guidance might look still a little bit conservative 7% to 8%, but the comparables, the absolute numbers are relatively high with which we compare on the margin side, actually we and you should not expect any major surprises in Q3 and Q4.

Daniel Wendorff

And Process Solutions business momentum, sorry to ask that again.

Stefan Oschmann

Yes. So, in addition to what Marcus said, we do not expect a change in market development or an outperformance versus market, but the comparables are going to be tougher.

Daniel Wendorff

Thank you very much.

David Evans

Thanks very much for taking my questions. So I just firstly briefly on Rebif. Just to check back again if the U.S. Q2 sales number had any rebate adjustments in there or any. Destocking? I'm assuming there wasn't any restocking after Q1. And then secondly, on your lower outlook for R&D spend, is there any more granularity on what costs coming in less than you expected or what has maybe kind of slowed or delayed? Thanks very much.

Stefan Oschmann

So, first of all, we never commented rebates, sorry about that. When it comes to the R&D overall expense, so we have mentioned to you actually three years that we're going to through a investment phase given the quality of our pipeline and we would come to low levels as R&D spend as a percentage of revenue and this is what is happening in future that is also the ramp up was a conscious decision over a period of time. We also see that there is strict cost discipline in R&D and we do also a very, very disciplined at portfolio prioritization and the cost focus is here to stay.

Marcus Kuhnert

If I may add one sentence, David. We also do not see any significant inventory or destocking effect when it comes to Rebif. So the numbers I would say pretty clean.

David Evans

Okay. Thanks.

Matthew Weston

Thank you. A just one quick follow-up. Marcus, you were helpful with the expectations in the second half of the year; Mavenclad plus Rebif showing growth. Can I ask the question, is that going to be true in Q3 individually and Q4. Or is that simply a statement about 2H?

Stefan Oschmann

Yes. I would – for that being I would stick to the statement that is an H2 statement.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much indeed.

Constantin Fest

Thank you. This concludes our call. And I hand over to Stefan for the closing words.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you very much for your questions and your interest in company. Again, I think it was a very strong quarter we deliver in Q2. And I'm looking forward – Marcus and I looking forward together with the IR team to meet you at upcoming road shows at the Capital Markets Day. Thank you.

Constantin Fest

Thank you. Bye-bye.

