Blue-Chip BDC Yield 9.1%, 'Special Dividends' And Insiders Buying: Ares Capital

This is one of our top picks in the BDC sector and a Buy under $19.

ARCC offers a yield of 8.6% in addition to an upside potential of up to 13%. With the special dividends, the yield is currently at 9.1%.

ARCC again reported impressive earnings. Despite being one of the best BDCs around, ARCC still trades at attractive valuations.

A Little History

Ares Capital (ARCC) IPO'd in 2004 and has consistently generated solid returns for investors. Unlike many other financial companies that stopped paying dividends or never saw their price recover, Ares Capital's conservative management quickly corrected operations after the 2008-09 financial crisis and continued to pay a high level of dividends. The dividend yield of ARCC based on its most recent closing price is at 8.6%. Note that ARCC issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s).

The chart below shows the dividend history of ARCC since the IPO.

Source

While Ares Capital did have to cut the dividend during the financial crisis, the cut was fairly modest. Recently, ARCC increased its dividend payment from $0.38 a share to $0.39 a share. The dividend was raised to $0.40 a quarter for 2019. ARCC is also paying a special dividend of 2 cents every quarter for 2019 (for a total of $0.42 each quarter in 2019) for a current yield of 9.1%.

Net Asset Value ("NAV") or Book Value per Share (as YCharts calls it) is also a very important metric for a BDC. That is the amount of money that is invested. If NAV is declining, income often follows. If income drops too much, dividends most likely will have to be reduced. ARCC generally has had increasing NAV per share since its IPO. ARCC's purchase of American Capital, which closed in 2017, caused NAV per share to dip slightly, but it soon resumed its growth.

Business Model

Ares Capital continues to help fill the void created by the continuing decline in the total number of US banks lending within this sector. Companies like Ares Capital finance high yield transactions to smaller companies (small and medium-size businesses) which otherwise would not have access to such capital. Ares Capital is a leader in middle market direct lending with a $12.99 billion portfolio spread across 345 investments.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

ARCC's portfolio consists primarily of first and second lien senior secured loans (74% of total portfolio). Mezzanine debt and equity in private companies make a smaller contribution to the total investments. Ares Capital’s portfolio has a fairly conservative risk profile.

Source Q2 2019 Earnings Report

While the portfolio is diversified over many industries, its highest exposure is to healthcare services and business services, which together make up around 39% (20% and 19%) of total assets. Consumer product companies make up an additional 7%.

The portfolio is well-positioned by holding strongly performing assets with significant free cash flow. Its portfolio of companies has an average yield of 9.5% and reported a weighted average debt to EBITDA of 5.7X and 2.2X interest coverage as of Q2 2019.

Source Q2 2019 Earnings Report

A Battle-Tested Company

Since inception in October of 2004, Ares Capital has experienced varied economic times, both good and bad. Like many companies, its operations were tested by the financial crisis, but management responded with a disciplined and repeatable investment process that soon got the company back on track to providing long-term historical outperformance. Rather than bring the company down, these challenges have strengthened it.

The company has paid dividends since 2005 and, even during the most severe financial crisis, continued to do so. In 2010, while some companies eliminated their dividends, ARCC still paid $1.40 for the year. Since 2012, annual dividends, which have from time to time included special dividends as well, have been above $1.50 per share a year. The latest declared regular dividend sets an annual rate of $1.60 for a yield of 8.6%. And, this doesn't include the special dividend of 2 cents a share that ARCC has declared for each quarter of 2019.

Since its inception, ARCC has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index, returning 502.7% to shareholders, or about 1.9 times the 255.1% returned by the S&P 500 index. This is even better than when we last wrote about ARCC.

Outperformance Compared To Other BDCs

Since inception, ARCC has outperformed its BDC peer group and the high-yield asset class by a wide margin, generating average annual returns of 11.8%.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Since its IPO in 2004, ARCC has generated 560 bps per year more gains than its BDC peers and also significantly outperformed the high-yield loan sector as well. In the last 3 years, ARCC has still generated annual returns that are 400 bps per year better than its peers.

A Dividend of $0.40 plus a special $0.02 every quarter

ARCC has paid a consistent $1.52 dividend for most of the past 5 years. The great news is that for 2019 ARCC has declared a dividend of $0.40 a share for the regular dividend, or a 5.2% over that older dividend payment.

ARCC has also declared a 2 cent per quarter in special dividend that it intends to pay in 2019. ARCC has consistently covered its dividend, helped by waiving management fees of $10 million per quarter for ten quarters following the ACAS acquisition and by cash flow generated from core earnings and net realized gains. Including the special dividends, the current yield is at 9.1%.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

We have referred to ARCC several times before as the Blue Chip of the BDC sector, and such a strong performance certainly warrants this label. What is the secret behind this consistent and outstanding performance?

Strong Active Management

The portfolio of ARCC earns a 10.5% investment yield which is a 360bps premium to the 6.9% leveraged middle market loan yields. Since 2011, ARCC has had a consistently higher yield than such loans on average. In spite of the higher yield, ARCC management has kept its average non-accrual rate to 2.7%, way below the 5.1% default rate of high yield bonds.

Source: June Investor Presentation

The success of ARCC lies in a strong management, that continuously monitors its loan investments and manages risky positions effectively.

Conservatively Managed Balance Sheet

With recent changes in the law, business development companies will be permitted to operate with up to two times debt to equity. While many BDC companies decided to take full advantage of the new permitted leverage, ARCC took a more conservative approach and has decided to use it moderately.

We like this conservative approach from management, and we expect them to use the addition leverage responsibly. This gives them the flexibility to take advantage of more opportunities.

The level of loans that are on a non-accrual basis is a very good indicator of the quality of a BDC company's loan and investment approval process. ARCC provides two versions of this metric, one based on the original cost (currently at 2.3% of the amortized cost) and one based on the current fair value of the investment (currently at 0.2%). The big difference in these two rates is because most companies on non-accrual have been heavily written down in ARCC’s books. The low rate of loans on a non-accrual basis and the improvement in the rates are a good sign that ARCC has a process that produces good returns with low risk. We expect to see continued incremental improvement in these metrics.

Source Q2 2019 Earnings Report

A High Dividend Is Great, But Only If It's Safe

High dividends are only good if the company has the ability to keep paying them. So, how does one go about determining if a BDC has the ability to keep paying good dividends? The most reliable way for a BDC to get that cash is from NII (Net Investment Income) or DNII (Distributable NII).

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

This slide from the earnings presentation covers the 5 most recent quarters for Ares Capital. Besides the dividend paid in each quarter, it includes 2 important metrics: NII per share and NAV per share.

NII per share is important because it is the main source of cash to pay the dividend. Realized gains are also used to pay the dividend, and even sometimes to pay special dividends, but gains tend to vary a lot quarter to quarter. Note that NII has generally increased over the 5 quarters and that it has covered not less than 80% of any quarter's dividend. The NII for the current quarter exceeds the dividend payment by 9 cents, giving ARCC a good level of coverage.

Notice too that over the last 5 quarters NAV per share has increased every quarter. In the latest quarter NAV per share is 22 cents per share higher than the same period last year.

Attractive Valuation

ARCC is currently trading just a small 7.6% premium to its Net Asset Value. Investors tend to reward reliable dividend payers with higher prices as in the case of Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) which trades at a ~60% premium to NAV. Note that MAIN and ARCC have fairly similar NAV yields (and very similar portfolios), but ARCC trades at a much cheaper valuation.

Source: Morningstar

Price Target - 13% Upside Potential

While we like Main Street Capital (MAIN) as an investment, the relative valuation of ARCC is significantly less expensive. Now that ARCC is starting to follow the path of MAIN by hiking the dividends, we believe that the valuation gap will narrow.

Short-term Price Target: Based on the latest data from the Wall Street Journal, there were 17 analysts who cover the stock with a BUY RATING and a median consensus price target of $19 per share, suggesting a ~ 2.3% short-term upside potential from the current price (source: wsj.com). Long-Term Price Target: Another way to determine a price target is to determine a required minimum yield and determine a price from that and the current dividend payment. Given the lower risks of investing in ARCC and the potential of this company, an 8.0% yield is a reasonable one. At an 8% yield, ARCC would still be much cheaper than MAIN which trades at a yield of 6%, so such a target yield is achievable. This produces a price of $20.70 per share for ARCC or a nearly 13% upside from the current price.

ARCC presents a great opportunity at the current price with an 9.1% dividend yield (including special dividends), and an upside potential of 13%. We fully expect ARCC to continue, if not increase the special dividend.

Risks

The biggest risk to any business development company is that the companies it has loaned money to will have some difficulty repaying the loans in the future. Such a risk could increase in case the U.S. economy sees a significant slowdown. Ares Capital is currently benefiting from a very low level of loans on a non-accrual basis. However, an economic slowdown could hamper the ability of its investment companies to repay the loans. Mitigating that risk factor, ARCC has a history of low accrual rates to provide evidence that management is skilled at selecting companies that will have few problems and that problems will be spotted early and resolved before any repayment problems develop.

From a price perspective, ARCC shares can trade at a discount to NAV when fear reigns in the market. Last December, we saw shares dip to 85% of NAV.

The Dividends

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

The above slide is from the Q2 2019 earnings presentation and shows the history of dividend payments over the last few years for ARCC. It also shows the additional or "special dividends" that ARCC has paid or declared so far in 2019.

But the most important item, which could easily be overlooked, is circled in green. ARCC has some $0.76 a share of income (down from $0.84) that it didn't distribute from last year. As a BDC, Ares Capital is required to pay out 90% of its taxable income so that it can maintain its status and mostly pay no taxes. The excess funds that are carried forward help protect the regular dividend and are also the source of special dividends. The special dividend of 2 cents each quarter in 2019 will help reduce that extra cash. But since that “excess” started the year at $0.76 a share and since so far ARCC has generated more than enough NII to cover the dividend, the special dividends to be paid this year will not do much to decrease this extra undistributed cash. Very likely ARCC will continue to pay this in 2020, and may even increase it.

Between the increase in the regular dividend to 40 cents a quarter and the special dividend of 2 cents a quarter, ARCC will distribute 14 cents per share more than it did in 2018 (if they don't raise the regular dividend again).

Insiders Are Buying

Insiders continue to buy shares of ARCC, with over 20 thousand shares bought in May and June of 2019. While that isn’t as many as the 50 thousand purchased in December 2018, insiders continue to spend their own money buying shares on the open market.

Bottom Line

Ares Capital is one of the largest BDCs in existence. It is also one of the few which has consistently increased its NAV per share. Launched in 2004, it survived the financial crisis with only a minimal cut to the dividend. This is a true battle-tested BDC. No wonder, this company is often referred to as the "Blue Chip" of the BDC sector. It is surprising that, despite doing so well, paying a good dividend, and growing NAV, it still trades at attractive valuations, near its NAV. This makes for a very juicy yield in addition to a price that is a good value.

Investors building a dividend-focused portfolio should look closely at taking advantage of this opportunity. The real reason to invest in ARCC is the long-term solid track record it has established of paying dividends through thick and thin. ARCC is a Buy at the current price and should be a core holding for income investors who wish to buy and hold for the long term.

