Diamond Offshore: The Business Model Is Taking On Water

The backlog now stands at ~$1.93 billion as of August 5, 2019.

Diamond Offshore posted $216.71 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 19.4% when compared to its revenues of $268.86 million in the same period last.

(Image: Semi-submersible Ocean BlackRhino Source: ALP Marine Traffic)

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the "struggling" offshore drillers with still a decent balance sheet. However, as I said in my preceding articles, the company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet. Furthermore, Diamond Offshore doesn't own a jack-up fleet anymore and continues to shrink in size with only thirteen floaters still active.

One substantial asset segment for the company is the moored assets class right now (e.g., Ocean Onyx, Ocean Apex, etc.), which appears in demand especially in the North Sea and Australia, where the market is tightening.

Looking at the overall situation, we are not more advanced than a quarter ago, and despite some "positive signs", I am far from being impressed by the pace and the strength of the "recovery." I do not see it, and I now doubt it will happen. It is a more difficult situation than a simple down cycle effect.

Thus, I recommend being extremely cautious when it comes to investing in this sector until a time when the recovery is noticeable in the balance sheet with better margins and cash flow. Meanwhile, trading the offshore drilling sector short term is highly recommended.

Data by YCharts

Note: Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corp. (L), which gives some credibility and safety long term.

Diamond Offshore - 2Q'19 and Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Diamond Offshore 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 366.0 346.2 295.5 268.9 286.3 232.52 233.54 216.71 Net Income in $ Million 10.8 -31.9 19.3 -69.2 -51.1 -72.2 -73.33 -113.99 EBITDA $ Million 108.0 217.5 85.0 32.1 60.3 59.0 39.4 -21.93 EPS diluted in $/share 0.08 -0.23 0.14 -0.50 -0.37 -0.58 -0.53 -0.83 Cash from operations in $ Million 189.8 127.2 83.8 47.0 58.0 43.3 2.86 -5.55 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 28.8 38.9 31.5 59.0 69.3 62.66 85.9 86.45 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 161.0 88.3 52.3 -12.0 -11.3 -19.4 -83.0 -92.0 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 277 376 430 419 477 453.9 372.7 297.5 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,972 1,972 1,973 1,973 1,973 1,974 1,974 1,975 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.24 137.23 137.50 137.43 137.43 137.44 137.52 137.69

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenue of $216.7 million in 2Q'19

Diamond Offshore posted $216.71 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 19.4% when compared to its revenues of $268.86 million in the same period last year. Diamond dropped to a $113.99 million loss in its 2Q 2019 (EPS $0.83 per share) from a loss of $69.27 million in the prior-year quarter.

During the second quarter of 2019, the average company dayrate was $273K/d, a decrease compared to $317K/d in the corresponding quarter of last year. Utilization dropped to 51% from 53% in 2Q'18.

Marc Edwards, the CEO, said on the conference call:

The decline year-over-year was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk being off rate while undertaking its special survey and undergoing technology upgrades in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Ocean GreatWhite, though on contract in both periods, was at a lower rate in 2019 compared to the prior year.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $92.0 million in 2Q'19

Diamond Offshore is generating negative free cash flow yearly. The loss in FCF annually ("TTM") is $205.7 million with a loss of $92.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

If we look at the graph above, we can see a slow FCF erosion in the process, which is getting even worse as daily rates are slowly sinking to less than absolute breakeven level. The recent new contracts awarded are confirming this trend.

Thus, DO is failing the FCF test.

Scott Kornblau, the company CEO, noted on the conference call:

On a normalized basis, adjusting for onetime asset sales and tax reform impacts, our net loss was $136 million or negative $0.99 per share. This compares to our first quarter 2019 net loss of $73 million or negative $0.53 per share. The quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily driven by higher operating expenses due to the noncash recognition of previously deferred costs and planned ship yard time for two rigs.

The company is expecting an increase in CapEx for the H2 2019. Due to the Ocean BlackHornet in the shipyard for upgrades. The company is increasing our full-year 2019 capital expenditure guidance by $20 million to between $360 million and $380 million. It will put more strain to free cash flow.

Note: In the last fleet status, the company is not mentioning anymore the Drillship To-be-Determined contracted to BP at an undisclosed rate from 2Q'20 to 2Q'22. The indication of this drillship has vanished, and I could not find anything related to this issue.

3 - Quarterly backlog history and discussion

Diamond Offshore released its fleet status on August 6, 2019.

In the press release it is noted:

As of July 1, 2019, the Company's total contracted backlog was $2.0 billion, including over $450 million of backlog secured year to date and excluding approximately a $130 million margin commitment from one of the Company's customers.

I have indicated the backlog as of 08/05/2019 in the chart above to highlight the new contracts that the company stated in its last fleet status.

Below is the backlog repartition per rig type:

And below is the contract backlog repartition per year with ~$361 million remaining in 2019:

The backlog now stands at ~$1.93 billion as of August 5, 2019, with about ~$361 million remaining in 2019 (not including the effect of the projected out-of-service time for the remainder of the year). Backlog was $2.0 billion in July.

CEO Marc Edwards said on the conference call:

So we continue to see signs of improvement in the moored asset category and this improvement is occurring in both benign and harsh environments. And as I stated earlier, we continue to see pricing traction in this space where Diamond maintains one of the largest and most capable moored fleets in the market. Our moored fleet backlog remains double that of our closest peer.

4 - Net debt is $1.68 billion in 2Q'19

Net debt is now $1.677 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 13x, which is high and means that the company can repay its net debt in about 13 years based on its EBITDA ("ttm"), which is ~$128.8 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore's recent results were grim, and the market turned to the worse for the company after looking at the financials firmly in the red.

The question is that the market is not seeing any recovery shaping up for the industry, despite what the CEO Mark Edwards is indicating, and with oil prices quite depressed, it is difficult to be optimistic. In short, there are too many players for too little CapEx.

The industry is not about to implode, but we are experiencing a fundamental shift that will force the offshore drillers to scale back rapidly and find a new way of doing business in this vital sector.

The present business model is not working anymore and has to be replaced with another one more adapted. Perhaps by finding a new way of dealing with the drillers' clients, by creating some joint ventures that allow a fair sharing of the risks? Hard to know what could be replaced, which would help them to survive but now is the time to act.

A simple look at the free cash flow explains it all. However, Diamond Offshore is still in a fair financial shape, which gives confidence that the company will manage to survive this "new normal."

Technical Analysis

DO has experienced a decisive negative breakout of its descending wedge pattern. Line support at $7.10 was shattered, and the stock fell to $6.20, which seems the new support.

However, assuming that the line resistance at $8 (violet) is still valid, the new line resistance should be around $5.75, establishing a fresh descending channel pattern.

For a trading purpose, I recommend buying at or below $5.75 with a new target at $7.25, which is the old line support of the precedent pattern. If oil prices regain some strength, DO could eventually retest $9, which is the long-term resistance. However, oil prices are not likely to turn bullish soon, and it would be prudent to limit your gain expectation on any meaningful rebound.

It is crucial to know that DO can be traded in direct correlation with the oil prices. I do not recommend any long-term investing in the offshore drilling sector now.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term DO