BTO: Financial Selloff Pushes Distribution Rate To Over 7%

This sector has been under significant pressure as the Fed is now in interest rate-cutting mode amid the slowdown in the global economy.

BTO's price has been trending down for the last year, down 16.65% over that time period.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) has been under significant pressure over the last year, even more so recently. This fund invests solely in the financial sector, investing in banks of all market capitalizations. BTO just one week ago closed at a share price of $33.42. And at the time of typing this, shares are trading at $30.50. This works out to a drop of 8.7% in just one week! This is starting to get me interested in picking up more shares of the fund, even with the present risks. I believe BTO has the potential to bounce back significantly when conditions improve and makes sense as a long-term investment.

I've covered BTO in the past, at a time when the financial sector had a much brighter outlook. This was before the recent new trend of interest rate cuts by the Fed, and the global economy seemed to be in a much better position. However, in the last 1-year period BTO is showing a total return of -16.65%, and a total NAV return of -14.47%. This is even significantly underperforming its benchmark index. The S&P Composite 1500 Financials has a 1-year return of -4.54%, although BTO has outperformed their benchmark on a YTD basis and over the long term.

(Source - John Hancock)

The chart above is showing the hypothetical growth of $10,000 invested since inception, compared to their benchmark.

The financial sector is hit especially hard during times of recessions or slowdowns. This is because banks have a harder time growing their earnings. Less money is being invested in new and old businesses alike. Thus, there is less money being borrowed from these banks. This is in addition to the Fed cutting rates, which means that the people who do borrow money, do so at less of a spread for the bank. This eats into bank margins at a time of already less than ideal loans going out. It really is a double whammy for banks.

The fact that there has been an escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China too even further pushes the global slowdown fears. This is what has been driving down the cyclical sector of financials so severely.

About The Fund

BTO is a nondiversified CEF; it "invests at least 80% of assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies." The fund utilizes leverage of about 16.79% and has total managed assets of $744.49 million. The fund has a higher than average expense ratio of 1.75%; ideally, we'd like to see this quite a bit lower. The total expense ratio is 1.93% when interest expenses are factored in.

BTO has an inception date of 8/26/94, giving us a good track record for how the fund performed in previous recessions.

Performance

An investor would have done very well in BTO, over the long term. As discussed above, the more recent performance has been less than spectacular. But, this is why I believe buying shares now is a good idea. The share price has come down to more attractive levels. As of closing on 8/6/19, the market price for BTO was $30.97, the NAV price was $31.80. This gives us a discount of 2.61%, and is a couple of percentage points below their 52-week average discount of 0.66%. The 1-year z-score comes out to -0.5. This can be seen as a positive as it indicates the fund is trading lower than what is typical for the last 1-year period.

However, when looking at the fund's all-time discount/premium chart and we see that the fund has traded at significantly deeper discounts. So, with that being said, buying shares now might not appeal to every investor. That's why I would encourage any potential investor to look at this from a long-term perspective and even potentially averaging down if the discount widens more than currently.

(Source - CEFConnect)

YTD the fund is showing a total market return of 12.61%, and a total NAV return of 12.20%. This was after a very rocky year for the fund in 2018. BTO was down 25.64%, and NAV was down 17.67%. So BTO wasn't one of the funds to bounce back like so many other CEFs have.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution

BTO currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share. This works out to the current yield being 7.24% on the market price, 6.98% for the NAV. This is a reasonable distribution rate that should be considered relatively safe if we don't fall into a prolonged recession. The distribution was bumped up at the end of last year from a prior amount of $0.3701. It was a whopping 48.6% increase, which is quite impressive.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The history of their distribution is quite choppy before 2009. Of course, the fund had to make massive cuts during that time. BTO had fallen to below $4 per share during the middle of the financial crisis. However, 2008/09 was an outlier as far as recessions go and aren't the typical recessions that we should expect. It was linked heavily to the financial sector and mortgage-backed securities. In fact, in the early 2000s dot-com bubble, shares had only fallen to around $26 per share.

(Source - BTO Fund Website)

The most recent report for BTO is their Annual Report; we should be getting an updated Semi-Annual Report in about a month. However, we can pull from the Annual Report and see the breakdown of last year's distribution. We can then conclude if the fund made a wise decision raising the distribution last year, although we should note that they declared the distribution in September of 2018. This was before realizing the bear market was around the corner at the end of the year. And additionally, before realizing that the Fed was going to have to cut rates this year.

(Source - Annual Report)

As we can see, the fund had large unrealized losses for 2018. This is to be expected as we know that 2018 was particularly rocky for BTO. For 2018, the fund relied quite a bit on capital gains to fuel the distribution. That was largely from the lower distribution rate too! NII covered 23.32% of the full distribution for 2018. Luckily, the fund had significant unrealized appreciation in their underlying holdings.

BTO offers a dividend reinvestment plan for shareholders so it is hard to know exactly how many shares will be outstanding the next time the fund reports. But, if we take the new distribution of $0.55 or the annual rate $2.20, we can multiply the $2.20 by the outstanding shares last reported and come to $41,075,016.40. This $41 million is approximately what the fund will need to cover for 2019's payout.

(Source - Annual Report)

However, as previously mentioned, the fund has significant unrealized appreciation in the underlying holdings that it can draw from. At least, as long as the economy does not enter into a prolonged recession. The large makeup of long-term capital gains is actually a good thing, as this leaves an investor with less of a tax obligation when taxes are due. The downside is that capital appreciation is hard to predict going forward. From this point, after just raising the distribution last year I don't believe we should expect a cut unless the current situation changes drastically. Additionally, the fund has the unrealized appreciation that can provide a cushion for a while.

Holdings

BTO has 140 holdings in its portfolio but as we will soon find out, they are truly nondiversified, as previously stated. So the real benefit is that the fund helps to alleviate single company risks.

There are U.S. Government Agency holdings but they make up a insignificant 2.89%.

(Source - BTO Fund Website)

Within the financial sector, banks make up almost 85% of the fund's holdings, continuing with the nondiversified theme.

(Source - BTO Fund Website)

And if you thought it wasn't possible, BTO isn't even geographically diversified, as U.S. holdings make up 98.89% of the fund. An investor needs to have strong conviction in the financial sector over the long-term and also the U.S. in general. I have confidence in both personally.

Additionally, as of their latest Annual Report, BTO has a very low portfolio turnover of 11%. This means they did not make any significant changes since the last time I covered the fund.

(Source - BTO Fund Website)

Several of these names listed among the top ten just announced large share buybacks and dividend increases too. This was after passing the Fed stress tests at the end of June.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) announced a dividend hike from $0.80 to $0.90. This was alongside a $29.4 billion share buyback program.

Bank of America (BAC) increased its dividend from $0.15 to $0.18 and also announced a $30.9 billion share buyback program.

Citigroup, Inc. (C), like the others, also announced a dividend boost and large buyback. The dividend went from $0.45 to $0.51, and their share repurchase program was $21.5 billion.

These should continue to help BTO in a couple of ways. The share buybacks will potentially increase the bank's share prices and thus, BTO should see growth too. Additionally, the increased dividends mean BTO is collecting more in cash flow going forward. The potential appreciation in share price also helps out BTO's distribution by capital appreciation. These can be realized if the banks do experience price appreciation.

Conclusion

There are many risks going forward that could be a headwind for the financial sector; however, we have pulled back significantly. I believe this has given us an opportunity to pick up shares of BTO. BTO allows us to gain exposure to banks while avoiding single company risks. However, the risks to the downside may not be over just yet. If trade wars escalate further and the global economy continues slowing, BTO may drop even further. Keeping this in mind, an investor should have a long-term outlook for this fund and not rely on a quick turnaround as the sole reason to purchase.

BTO does give an investor exposure to U.S. financial companies. It does not give broad diversification though, so it needs to be paired with other holdings or funds. The distribution rate is 7.24% currently and appears to be safe as long as we don't enter a prolonged recession. I believe overall that the market has overreacted and is giving us an opportunity: the opportunity to enter a solid fund with a great long-term track record.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.