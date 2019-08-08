Chow Tai Fook Jewelry: 5% Yield From A Market Leader With Strong Growth Tailwinds

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry (OTCPK:CJEWF) shares have taken a beating this year (YTD -27.7%), elevating concerns over the possible impact of the ongoing Hong Kong fiasco on the company's financial results.

I think that these worries are largely overblown, and would, instead, be buying some discounted CTF shares on dips. My thesis is underpinned by the following factors: 1) long-term mainland China (two-thirds of its sales) growth story remains intact, 2) solid free cash flow generation, and 3) high (and sustainable) dividend yield, which provide further downside protection.

HK Protests

Since March 2019, there have been a series of ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong against the extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government. As protesters fill the streets with a firm resolve to sway the government, investors and executives questioned the safety of doing business in Hong Kong. Naturally, the Hang Sang Index is quite oversold after several days in the red.

That said, I'd be keen on scooping up battered Hong Kong shares that have higher exposure to Mainland China and less reliant on Hong Kong to drive its long-term growth - Chow Tai Fook fits firmly within this category.

China's Long-Term Growth Momentum Story

Chow Tai Fook would fit most growth investors' criteria, with two-thirds of sales derived from Mainland China, and its sales exposure to HK is only one-third of the total. FY 2019 financial results in Mainland China affirmed the view that the long-term structural uptrend remains intact. Revenues in Mainland China increased 15% to HKD 42.4 billion, driven by 1) 3.4% same-store sales growth due to higher average selling prices from new product offerings, and 2) new stores opening. Adjusted gross profit margins were relatively flat, improving by only 0.1% to 28.8%, but this would more likely improve in the succeeding periods. In the June 2019 quarter, retail sales in Mainland China grew by 24% on accelerated store openings (+115 stores net opening) and stable average selling prices.

Looking ahead, CTF's fortunes in Mainland China should blossom. Its management outlined an optimistic future growth strategy involving geographic expansion into low tiered cities and product innovations.

Historically, a jeweler's financial performance is driven by the cyclicality of the gold price movements. If the gold price moves sharply, consumer demand may react in the opposite direction - especially in the case of commoditized and copy-cat brands. CTF has learnt that the only way to counter the unpredictability of the gold prices is to differentiate its products through a multi-brand strategy.

The company successfully launched an innovative gold series, HUA, that is well-marketed on popular platforms, and its products gained traction among consumers. This, along with the T-Mark diamond series, should help lift the same-store sales growth and drive margins. Further, I expect more product innovations, branding, and marketing to adapt to market changes rapidly and win the younger generation.

At the same time, management plans to open more than 500 annual net stores opening in China for the next three years, using a franchising model to expand in low-tiered cities. Whereas franchising sales have lower profit margins, this will be more offset by increasing sales of high-margin products and minimal incremental operating expenses. Out of the 486 CTF-branded jewelry stores opened in FY 2019, 251 of them were located in low tiered cities in China.

In contrast, HK and other markets reported a 12% increase in revenues to HKD 24.2 billion, mainly from the hike in same-store sales growth. However, the recent June 2019 quarter showed a reversal in financial performance, with an 11% reduction in sales as consumers held back spending.

Management highlighted the negative impact on the ongoing HK protests on the company's quarterly performance, although such weakness can be balanced by the continued expansion in Mainland China.

Solid Free Cash Flow Generation & Dividend Sustainability

Over the last five years, the company has managed to report higher free cash flow from HKD 5.4 billion in 2015 to HKD 7.04 billion, thanks to a consistent expansion in its top-line figures and tight control on its operating expenses.

Going forward, CTF should expand its free cash flow in light of gross margin improvements from favorable product mix and reduced capital expenditure requirements from their franchise-based store expansion. This should limit the impact of a weak consumer sentiment amid uncertain HK political environment and several macroeconomic headwinds.

It is also worth mentioning that the company has a pristine balance sheet, with net debt to equity of 0.33x, giving them the financial flexibility to pursue value-enhancing capital allocation decisions.

Further, management indicated that they would continue to maintain the regular dividend payout ratio of 50%-80%. On average, historical pay-out ratios (58% pay-out ratio) were on the low side, but a more generous cash return to shareholders is expected with no substantial capital requirements in the years ahead. At current price levels of HKD 7.36, the dividend yield looks highly attractive at 5.38% based on FY 2020 dividends at HKD 0.4 per share, providing downside support to CTF's share prices, especially considering today's low rate, uncertain macro backdrop.

Valuation & Risks

My fair value for CTF stands at HKD 10.1 per share, a 38% upside from the current levels. I derive this value from projected per-share earnings of HKD 0.53 per share and a 19x P/E multiple. My earnings projections are in line with guidance and consensus numbers while the 19x multiple is a slight premium to historical levels of 17x, which I think this is justified on the back of a pending CTF rejuvenation -- the growth potential from penetrating China's lower tier cities, new product launches, and continued stores growth add up to some massive upside, in my opinion.

However, the downside risks that could prevent the market to re-rate CTF shares include 1) Weak Mainland China sales, 2) Gold price volatility impacting their margins, 3) continued uncertainties in the HK scene, which could drag the overall sales, and 3) increased in capital expenditure requirements and lower dividend distribution.

Conclusion

The recent CTF share price underperformance due to the ongoing HK protests has overshadowed the growth trajectory story in China. But these events have little bearing on the long term outlook and, in my opinion, simply cloud the real growth driver - China. The company's expansion in China, powered by the new stores opening along with new product launches, should translate to enhanced revenue visibility and margins in the years to come. Further, its robust free cash flow generation should offset any external shocks, and lends support to the dividend story as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.