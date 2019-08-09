This Is Why I Include Apple In My Income Portfolio Despite Its 1.5% Dividend Yield

A portfolio that generates roughly 4% in dividends can likely be enough to minimize or prolong the need to sell shares to fund expenses.

Portfolios with too much of a specific type of investment are probably not well diversified, even if it consists entirely of "good" investments.

Our focus on Seeking Alpha and our marketplace service, The Income Strategist, is intended to help investors generate returns from their portfolios that they can use to supplement their income needs. Most income investors tend to be either close to or already in retirement or may simply prefer the income approach to investing. That said, while we typically include ideas that are adequate dividend and interest paying securities, sometimes we find opportunities in lower-yielding stocks that have the potential to enhance returns and improve the risk/return characteristics of the portfolio – resulting in potentially higher distributions and/or higher valuations.

Notice that I specifically said "distributions" and not income because at the end of the day, my preference is to be able to take enough out of my portfolio to meet my income needs without worrying about whether the returns were generated by dividends, interest, or capital gains.

Too often, however, we get push back that a stock doesn't have a high enough dividend to be included in an income portfolio. So I'm assuming that those investors will typically avoid investing in any stock that has a dividend below their target yield – most often cited as 4% or higher. The result is a portfolio where most if not all positions are generating a yield that's above the investor's income needs.

Unfortunately, that leaves out a great number of stocks that might currently have a low dividend yield but that could enhance portfolio returns by either increasing in value, boosting their dividend faster than those of higher paying dividend stocks, or being negatively correlated – the result is a portfolio of stocks that are highly impacted by the same economic drivers - and having a high number of similar stocks does not necessarily mean the portfolio is well diversified.

Lots of One Thing is Not Good Diversification

I recall a Brazilian client when I was working in private banking whose portfolio consisted of between 75-100 Brazilian bonds at any given time. No matter how many times we suggested diversifying away from 100% Brazilian bonds, this particular client resisted. His argument was that with over 75 individual positions, the portfolio was plenty diversified. Brazilian rates rose, political turmoil engulfed the country, and there were a few instances of arrests of high level CEOs of companies who issued some of these bonds. Bond prices were hit hard. Unfortunately, even the bonds issued by companies staying out of the headlines declined.

I mention this because focusing purely on higher-yielding stocks might lead a portfolio to be overweight to REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and some higher dividend stocks which are likely to be concentrated in certain sectors. That means some investors may miss out on some of the fantastic returns provided by lower-yielding sectors, like technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary, for example. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has a dividend yield of just 1.37%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Each of these ETFs has holdings with higher yields, but in general, companies in these sectors are lower yielding than those in real estate, utilities, and energy – particularly MLPs. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has a dividend yield of 3.3% and the utilities and energy sector ETFs have similar yields. Not great, but certainly better than the 1.4% yield on tech. A portfolio that didn't have some of these sectors represented may fall short of adequate diversification.

The Apple Was Too Far from the Income Tree

For many years, Apple (AAPL) didn't pay a dividend so as far as income investors were concerned. It didn't fit within their portfolio. The same sentiment applies to many other stocks whose yield is below 4%. However, Apple has had some of the best stock returns over the last 15 years. Does it fit in a conservative investor's portfolio? Maybe, maybe not – it's certainly more volatile than a stock like Realty Income (NYSE:O). But in 2012, the company started paying a small dividend. Not enough for income investors to salivate over, but it was something, and all of a sudden, there was interest in Apple from a group of investors who had never considered it as a viable alternative for their portfolios.

It started getting included in a number of ETFs that had an "income" objective now that it was paying a dividend. The dividend yield has ranged from 1.2% to 2.4% as the dividend and price has evolved over time but it has typically remained below 1.6%. Like I said, not much, but at least it was something. However, the dividend growth has been almost 11% over the last five years and is up 13% over the last 12 months – and still, the dividend yield is only 1.5% - primarily because the stock has appreciated considerably over the years. Investors who avoided the stock or any other comparable stock may have generated decent returns without it, but they could have been better off.

The Perfect Dividend Paying Company?

The Monthly Dividend Company, Realty Income, on the other hand, has increased its dividend each quarter for as far as I can remember. It arguably has one of the most stable business models, solid dividend paying history that's highly likely to continue, and a strong enough balance sheet that investors should have very little concern about its viability. All of this has led to a stock price that's also less volatile than many other stocks. If you would have bought in to Realty Income when it was yielding 4% and your income needs are 4%, you could pretty much ride that investment to your grave. Throw in a few more stocks whose dividends pay 4% or more for diversification and you're all set, right?

High Yielding Stocks vs. Low Yielding Stocks – A Comparison

The reason I'm using Realty Income in this analysis is because of the stock's low volatility, stable and growing dividend (even if growing at a slower rate), and the company's business model of triple net lease properties providing a stable revenue stream that has led many investors to call it their bond proxy – and though I think this is far from reality and dangerous to assume, it's arguably one of the most bond-like of stocks. As I mentioned before, it also has a dividend that's currently in line with a target distribution of 4%.

Every investor has different tax situations and there could be some RMD challenges, but I will not address them here. My goal isn't to provide a retirement income solution that will work for everyone, but to show how I would use a sub-2% dividend yielder to create a more optimal portfolio.

The analysis is based on historical data because, well, frankly, I still haven't figured out how to collect future data. (If anyone has, I'm sure they are not willing to share it) So whether the analysis works on a going forward basis with the specific examples I'm using is beyond the scope of the article. We are simply trying to show how in some cases income investors might want to be open to lower-yielding stocks.

One thing that anyone implementing this strategy must be comfortable with is selling shares to raise cash and rebalancing their portfolio when the individual weights deviate too much from their intended targets. Many income investors are uncomfortable touching the principal, or selling, but sometimes it isn't only necessary, it results in a more balanced portfolio. If your mind is set on buying and holding forever, this won't work.

Investing in Realty Income

If an investor puts all their eggs in Realty Income and needs to generate 4% of that nest egg for distributions, it's very likely that the dividends received alone will cover all of those income needs. It might not do so every month, but there will be very few months where an investor will have to sell shares in order to have their 4% income distribution. At least in the last seven years, that was never the case.

An investor putting $500,000 into Realty Income in August 2012 would have bought at around $42.13 at a time when O was paying a monthly dividend of about $0.15 – or a 4.3% dividend yield. The purchase would have resulted in about 11,868 shares of the stock.

If we assume we need an initial distribution of 4%, that equals $1,666 per month on an investment of $500,000. We also added a 2.5% inflation rate to the target distribution, which is below the long-term inflation rate but higher than the inflation rate we have witnessed over the last decade. (If we adjust the inflation rate up or down, the results would be slightly different but still directionally consistent.)

We calculated the monthly dividend received each month and compared to the target distributions needed. When the dividends exceeded the target distributions, the additional amount was used to buy additional shares. If and when dividends were less than the target distributions, shares were sold to generate the needed amount. Since Realty Income pays dividends monthly, implementation of this strategy would be easier than it would be for companies that pay quarterly – where shares would have to be sold in months where no dividends were received.

Fast forward to August 2019, and our initial investment would be worth $907,000 and we would have currently owned 12,841 shares of Realty Income. We also would have received $207,000 in dividends, of which $154,808 would have been used to meet our monthly needs and the balance to buy additional shares. There were zero months where the dividends did not meet the target distribution needs so we never had to sell shares to raise cash.

The summary table is shown below.

Source: Author Calculations

Investing in Apple

The results for Apple were quite different, as we would expect. Investing the same $500K in Apple in August 2012 would have resulted in 5,261 shares which were trading at around $95. Since Apple doesn't pay monthly dividends, we know we will have to sell shares in order to raise enough cash to meet our distribution needs in those months when no dividend was paid. In months that a dividend was paid, there was usually more than enough income to cover the target distribution – so the excess was used to buy more shares in months when a dividend was paid.

Fast forward to August 2019 and the value of the initial Apple investment is now worth $888,800 and this after an $80,000 decline since the end of July as the market sold off. Dividends received were only $76,750 over the period and the remaining amount needed to fund our target distributions of $154,808 came from sales of shares - our portfolio ends up with about 4,528 shares of Apple.

Insights from the Comparison

We didn't have to sell any shares of Realty Income to meet our distribution needs and ended up with more shares at the end of the period we evaluated. It was a "set it and forget it" type exercise. Since Apple doesn't pay monthly dividends, we needed to sell shares in two out of every three months. The ending value of both stock holdings is approximately the same – different only by each stock's movements in the last few days. An investor's distribution needs would have been met by investing in either stock.

Building a Better Portfolio With a 50/50 Combination

In this last section, we will combine both stocks in a portfolio that starts out with 50% invested in Realty Income and 50% invested in Apple and rebalanced monthly. My portfolio is much more diversified, but for simplicity, I will limit this example to a two-stock portfolio with $250K to invest in each - we end up with 5,934 shares of Realty Income and 2,631 shares of Apple.

We apply the same process of collecting dividends each month to meet our target monthly distributions, buy more shares when the dividends exceed our target, while selling shares when the dividends fall short.

In this case, since we are rebalancing monthly (quarterly is fine too), we calculate the amount of shares we need to buy or sell of each stock after considering whether our dividends were more than or less than our targets. For example, if we need to sell shares in a particular month to meet our target distribution, we calculate that amount, reduce it from the current value of the portfolio, and determine how many shares of each stock are needed to rebalance back to a 50/50 portfolio on the remaining balance. We then buy or sell shares for each company as appropriate.

Fast forward to August 2019 and we calculate that the total amount of dividends received was $148,000, just shy of the $155K we needed for distributions. As expected, this figure is somewhere between the dividends received from investing 100% of the portfolio in Realty Income and 100% invested in Apple. The balance of $7k we needed was raised by selling shares.

Source: Author Calculations

Interestingly, the ending balance of this portfolio was $1,001,000, almost $100,000 more than investing exclusively in Realty Income. An added bonus, the 50/50 portfolio was less volatile than either of the single-stock portfolios – but that is expected. A portfolio of any two stocks that are less than perfectly correlated will have less volatility than either stock by itself. It helps even more when those stocks have negative correlation.

So the portfolio ends up with a higher value and I also was able to meet my monthly distribution needs by using a portfolio of both a high-yield and low-yielding stock that more often than not resulted in a dividend yield below 4%. - and the dividend yield on the portfolio continued to gradually decline over time.

Source: Author Calculations

Why then are some income investors so reluctant to look at any specific stocks with dividend yields below 4%?

The Ugly Chart and The Extra Work

The chart below shows the income above or below the monthly target when investing in Realty Income. Hard to argue that it's not a beautiful chart. In other words, this is excess income after meeting our target distributions.

The chart below shows the 50/50 portfolio. The months where dividends are less than distribution can be intimidating. It's hard to wrap our heads around selling shares to raise capital we need to pay our everyday expenses. It hurts. I get it. But take solace in knowing that over time, the burden eases. Going from left to right, the upward sloping columns are evident, even those showing months when income was less than distributions. The shortfall becomes smaller and smaller. If that trend continues, we will soon have very few months when we need to sell shares. And remember, this approach resulted in a higher portfolio value.

We also realize that it's one thing to have some extra cash in your portfolio that you can simply use to buy more shares of Realty Income and go back to golfing or laying on the beach. The process of calculating and rebalancing every month might be another thing you don't want to do in retirement. Point taken.

But if $900,000 isn't enough or you prefer to do better when possible without taking on disproportionate risk, then perhaps you want to consider a potential investment even if it doesn't meet the minimum yield you are looking for. You can get to your minimum yield by combining both high yield and low yield stocks so that the average is where your target is. Or, you can sometimes use share sales to meet your monthly bogey – a strategy that only works by the way, when your total returns are greater than your monthly distribution needs. In those cases, selling shares isn't the end of the world, and it allows you to rebalance, an exercise that helps you to buy low, sell high, and maintain the risk profile of the portfolio in check.

I know many income investors will disagree with this approach. It's my approach - probably because I'm active within my portfolio on a monthly basis. The day I decide to get rid of my desktop or move to a secluded beach somewhere, maybe I’ll switch to a buy and hold forever strategy.

There isn't a right or wrong approach, especially when it comes to something as personal as one's finances and retirement. But there are different approaches to investing just like there are different recipes for cooking.

Consider this another recipe in your cookbook. You don't have to use it, and you might not even like it. But if you ever see a stock whose price movements look like the following chart, relative to one or several of your largest income holdings, you might want to consider adding it to your portfolio– provided it's a good company at a good valuation, etc. Do some analysis, but there's a good chance you might end up with a more optimal portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.