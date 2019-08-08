AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 08, 2019 08:30 AM ET
Company Participants
John Merriwether - Vice President, Investor Relations
Adam Aron - Chief Executive Officer & President
Craig Ramsey - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Eric Wold - B. Riley & Co.
Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group
Jim Goss - Barrington Research
Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company
Eric Handler - MKM Partners
Alan Gould - Loop Capital
Meghan Durkin - Credit Suisse
Presentation
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the AMC Entertainment Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.