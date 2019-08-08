Blue Capital: Potential Gains For Patient Investors

Nonetheless, the stock could still provide about a 30% return over the next two years, as the company currently trades at about 0.77 times book value.

On July 25, 2019, Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) announced it would pursue an orderly run-off of its liabilities and in-force portfolio. Given what it considers unattractive pricing in the market for disaster re-insurance, it plans to close up shop by stopping the underwriting of new policies, settling open claims over time, and returning money to shareholders as it becomes available.

Shareholders should receive around $90 million over the next 2 years ($10.40 per share), while the stock currently trades at around $8. This is not only a 30% potential upside over the next two years; importantly, it is also one which should be completely uncorrelated with the market.

BCRH's Action Plan and Timeline

Blue Capital thinks redistributing the excess capital to shareholders will take about two years. By the end of 2019, they estimate 20% of shareholder equity will become available for redistribution. This makes sense as most of their existing capital would typically have been tied up in one-year reinsurance contracts back in January and June of this year. Over 2020, the remaining bulk, 65%, will then become available for distribution. We assume the remaining 15% which they estimate will not become available until after 2020 represents hold-back for any 2019 policy risks still pending. Essentially, we expect you will get your money back by the end of next year, if 2019 adverse events are not above expectations, with the majority of your profit not coming until 2021.

The company will delist its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange prior to March 31, 2020. This makes sense for a company in run-off, there's little reason to incur the ongoing expense of a market listing if your company is not planning on moving forward as a viable entity. Better to retain the cash for investor payouts. Following delisting, the company's common shares might continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink sheets, but even in that case, I would expect them to be thinly traded with a large spread. In our opinion, you are either OK with being in this until the end, collecting those payouts until they are gone or you probably shouldn't invest.

The Primary Risk: Underwriting, 2019 Incurred Losses

There is one major risk to this scenario, underwriting risk. In the past, Blue Capital was not a paragon of conservatism in terms of its reserving process. The company suffered from increased catastrophe costs over the last two years, with the book value dropped significantly. Hurricane Irma didn't just cost investors the year it hit; residual claims were greater than expected causing Blue Capital to have to add to reserves even a year later.

In 2017 and 2018, Blue Capital suffered from large losses due to Hurricane Irma and other catastrophes, obliging the company to book significant additional reserves. Despite this, the company maintained its 30¢ dividend policy at first. Since this dividend was not covered by earnings, shareholders' equity shrank to $90.7 million in 2018 vs. more than $183 million in 2016. Irma resulted in 50% decline in book value.

In Q1 2019, reserves were judged adequate, book value grew slightly to $91.2 million, benefiting from both a dividend cut and higher underwriting gains. Nonetheless, it is possible the company could continue to be adversely affected by unfavorable prior years' claim developments, as the company remains weakly reserved.

On the other hand, the company has also decided to diversify its risk exposure more, while also reducing its exposure to U.S. markets. If the company had decided to continue writing new business, the change in the geographical exposures should have led to a drop in the claims associated with wildfires and hurricanes.

Although the company has decided to cease operations, the change in geographical exposures might be good news. The level of claim costs related to existing policies might be reduced, as the company was less-exposed to costly markets (e.g., Florida or California). To put it simply, the probability of being hit by adverse prior claim development is certainly lower than it was one year ago. Mathematically, via diversification, the chance of seeing a drop in the book value has been reduced.

Takeaways

BCRH's stock price is expected to rise significantly this morning as the future is brighter than some months ago. Nonetheless, investors should keep in mind that any deterioration in the underwriting profit or any unfavorable claim development while the portfolio is in "run-off" mode would lead to a drop in the book value, affecting the final amount redistributed to the shareholders. We do still have new event risk at least through the end of this year.

For investors interested in investing in Blue Capital, I would recommend the following:

initiate a small long position now add to it if Q3 results show positive trends in terms of book value creation never forget this investment is highly related to future developments of existing claims

This is nothing more than a potential short/medium-term trade, which should be monitored carefully. As such, The CrickAnt and Darren both plan to follow steps 1-3 above.

