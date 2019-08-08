Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead

We take a look at recent results, recent analyst commentary, and revisit this undervalued small cap in the paragraphs below.

However, with an upcoming catalyst and increasingly positive analyst support, the shares look like they have considerable upside in the months ahead.

Second quarter results continue to hit the wires in a fast and furious manner. Given the recent turmoil in the market, investors can be forgiven for overlooking many good results from small-cap concerns. The market has had a broad-based sell-off since new tariffs were announced on $300 billion in Chinese imports last Thursday. The decline has been largely indiscriminate, and I am happy to see the market at least trying to rally in the past few two days.

In our next couple of articles here on the Biotech Forum, we will look at some small- and mid-cap names that posted strong second quarter results that might be rewarded for doing so once the market stabilizes. Today, we look at Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) which posted better than expected Q2 numbers on August 5th. Let's check back in on this undervalued biopharma.

Company Overview:

Heron Therapeutics is a small biotech concern based just out of San Diego. The company has two current products on the market and a potentially more important one in late-stage development. The company's compounds utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels on a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Heron markets SUSTOL which is an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. It was approved in the summer of 2016.

The company also offers CINVANTI to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This is currently the primary component of the company's growth at the moment.

The company submitted a NDA for HTX-011 for post-operative pain which has to be the biggest drug in its staple. It received a CRL from the FDA for manufacturing issues in late April. The company is currently working through the issues cited and plans to resubmit the application once those issues have been rectified.

The stock currently has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion and sells right at $17.00 a share.

Earning Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 63 cents a share during the second quarter, in line with expectations. Revenue rose over 110% on a year-over-year basis to just over $36 million, over $5 million above the consensus. Sales growth was driven entirely by CINVANTI which did $33.2 million of net sales in the quarter. This compares to just $11.2 million in the year-ago period and was up 16% sequentially from the first quarter of this year. SUSTOL fell to just $3.5 million from $6.1 million in 2Q2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

These results have triggered lot of analyst activity. Stifel Nicolaus ($38 price target) and Cowen & Co. ($40 price target) reiterated Buy ratings on HRTX on Monday. Tuesday, both Leerink Partners ($35 price target) and Jefferies ($37 price target) reissued their Buy ratings as well on HRTX. Northland Securities assigned a new Buy rating and $55 price target on Heron on Monday as well.

Here is what Northland had to say about Q2 results and the company's ability to address a recent CRL around HTX-011.

We believe these requirements are addressable, and anticipate resubmission prior to YE19, w/ approval in late-1H2020 or earlier. Heron Therapeutics reported 2Q results, with topline results beating expectations and EPS aligned with consensus. Product sales totaled $36.7MM, vs. our forecast of $32.3MM and the consensus of $31.8MM, respectively. Topline results reflected continued strength of CINVANTI, which posted sales of $33.2MM vs. our forecast of $28.5MM. CINVANTI sales advanced significantly sequentially from $28.0MM. SUSTOL sales were flat at $3.5MM, reflecting continued pressure from arbitrage relating to generic entry of palonestron. Importantly, Heron reiterated full-year product sales guidance of $115MM-to-$120MM. Operating loss and EPS were aligned with our expectations at ($51.8MM) and ($0.63), respectively."

The company ended the second quarter with just over $275 million in cash on hand. Management expects to end 2019 with over $190 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Verdict:

The company expects to meet with the FDA soon and hopes to resubmit its NDA on HTX-011 soon after that, which could be a catalyst for the stock to appreciate. Growing analyst support and fast-growing CINVANTI sales are a couple of other potential catalysts. Despite solid results, the shares are selling right at 52-week lows. The stock seems to be trying to building a floor over the past couple of months (see chart above). Given these factors, the risk/reward profile on Heron seems very favorable at these trading levels.

Option Strategy:

A good way to add exposure to HRTX is via buy-writes orders. Currently, one could fashion a Buy-Write order using the March $18 call options with a net debit in the $14.30 to $14.50 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a very solid potential return for a six and a half month hold period.

