Technically Speaking For August 8

The bond market is signaling it thinks a slowdown is more than likely.

Trade conflict is spreading. India recently removed Kashmir's constitutional protections, to which Pakistan has responded by stopping all trade (emphasis added):

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it would halt trade with India and expel the country’s top diplomat in Islamabad in retaliation for India’s decision to unilaterally eliminate the autonomy of Kashmir.

And this is on top of the increasingly severe trade conflict between South Korea and Japan (emphasis added; from August 1):

Japanese officials said they would remove South Korea from a “white list” of countries that receive preferential treatment on requirements for the import of sensitive Japanese-made goods. The move could slow imports of ball bearings, precision machine tools and other products that are essential to South Korea’s technology industry.

Both of these conflicts are occurring in the ASEAN region, where the manufacturing PMI recently dropped below the 50 level, indicating a contraction.

Bond yields (which are a key reason my recession probability is at 20%) have moved sharply lower this week. From the NY Times (emphasis added):

In bond markets this week, yields on government debt have touched lows not seen since 2016, when a sharp slowdown in economic growth — and what many now view as a mini-recession — gripped the economy. The decline implies investors have substantially downgraded their expectations for the economy. The yield on the 10-year note, which was higher than 2 percent a little over a week ago, fell briefly under 1.60 percent Wednesday. Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds approached their record low of 2.106 percent.

Here's a chart of the data: Such sharp drops are uncommon in the bond market, which is far more cautious and circumspect in its attitudes and movements. That makes these moves all the more concerning.

Sharp selloffs mean a decline in the percentage of stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs. This also means the markets may be quickly approaching oversold territory. Above is a chart for the percentage of NYSE stocks above their 50-day EMAs. In the last few days, it has hit levels associated with rebounds (see mid-2017 and mid-2018). The same is true of the NASDAQ. That does not mean we will see a meaningful counter-rally; only that the possibility has increased.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: Solid day for the markets. There's a nice mixture of gainers, with large, small, and mid-caps all in the top four slots. Treasuries were up modestly. Despite these rallies, the markets are still in the middle of a counter-rally to a primary downward trend. This is best shown on the 30-day charts. The SPY dropped sharply, falling 6.6% from July 29-August 6. There were several attempts at a counter-rally during the drop that failed. Over the last two days, prices have rebounded to a level slightly above the 50% Fibonacci level. But prices are still below the 296 level, where there's a fair amount of technical resistance. The same commentary applies to the IWM, just with different numbers.

While the market was selling off, the TLT caught a strong bid, with prices rising about 9.1%. That's a very large move for the Treasury market. Prices have fallen to slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci level over the last few trading sessions, breaking the uptrend.

The same commentary applies to the IEF.

Equity markets are still below key levels, the Treasury market is still trading in the upper third of its chart (and there is running Twitter commentary about the increasing level of negative-yielding debt), and there's a dearth of meaningful, potentially market-moving data this week. All that makes this rally very suspect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.