Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) CEO Edward Gudaitis on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Motz - Chief Financial Officer

Edward Gudaitis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

André Uddin - Mackie Research Capital

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bob Motz, Chief Financial Officer for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Motz will moderate today's call. Mr. Motz, please proceed.

Robert Motz

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma second quarter 2019 conference call. I’m pleased to be joined today by members of our senior management team Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Officer; Gavin Damstra, Senior Vice President, International Commercial; and Phil Savard, our Vice President and General Counsel.

Before we begin, I’d like to comment on forward-looking statements in this call. On behalf of the speakers who follow, investors are cautioned that the presentations and responses to questions on this call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are given as of the date of today’s call, may involve risks and uncertainties and may include, but are not limited to, the company’s goals, targets, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, expectations, outlook and other statements, that which contain language such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, will, may and other similar expressions.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in the formulation of forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about the statements, the material factors or assumptions underlying such statements and about the material factors or assumptions that may cause actual results to vary for those expressed or implied in such statements, please consult the press release issued today entitled, Acerus Reports Second 2019 Financial Results and the company’s other filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for his remarks. Ed?

Edward Gudaitis

Thanks, Bob. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. We’re pleased to be sharing details of another solid quarter of strategic and operational execution by the team at Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Both during the second quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, Acerus continue to execute against our strategic and operational turnaround plan.

We have achieved progress against key milestones in our strategy to focus the company on our men’s health portfolio, anchored by NATESTO to grow in our key markets, led by the United States and to strengthen our balance sheet and access to capital.

Key highlights for Q2 and the period subsequent to quarter-end included the following; The signing of an amended and restated license agreement with our U.S. partner, Aytu Bioscience, to jointly promote NATESTO in the U.S. market; the closing of the U.S. $5 million subordinated secured loan facility to further strengthen our balance sheet; the listing of our stock on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. as part of our strategy to introduce the company to a larger investor audience; confirmation of the commercial launch of NATESTO into the South Korean market with our partner, Hyundai Pharm; the publication of and reporting of additional clinical analyses that further differentiate the efficacy and safety of NATESTO; the further focusing of our portfolio by mutually agreeing with Innovus Pharma to terminate the distribution of Urivarx into the Canadian market; and the licensing of additional aqueous nasal technology from the University of Texas, Austin to complement the current gel-based technology used by Acerus to date.

While we have had very many positive outcomes this quarter on a number of fronts, at the same time, we unfortunately had to announce a voluntary recall of several NATESTO last Friday. This action will temporarily impact our ability to supply necessity to the Canadian and South Korean markets.

Product and inventory in the United States is not effective. While there is no safety risk to patients, we did identify instances after product release, where the disruptor could clog, potentially causing a lower-than-expected dose of the product to be administered to patients.

At Acerus we are committed to patient safety and product quality. We will always do the right thing and we are committed to replacing the affected product as quickly as possible.

Turning to few of the financial highlights of Q2 in greater detail. Product revenue for the second quarter of 2019 declined by $0.7 million to $1.3 million from $2 million for the same period in the prior year. While the Canadian NATESTO business increased by 14% from the second quarter of 2018, we recognized – and we recognized our first revenue from South Korea. These increases were more than offset by two specific items.

First, we saw continued decline in our ESTRACE revenue; and second, we saw negative effect in Q2 on our U.S. NATESTO revenue as a result of the revised revenue recognition methodology we implemented in quarter 1 2019.

Looking at our Canadian NATESTO business in more detail, we saw accelerated total prescription volume growth again in the second quarter of 2019, up sequentially over the first quarter 2019 and up 76.4% from the same period a year ago. Across the four major provinces where we actively promote NATESTO: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, we have attained a 6.5% total prescription market share of the topical TRT market in 2019, sequentially increased from 6.1% in Q1 2019.

Our Canadian commercial team has been able to almost doubled total prescription volume over the past year, going from 2,554 total prescriptions in Q2 2018 to 4,505 total prescriptions in Q2 2019, a significant achievement in a short period of time.

The ongoing prescription volume and share growth in the Canadian market is the result of our affected implementation of strategy and tactics to raise the awareness of NATESTO and to educate physicians about the very real convenience and safety benefits of our inter nasal technology.

We continue to feel that our success in the Canadian market provides insight into the true commercial potential for NATESTO and that’s a success we have seen domestically can and will be duplicated in other markets globally.

Turning briefly to our U.S. NATESTO business. Our revenue and cash flow from the U.S. is comprised of two components: inventory shipments to our partner Aytu Biosciences, and the second milestone when Aytu sell NATESTO to the end customer. Under IFRS 15 as gross to net adjustments have stabilized, we were able to change our accounting for the second revenue milestone and recognized a portion of this revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Unfortunately, that accounting change, along with the fact that we did not have an inventory shipment in Q2 2019 as compared to Q2 2018, led to a decline in reported U.S. NATESTO revenue of approximately 300,000 from Q2 2018. Our colleagues at Aytu will provide further detail regarding the underlying prescription transfer NATESTO in the U.S. when they report their quarterly earnings.

That said, we are excited about the prospect of co-promoting NATESTO in the U.S. with Aytu in 2020. As we announced last week, once closed, we have amended our partnership with Aytu to move to a co-promotion agreement that the companies believe will leverage their collective product, marketplace and men’s health experience to capture a significant share of the U.S. market for NATESTO. Once closed, under terms of the new agreement, Aytu returns the NDA for NATESTO back to Acerus.

Going forward, we will assume all regulatory and clinical responsibilities and subsequent costs, therefore, for the product of the United States. Acerus will take on a more expansive role in matters such as U.S. marketing, reimbursement and medical strategy as part of the company’s joint commercialization committee and will launch a specialist sales force focused on urologist and endocrinologists, the Acerus Sales Channel.

Aytu will retain its primary care and other specialists sales force via Aytu Sales Channel and will continue to book all product net revenue, while serving as the exclusive U.S. supplier of NATESTO to wholesalers, pharmacies and other customers that receive a direct shipment.

Financial payments will be based upon a tiered level of net revenue, post cost of goods sold, based on annual sales performance in the respective Acerus and Aytu Sales Channels.

To establish a high-performing commercial footprint in the U.S., Acerus has engaged Syneos Health, a leading publicly-traded integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization comprised of the industry’s largest Contract Commercial Organization to be our commercialization partner in the U.S.

Syneos Health has extensive experience in Men’s Health and with NATESTO, in particular, and offers an end-to-end model that will enable Acerus to rapidly stand up a U.S. commercial team; to scale across all aspects of commercialization, including medical and regulatory affairs, managed markets, marketing and sales; and will provide greater flexibility and effectiveness in resource deployment.

By investing into the commercialization effort behind NATESTO in the U.S. and continuing to work in partnership with Aytu BioScience, we should realize increased financial value as growth in prescription volume and net revenue as the product is accelerated.

While Acerus will receive a higher blended percentage of net revenue as revenue grows beyond US$10 million to offset an increase in its commercial investment, in the long run both companies will benefit as improved sales will drive an increase in net revenue that will be split more equally.

Closing of the amended and restated agreement is conditioned upon Acerus raising capital, whether by way of equity or debt, of at least US$10 million on or before January 29, 2020.

Taking a look at our rest of the world NATESTO business, we had our first shipment of NATESTO to Hyundai Pharm in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. Hyundai has initiated the commercial launch of NATESTO in South Korea with a variety of NCP [ph] educational activities and programs.

Turning now to our European NATESTO business, we continue to work with Medac to support the EMAs review of the product. The dossier continues to be under active review and Acerus is working with Medac to address the questions that have been generated in the review.

Our current expectation continues to be that the approval process for the EU and other licensed countries will accelerate through 2019 with Pan-European approval being achieved in late 2019 and with country specific approvals occurring through early Q2 2020.

We announced in Q1 of this year that we filed a new drug submission for Avanafil in Canada. Avanafil is a PDE5 inhibitor that represents a new second-generation treatment for erectile dysfunction, which has a faster onset of action and lower off-target side effects than other erectile dysfunction products in the Canadian market.

Avanafil, which is sold in the U.S. under the brand name Stendra represents an excellent compliments in NATESTO for our men’s health franchise in Canada and represents a key growth driver for our business, leveraging the same sales force and call points that we have in place today. The review process by Health Canada is actively underway and we anticipate a completion of the review process by early Q2 2020.

While we continue to reflect lower-than-expected ESTRACE revenue due to inventory conservation measures that we have taken to maintain stock in our key potential markets, our plan to transfer the manufacturing of ESTRACE to a new contract manufacturer is on track. We anticipate go live of this new manufacturer in the second quarter of 2020 with a return to revenue over the subsequent periods.

With respect to our cannabinoid initiative, our partner, Paradigm Capital, continues to screen potential candidates who are interested in licensing our nasal technology in the medical cannabis space. While the current headwinds within the cannabis market have resulted in a process that is somewhat slower than first contemplated, we do have several parties were reviewing the technology under NDA.

As noted previously, we see this initiative as an opportunity to monetize a tangential use of our nasal technology, so that we can secure capital to invest into our core prescription products business. As this process further evolves, we will continue to provide you with further updates and announcements as they become available.

Before turning the call over to Bob for the financial review, I would like to take a moment to thank all the staff at Acerus for their dedication and effort over the first-half of 2019. While the road has certainly been bumpy at times, we continue to make significant progress against the key milestones in our plan to turnaround the company.

We’ve made progress to focus the company around our core men’s health business anchored by NATESTO. We have put in place a revised partnership with Aytu that will allow us to work in closer partnership with our colleagues at Aytu to optimize the growth of NATESTO and our largest geographic opportunity in the United States, and we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and our access to additional growth capital.

We anticipate that these efforts will enable us to generate positive earnings by the close of 2021.

That concludes the review of key operational highlights for the quarter. I would now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review, Bob?

Robert Motz

Thanks, Ed, and good morning, everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meeting prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period to prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now moving onto the results. Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 declined to $1.3 million from $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decline is due to the combination of a $0.7 million decline in product revenue and a decline of $0.1 million in licensing and other revenue.

As Ed mentioned, while we did see NATESTO revenue grow in Canada and South Korea, revenues recognized in the U.S. declined from the second quarter of 2018 due to a combination of the change in accounting policy regarding revenue recognition on U.S.-based revenue announced in the first quarter of 2019 and a shipment of inventory to the U.S. partner in Q2 of 2018 that was not repeated in Q2 of 2019.

The decline in ESTRACE revenue reflects the conservation measures management has implemented due to the previously announced manufacturing license suspended – suspension at our contract manufacturer.

As Ed mentioned, the company is working to transition ESTRACE production to a new contract manufacturer, with the expectation that new shipments and the associated returned to revenues to more normalized revenue should begin in the second quarter of 2020.

The second quarter of 2019 also reflects the last quarter of revenue related to Urivarx, as the company and the manufacturer mutually agreed to terminate the distribution license agreement for this product for the Canadian market.

Gross margin increased by $3.1 million to negative $0.1 million from negative $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year period gross margin included a $4.3 million charge for the buyout of the Mattern royalty obligation related to the nasal gel dispensing technology.

The current period also reflects a $0.8 million charge related to the voluntary product recall that Ed had mentioned in his remarks. Absent these two adjustments gross margins in both periods would be at 52% and 51% for the 2019 and 2018 period, respectively.

On August 2, 2019, we announced that we will voluntarily replace certain NATESTO lots released in the Canadian and South Korean markets, which is expected to cause temporary shortages in these markets. We’ve identified four commercial lots of NATESTO released in the Canadian and South Korean markets that were found to be non-conforming during long-term stability studies, even though such lots were fully in-specification at the time of release.

This post-release non-conformity is not harmful to the patient, but may result in difficulties in dispensing. The temporary shortage of the product in the Canadian and South Korean markets is expected to continue until the end of October of 2019. Acerus has noted this shortage on the Drug Shortages Canada website and will continue to and will continue to dialogue with Health Canada to identify solutions to try to minimize the disruption to patients in the affected markets.

Due to this issue, included in gross margin is a $0.1 million charge related to revenue discounts likely required to compensate customers, $0.3 million charged for an impairment of inventory and $0.4 million related to cost of replacing product.

Research and development expenses were $0.6 million for the current quarter similar to the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses or SG&A, remained at stable at $2.2 million over the prior year period. That said, the current year quarter does reflects the one-time severance accrual of $0.4 million that is offset by lower selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance was a loss of $1.8 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.3 million for the prior year period. The company incurred a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.01 per share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $6.4 million, or 3 point – or $0.03 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

Cash at June 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $3.8 million on December 31, 2018, reflecting the proceeds of a CDN$4.5 million private placement in Q1 of 2019, offset by cash used in operations. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company entered into a subordinated debt facility for US$5 million provided by First Generation Capital Inc., a company affiliated with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

Strengthening the balance sheet and gaining better access to capital remains a key strategic priority of the company. Going forward, we’ll continue to evaluate an array of options to further strengthen the balance sheet and improve our access to capital.

In closing, please note that our financial information provided on today’s call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management’s discussion and analysis, as well as the Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website, as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We’d like to now turn it over to the operator for question. Operator, can we open it up for Q&A please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now take questions from the equity research analysts that cover the company. Our first question is from André Uddin of Mackie Research Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

André Uddin

Good morning, Ed and Bob. Just a quick question. In terms of the quarter in the U.S., are you looking for any pickup in NATESTO sales before you begin co-promoting? There’s a bit of a drop off?

Edward Gudaitis

Yes. Good morning, André. It’s Ed, and great question. I think we – if we’re looking at U.S. prescription trends, our colleagues at Aytu certainly when they report their quarter in the next couple of weeks, will provide more detail. We do think that there was a potential for some pickup on prescription trends going forward before we become fully operational in the newcome – new co-promotion model. I know the team at Aytu has been doing some hard work and significant work on the reimbursement front. They were able to announce recently a win that a commercial payer on access to a formulary, which I think will help and as a proof-of-concept that the product can be reimbursed in the US.

So there certainly will be some regional pickup on scripts, where those formularies are active. And we recently announced the acceptance for presentation of the key readouts on the NATESTO’s Spermatogenesis data at the American Society of Reproductive Medicines and meeting, which will be this October in Philadelphia.

So I think there are two catalysts there that may cause some inflection points. And I know we are certainly going to be working with the Aytu team to be prepared for that ASRM meeting and the readout of the data and we continue to work with them during its transition period of activities to see what we can capitalize from a reimbursement perspective.

So, in conclusion, I think we have the potential to see some lift. I think the Aytu team will provide more color to that on their call. And it’s our intention to see if we can continue to help them in partnership lift the scripts as much as we can before we become fully operational in the U.S.

André Uddin

Okay. In terms of – you’re talking a little bit about your medical marijuana discussions – licensing discussion. I was just wondering if you have any LOIs, yes, at this stage?

Edward Gudaitis

We don’t have any LOIs. We do have a number of interested parties that have been approached and are working through Paradigm on evaluating the product. We do have a data room setup. There are MBAs in place with some companies and the processes continuing.

As I said in my comments, it’s a little bit slower than we both Paradigm and Acerus first anticipated. And certainly, given the recent developments in the cannabis sector, you can imagine the sort of headwinds that are there with respect to pressure on capital, pressure on performance, distraction away from business development to other activities related to quality and other issues.

So we do have interested parties, even parties that are facing some of those issues are interested, but they’re trying to juggle all the things on their plate. But we are continuing to make progress and have a large number of live discussions. Nobody got LOI yet, but certainly people taking a detailed look under the hood and making some assessments on that.

André Uddin

Okay. And just one last question. I know it’s hard to determine, but would you expect any additional NATESTO inventory write-downs for Canada?

Edward Gudaitis

Yes. The short answer is, no. I think what we’ve done is, we’ve identified all of the inventory that was determined to be out of spec and took a provision in the second quarter. We believe that, that was prudent to do so now rather than later. So the only thing in terms of modeling would be, how quickly can we once we have product back? How quickly can we ramp up the TRx volumes to the levels that we saw before we had to do the voluntary recall?

André Uddin

Okay. All right. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Motz.

Robert Motz

Thanks very much, operator. And I just want to thank everybody for the call today and for listening to the call and just encourage you to pencil in the early in the second week of November, which will be our Q3 earnings call and we will send out a notification of that approximately two weeks prior to the call. Thank you, everyone. Have a great day.

Operator

