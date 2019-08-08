Germany Moves Into Recession Territory

The German banking system is doing well, but how can banks do well when interest rates are at such low levels, which also limits what central banks can do?

World trade uncertainty seems to be dominating the drop off in manufacturing activity and German exports which drive the German economy.

It looks like Germany will post negative growth in the second quarter, moving the eurozone's largest economy into recession territory.

Industrial production in Germany in June was 5.2 percent lower than it was one year ago.

The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank now believes that the second quarter GDP figures for the country will also come in negative.

Two reasons are cited for the slowdown.

First, German car making is having a hard time. There is a sift away from diesel cars, a German specialty, and exports to China have slowed.

But, the bigger threat seems to be the growing trade war between China and the United States.

Germany depends upon exports. Slowing world trade has a big impact on German manufacturing. Not only did car production suffer, but the slowdown went into all segments except construction. There were declines in the manufacturing of intermediate goods, capital goods, energy, and consumer goods.

Right now, the biggest economy in the eurozone is one of “its weakest performing members.”

Furthermore, pessimism has grown.

“The IFO institute, a German think-tank, added to the gloom saying on Wednesday that its latest business survey for last month found sentiment had deteriorated markedly from minus 2.1 in June to minus 5.7 in July—its lowest level for almost seen years….”

“More and more companies are announcing that they intend to cut back their production in the coming quarter.”

Furthermore, German bond yields continue to decline. On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year German bund closed at a negative 58 basis points.

Although “risk averse” monies are flowing into Germany from around the world, these funds are not finding any real use in producing economic output.

In fact, these extraordinary low yields are playing havoc with the banking system.

David Crow writes in the Financial Times,

“Commerzbank, the German lender, warned that its profit target for 2019 was now looking ‘significantly more ambitious’, noting that leading central banks had ‘tempered their interest rate... expectations’ because of a darkening economic outlook.”

How can banks make any money with interest rates as low as they now are?

Furthermore, “Central banks in Europe, the US and the UK have either cut or are poised to cut interest rates to support the global economy at a time of escalating geopolitical turmoil, including trade tensions between China and the West and the growing prospect of a hard Brexit.”

“Central bankers in India, Thailand and New Zealand also cut interest rates by more than markets had expected on Wednesday in a bid to boost growth in their economies.”

How can banks make any money if interest rates move lower than they are now?

Just in terms of Europe, one has to ask,

”How with the European Central Bank respond to a recession in Germany?”

In addition,

“How can the rest of Europe stay out of recession territory if Germany moves into a recession?”

During the Great Recession in the United States, great cooperation was shown between nations and between central banks, as the world moved to combat the fallout from the economic downturn.

Nations and central banks are not anywhere near a position of such cooperation in today’s environment.

As I have mentioned earlier, “Uncertainty Rules.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.