Another Monopoly Man Play: It's Tanger Time

As a matter of fact, I don’t recall ever downgrading it to neutral… although I have traded in and out to optimize my portfolio allocation strategies.

I’m sitting here, thinking about Amazon (AMZN) and its apparent agenda to take over the world.

The once modest company has become a force to be reckoned with since its opening in November 1995. A veritable lifetime ago.

That was during the dot.com era’s infancy, and while there was definitely something new about Amazon’s approach to selling books…

There was nothing small about it. Right from the beginning, founder Jeff Bezos’ motto was “get big fast.” So said History.com’s write-up about it 20 years later, with the proof being in the giant, giant pudding since then.

Whether Bezos always intended to expand into as many economic sectors and segments as he has, I don’t know. But it’s clear today that he’s not done yet, seeming to open new doors, ink new deals, and make more businesses quake in their boots every other month.

Sometimes every single month.

As of today, if you scroll down to the bottom of Amazon’s homepage, you’ll find 42 different departments. Several of these are still book-related, showcasing Bezos’ startup roots. For example, there’s:

AbeBooks – a books, art and collectibles service, apparently Audible – its audiobook arm (which it acquired in January 2008) Book Depository – advertised as being all about “books with free delivery worldwide” Goodreads – its books review and advertising service (purchased in 2013) Kindle Direct Publishing – a self-publishing platform.

But it also actively offers movie and TV show streaming services, music downloads, and home security, of all things. That latter category is through Ring, which it bought just last year.

And, of course, who can forget its 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods? That announcement shook the entire business world, making everyone wonder one big question…

Last month, according to The Washington Post – which Jeff Bezos also owns – that answer included real estate “through a partnership with Realogy, the nation’s biggest residential real estate broker.”

Here’s some more of the article:

Through the new TurnKey program, would-be homebuyers in 15 markets can use an Amazon portal to connect with a Realogy agent. Upon closing, buyers are rewarded with a bundle of Amazon benefits worth as much as $5,000 – from smart home devices to cleaning, painting and furniture assembly services. It’s a somewhat unlikely match: The greatest disruptor in retail pairing up with an ailing legacy company. But the partnership is positioned to compete with the likes of Zillow, Redfin, and Opendoor, which have shaken up the real estate world with their “instant buying” algorithms and streamlined home-buying processes.

As big and – depending on your perspective – off-putting as that news was, there are plenty of other investments, partnerships, and acquisitions the company is making even now. I wrote about that recently in “The Battle of the Car Parts Brands,” mentioning how:

According to Business Insider, “Amazon has struck deals with several of the largest auto parts suppliers in the U.S. to sell their products directly.” And this will put the global e-commerce giant “in direct competition with aftermarket auto parts retail chains.

With all that said… I don’t think Amazon can be called a monopoly at this point. When you truly analyze the conglomerate’s actions, it has been spreading itself around quite a lot.

But we can most certainly agree that it means business. Big, big, powerful business too.

That’s why our next Monopoly Man pick is as “well priced” as it currently is.

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Still Isn’t Dead

If I scared you with the above information, I apologize. There’s no need to go sell every single one of your stocks and put every single bit of the proceeds into Amazon instead.

None whatsoever. In fact, I’m going to point you right back to one particular previous line in that last segment. The one about Bezos spreading his business out along so many different business interests and focuses – so many that, honestly, it’s getting hard to keep up.

As such, I know it seems like Amazon is taking over the world. And, again, I think it might want to.

But it hasn’t yet.

The idea that it has is prevalent, with investors giving up on retail plays especially left and right. “Malls and everything in them are dead!” they declare, stripping off their brick-and-mortar retail-bought clothing to don sack cloth and ashes.

Yet if that alarmism were true, why would Amazon be branching out quite so much as it is?

Is it really just the idea of running afoul of monopoly laws that’s holding it back? Does that factor in at all? Or does it perhaps understand that there are still people out there – most of them, in fact – who want to see and feel and try on or try out items before they purchase them…

It’s Tanger Time

Yesterday, I was reading an interesting article in Barron’s by Jack Hough. Titled Retail’s Reckoning Has Only Just Begun, it explained that, “U.S. retailers have already announced 7,567 store closings this year, or 4,512 after subtracting for openings (according to industry watcher Coresight Research).”

As a shopping center developer for over 20 years myself, I can certainly attest to the overbuilding of retail in the U.S. Compared to other countries, and as told by Hough, “The U.S. has 23 square feet of store space per person as of last year, by far the most in the world, according to ICSC. The United Kingdom had five, Spain, four; and Germany, two.”

I always thought the greedy developers (like me) and banks were the ones responsible for that overbuilding. But Hough added how, “Historically, urban planners in Europe carefully limited the ratio of retail space to people, whereas the U.S. took a more Darwinian approach.”

JPMorgan analyst Matt Boss said that, “At the current pace of store closings, it could take 10 years to bring the U.S. near equilibrium.”

Of course, the pain is most obvious in the mall sector. Citing recent closures such as Bon-Ton, Sears, Macy’s, and J.C. Penney, Hough also brought up how sales have fallen “33% since their 2005 peak.”

Apparel seems to be hit the hardest these days, with retailers such as Ascena (ASNA), Gymboree, Charlotte Russe, and L Brands continuing to right-size store counts. They’re hoping to reduce brick-and-mortar square-footage within their various distribution channels.

Yet one channel seems to be holding out better than others: The outlet sector. In the latest earnings cycle, all the traditional mall REITs reported decreased occupancy, while Tanger Outlets (SKT) – the pure-play outlet REIT – saw a modest increase.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

The Dressbarn Situation

Let’s get completely real about Tanger: The good, the bad, and the beautiful alike.

On the positive side, outlet owners don’t have to worry about department stores. However, they still must wrestle with the continued pressure of inline tenants, many of which are apparel-based.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Plus, in Tanger’s case, its No. 1 tenant is the aforementioned Ascena Retail, a conglomerate that owns:

Ann Taylor

LOFT

Lou & Grey

Dressbarn

Lane Bryant

Cacique

Catherines

Justice.

And, as I mentioned in a recent article, Dressbarn is closing all of its 650 stores… of which Tanger features 21. On its recent earnings call, Tanger said this exposure amounts to around 177,000 square feet and 1.7% of its annualized base rent.

It also said:

We are already in active negotiations with several tenants to fill some of the space that they will vacate. We believe the new tenants give us an opportunity to… upgrade our tenant mix with vibrant, new, higher-volume retailers.

All told, Tanger has disclosed around 168,000 square feet of stores closing this year. It’s guided to 200,000 square feet, leaving some cushion for around 32,000 square feet.

Since the Dressbarn stores will remain open until Dec. 31, “they will be included in 2019 occupancy,” with – I believe – full rent for that time.

After the holidays, I do suspect Ascena will push Dressbarn into bankruptcy. It really makes no sense to keep paying rent with such a dog. Nonetheless, I remain somewhat confident that Tanger won’t have to revise guidance unless bankruptcy occurs sooner.

It did know about these closings six to seven months in advance. And, as it said, the chain’s “sales productivity is only about 50%” of the outlet’s portfolio average. So the replacement tenant should “lead to a higher sales productivity and a better presentation to visitors.”

And don’t worry too much about Ascena’s other brands just yet. By closing Dressbarn, it can better focus on its premium brands. Besides, as Wyco Research pointed out, the company “has about three years to renegotiate the term loan.” So it could avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a whole.

Moving Past Dressbarn

In terms of my “watchlist,” most of the other tenants on the top 10 list are in good shape. In fact, I believe there’s opportunity that exists for these brands because of the continued pressure on department stores.

It’s good to see discount retailers like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls begin to utilize the outlet model. As Steve Tanger, Tanger’s CEO, explained:

We tested the idea in Foley, Alabama five or six years ago, where we have virtually every one of our major tenants represented. And a lot of the tenants represented in the T.J. Maxx store. We wanted to test it to be sure that they would be compatible, and our consumers would find them exciting. They are two different shopping experiences, although they might be next to each other... Marshalls (and) HomeGoods (have) perfected the thrill of the hunt. They have lots of different brands. We have stores owned by the companies whose brand is displayed. We may have 10,000 square feet in the environment of the brand with full colors assortment and a full-size range. T.J. may have the brand and limited sizes and limited colors, but many more brands. They are just two different shopping experiences that coexist beautifully. The T.J. store in Foley is doing well. And our tenants are doing well. And we are hopeful that we will continue to expand our relationship with a great company.

It’s not just the discount chains that are scoping out outlets either. Many of Tanger’s existing tenants are opening more stores, including Polo, Ralph Lauren, Columbia, American Eagle, Vans, and Adidas.

Supply and Demand

Going back to the supply and demand argument, there’s no doubt that U.S. malls are extremely overbuilt. I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind you that I have Strong Sell ratings on Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL).

However, the outlet sector is far from being overbuilt. The limited supply attribute is critical to their value proposition.

There’s currently less than 70 million square feet of outlet space in the U.S., representing less than 1% of U.S. retail space. This has led to enhanced demand from many of the traditional inline tenants to locate in outlets.

As more department stores close, the outlet model will become a more attractive channel. The best-in-case brands can showcase their merchandise at much lower price points that way.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Navigating the Cycle With Discipline

Tanger maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately 94% of its square footage unencumbered by mortgages. At the end of Q2-19, it had $90 million outstanding on its unsecured lines of credit, leaving 97% unused capacity (or approximately $581 million).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Tanger’s floating rate exposure represents only 3% of total debt… and its weighted average interest rate for outstanding consolidated debt was 3.6%, with an average time to maturity of 5.9 years. (There are no significant debt maturities until December 2023).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Year-to-date, Tanger has reduced outstanding consolidated debt by $126.6 million. Its significant free cash flow provides it with optimal financial flexibility for external opportunities and repurchasing stock. Tanger repurchased approximately 558,000 common shares for approximately $10 million in the first half of 2019.

At quarter end, it had $90 million remaining under the current repurchase authorization through May 2021.

Tanger has the lowest payout ratio in the mall sector. It’s 69% based on funds available for distribution (FAD), thereby providing it with significant liquidity to maintain the dividend.

Shares are currently yielding 9.1% – a level not seen since Warren Buffett owned Tanger in 1999.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Don’t Try to Catch a Falling Knife?

Anyone who looks at my writing history recognizes that I’ve been bullish on Tanger for quite some time. As a matter of fact, I don’t recall ever downgrading it to neutral… although I have traded in and out to optimize my portfolio allocation strategies.

Many (or most) bears have long-since argued that buying Tanger today is like catching a falling knife. Essentially, they’re waiting for the price to bottom out before buying it, if they’re going to buy it at all.

I can certainly appreciate the “falling knife” analogy. I think it could even apply to value investors like me – provided there’s a fundamental case for owning the stock.

I’ll leave it up to the technical traders to define their version of a falling knife. For us value investors though, here’s my most likely case for the price decline:

Modestly Deteriorating Fundamentals: As stated earlier, Tanger had the best occupancy results during Q2-19. Plus, it raised same-center net operating income (NOI) guidance from down 2%-2.75% to down 1.5%-2.5%.

Now, I know that declining NOI does not reflect value creation. But it does suggest that fundamentals are improving.

Another positive sign in Q2-19 is that sales productivity increased by $12 per square foot to $395 for the trailing 12 months. And on an NOI weighted basis, they’re a healthy $421, a 3% upswing from the prior year.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Plus, as I stated earlier, the Dressbarn closings could actual be a blessing in disguise considering their current sales productivity. Tanger’s CEO said he’s “cautiously optimistic that this situation will lead to a higher sales productivity and a better presentation to visitors by replacing tenants for the Dressbarn concept.”

The Sharks Are Circling

Right now, Tanger is the second-most shorted REIT. Clearly, economic conditions play a big part in the Tanger short thesis – one of the reasons I decided to address the Amazon topic early in this article.

But let’s be clear here. Tanger is doing a splendid job of leveling the playing field by investing in:

Media Direct mail Digital and experiential programming.

As Tanger’s CEO points out:

Digital is… certainly a key element of (reaching consumers), and we are able to use data to provide increasingly relevant and timely messages to drive shopping visits, providing fun and engaging events for our shoppers. (These continue) to be very successful. In particular, we have drawn customers to our centers with more than 200 experiential events during the first six months of the year during key holidays and beyond, including block parties, festivals, food trucks and many more.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Also, Tanger is growing its loyalty program – Tanger Club – which has resulted in 12% higher growth year-over-year. Members spend an annual average of 63% more than non-club members.

And again, I’ll go back to my “supply and demand” commentary… There are just not that many outlets for retailers to choose from. This means that, as department stores continue to shutter, they’re going to need locations that provide traffic generated by a loyal customer base who are seeking value.

So who do you think retailers will choose?

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Closing Remarks: Maintain a Strong Buy

I’ve been in the real estate business for over three decades now, which means I’ve witnessed a number of economic cycles… including the last recession that forced me to launch a career as a REIT analyst.

However, I’ve never witnessed a retail cycle like the one we’re in now. As I drive past many of the shopping centers I developed in South Carolina, I ask myself, “ Why did I build that center when there are so many vacancies now?”

Almost daily, I drive by one particular example I developed around 15 years ago. It’s anchored by a dark grocery store now, with smaller spaces that have never been leased at all.

What I’m telling you is that I’m much more cognizant of the retail market we’re living in than ever. That’s one of the reasons I’m extremely risk averse when it comes to investing in this somewhat volatile business model.

Yet one of the tough lessons I learned as a developer is that leverage is dangerous. And when I reflect on the last recession, it’s now more obvious than ever who the winners will be: landlords who are disciplined with plenty of cash.

That’s why I’m so focused on the fact that Tanger is one of the most disciplined capital allocators in the retail REIT sector. It’s never been a victim of overbuilding. It’s always kept plenty of dry powder to fund dividends and maintain a top-notch portfolio.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Mr. Market gives Tanger zero credit for its exceptional dividend record. In fact, based on sentiment today, you would think the company is teetering on a dividend cut.

Yet, I see no evidence to suggest the company is anywhere close to such a thing. Quite the opposite. Tanger has managed the current cycle exceptionally well, all things considered.

In The Only Proven Road to Investment Success, author Chandan Sengupta says this: "If you are not going to stick to your chosen investment method through thick and thin, there is almost no chance of your succeeding as an investor.”

In other words, now is not the time for me to bail on Tanger. It just had a very good quarter, and I’m beginning to see green shoots forming. Besides, over the years, I’ve stood by other beaten-down REITs – such as Digital Realty (DLR) – and have done extremely well.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The primary job for an investor is to pick more winners than losers. Or, as Andrew Clark explains, “A successful investor has a good knowledge base, a well-defined investment plan, and nerves of steel to stick with it."

When I reflect on many of the investments that Warren Buffett has made over the years, including Store Capital (STOR), I’m reminded that his wealth was created by screening for high-quality companies with wide moats.

"The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage," he once said.

Amazon has certainly disrupted the retail sector. But much of the destruction we’re witnessing today is because of the oversupply of storefronts. It’s a race for survival in retail, and the fittest landlords with the widest moats will become victorious.

Along those lines, here’s another Warren Buffett quote to walk with:“The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble… We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Finally, I want to provide an update to a recent article I co-produced with Williams Equity Research. In it, I cited four retail REITs with owners who have skin in the game. As I explained:

When there’s "skin in the game," the namesake owners are going to do everything in their power to deliver on their promise. When you’re investing in Tanger, Taubman, Simon, and Urstadt Biddle, you are not only investing in the horse but also their family-sponsored jockeys. At least that’s how I think about it.

You can take that assessment or leave it. But consider this conclusion regardless…

While I’m certain to have critics comment below, I must remind you that, in the game of real estate, it simply boils down to supply and demand. And conceptualizing that concept provides an all-new meaning for the pure-play outlet center REIT known as Tanger Outlets.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.