RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) CEO Leslie Hale on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nikhil Bhalla

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to RLJ Lodging Trust's 2019 second quarter earnings call. On today's call, Leslie Hale, our President and Chief Executive Officer will discuss key highlights for the quarter and provide an update on the recent strategic initiatives; Sean Mahoney, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the company's operational and financial results and guidance; Tom Bardenett, our Executive Vice President of Asset Management will be available for Q&A.

Forward-looking statements made on this call are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may lead the company's actual results to differ materially from what had been communicated.

Factors that may impact the results of the company can be found in the company's 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Also as we discuss certain non-GAAP measures it may be helpful to review the reconciliations to GAAP located in our press release from last night.

Finally, in order to assist investors with bridging to our prior guidance, we included tables in last night's press release to adjust our second quarter and 2019 outlook for the sale of 41 hotels.

I will now turn the call over to Leslie.

Leslie Hale

Thanks Nikhil. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. We had a very successful and active second quarter where we achieved not only solid operating results, but also made meaningful progress on our key objectives.

For the quarter, we delivered operating results in line with our expectations with RevPAR growth of 0.7%. In terms of our other priorities, we remain focused on selling noncore assets, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and deploying investment capital accretively.

Since our last call, we achieved several milestones. We completed the sale of Kingston Plantation for $156 million at an accretive EBITDA multiple. We entered into an agreement to sell two portfolios of non-core legacy RLJ assets totaling 39 hotels for approximately $490 million.

We positioned ourselves to unlock significant value by entering into an agreement to terminate our NOI guarantee with Wyndham. And we also accretively repurchased over 2.5 million shares with disposition proceeds.

In aggregate, these transformational transactions significantly improved our portfolio quality, enhanced our growth profile, unlocked meaningful embedded value, and position us for incremental growth and NAV appreciation over time.

In terms of dispositions during the quarter, we sold the two Kingston hotels in Myrtle Beach at an accretive multiple of 12.9 times. Our team was able to successfully unlock incremental value by taking time to simplify the structure of the asset and to package the development opportunities for potential buyers. In the end these steps enabled us to run a competitive process and achieve attractive pricing for this asset.

We also opportunistically entered into two contracts to sell two portfolios with a total of 39 assets for approximately $490 million, which represents an accretive EBITDA multiple of 10.6 times. The first portfolio of 21 hotels closed in late June and the second portfolio of 18 hotels is currently under a firm contract and is expected to close this month. In aggregate these sales exceeded our initial target of $100 million to $200 million of disposition proceeds. These 39 hotels which represent 10% of our EBITDA are primarily located in slow-growth, low RevPAR sub-markets, and generate RevPAR that is $50 below our remaining portfolio.

The sale of these assets have several strategic benefits and as a result we have enhanced our growth profile. Our year-to-date pro forma RevPAR growth is 90 basis points higher or 1.8% excluding these assets.

We enhanced our operating metrics, the absolute RevPAR of our current portfolio increased to nearly $150 which is a 6% improvement excluding these hotels. And we have enhanced our geographic footprint.

Our reshaped portfolio draws a higher percentage of EBITDA from markets that we believe are well-positioned to outperform long-term such as Northern and Southern California.

Additionally, we recently entered into an agreement with Wyndham to terminate our NOI guarantee at the end of 2019 three years ahead of the expiration. Wyndham will remain obligated to fund the 2019 NOI guarantee payment of approximately $10 million.

RLJ will also receive a $35 million lump sum termination payment which we believe represents the fair value of the remaining term under the guarantee. We are currently evaluating the rebranding of these hotels which is expected to occur in phases beginning early next year.

The termination allows us to unlock substantial value, embedded in these hotels through brand repositioning. These eight hotels represent over 13% of our EBITDA and are located in prime locations within top markets such as Boston, San Diego, Charleston and Santa Monica.

We are underwriting a 20-point improvement in the RevPAR index. We believe that this increase in RevPAR index will generate at least 200 basis points of incremental portfolio RevPAR growth over time. In aggregate, these transactions improve the overall quality of our portfolio and create the opportunity to further drive long-term shareholder value.

With regard to the Knickerbocker, we have a high degree of conviction in its underlying real estate value. The success of our recent disposition program allowed us to exceed our initial expectation of sales proceeds and significantly increase our balance sheet capacity. Therefore, with this positive backdrop, we will continue to be extremely disciplined and patient. As it relates to the Knick, we believe that this discipline will allow us to maximize the overall value for our shareholders.

Additionally, we are pleased that the Knickerbocker continues to outperform the New York market and generated 6.3% RevPAR growth for the first six months of the year. Now, as it relates to capital allocation, our dispositions have created significant investment capacity of over $1 billion and further strengthened our fortress balance sheet. We will remain highly disciplined as we deploy this capital and have several options available to us to drive long-term shareholder value including share repurchases and multiple value creation opportunities which is brand conversions and ROI initiatives.

As it relates to share repurchases, we have been active this year, given the significant discount to our NAV. Post our disposition, given the enhanced quality of our portfolio, this discount has widened, increasing the attractiveness of share repurchases as we look to recycle proceeds from asset sales. To this end, since our last call, we've repurchased $43 million of shares.

Now, with respect to our operating performance, we achieved solid RevPAR growth of 0.7%, outperforming the industry in both the upscale segment in the top 25 markets during the second quarter. Similar to the industry, the Easter shift negatively impacted us in April and having an extra Sunday was also impactful to June. Our performance this quarter was driven by the continuation of solid RevPAR growth in markets such as Louisville and Northern California where we strategically invested capital last year as well as strengthened markets such as Chicago and Austin.

In Louisville, our RevPAR increased by a robust 12.1% driven by the continued ramp-up of the recently renovated Marriott-Louisville downtown. The hotel benefited from a strong group base which also drove a 13% increase in food and beverage during the quarter, a trend that we expect to continue in the second half of the year. Our positioning in this market will be further enhanced by the sale of three hotels in the outlying sub-markets of Louisville.

Excluding these assets under contract, our RevPAR in Louisville would have increased over 19% in the second quarter. Our northern California hotels achieved solid RevPAR growth of 6.9% during the second quarter, continuing in a trend of outperformance since the beginning of this year. Our RevPAR exceeded the overall market by 750 basis points in the quarter.

Although, we expect third quarter RevPAR to moderate due to non-repeat city-wides, we expect a strong fourth quarter. In New York, our hotels outperformed the overall market by 180 basis points, achieving flat RevPAR growth. Although the overall market was soft during the quarter, we continued to benefit from the outperformance at the Knickerbocker.

Moving to Austin. Our hotels achieved solid RevPAR growth of 1.4% despite renovations at 0one of our hotels. We continue to expect moderating trends in Austin during the second half of the year. Austin remains a core long-term market for us and we have taken steps to concentrate our portfolio in a CBD, which now represents 70% of our Austin EBITDA. Similarly, we have strengthened our footprint in Denver, South Florida and Houston by selling several assets in slow growth low-RevPAR sub-markets of these major MSAs.

Finally, our performance this quarter was also aided by the strength in a number of other markets such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and Charleston, which achieved RevPAR growth of 2.7% in aggregate. An added benefit of our noncore asset sales is that our concentration in key long-term growth markets such as Boston, Charleston, New Orleans and Waikiki will become more prominent, further illustrating the enhanced quality of our portfolio.

Overall, we are pleased with our second quarter performance in light of the recent deceleration in industry trends. In terms of our outlook for the second half of the year, we expect the uncertainty created by the trade wars to lead to a continued softness in corporate spending. For the remainder of the year, with the exception of the incremental uncertainty around corporate demand, our expectations around trends in our markets, generally remains unchanged.

We expect to continue to see solid performance in markets where we invested significant capital last year such as Louisville, Northern California and Tampa where our pace remains robust for the second half of the year. These tailwinds will be offset by weaker performance in Denver, Austin and south Florida. The combination of our tailwinds along with our recent dispositions is allowing us to hold our full-year RevPAR outlook.

I will now turn the call over to Sean for a more detailed review of our operating and financial highlights. Sean?

Sean Mahoney

Thanks Leslie. Before discussing our second quarter results, please note the following. First, our second quarter and year-to-date operating results include our 127 owned hotels as of June 30th, which excludes Kingston Plantation and the portfolio of 21 hotels that we recently sold.

Second, our full year outlook includes our 109 owned hotels after the sale of the 18-hotel portfolio.

And finally, corporate adjusted EBITDA and FFO only include the operating results for RLJ's ownership period.

With these housekeeping items out of the way, we are pleased to report that second quarter RevPAR grew 0.7%, which was driven by a 0.3% increase in demand and 0.4% increase in rate. May was our strongest month of the quarter with 1.8% RevPAR growth. RevPAR was essentially flat in April and June at plus 0.4% and negative 0.1%, respectively.

It is notable that our portfolio outperformed upscale hotels and gained 110 basis points of market share during the quarter. Excluding the 18 hotels under contract, our second quarter RevPAR growth was 1.1%, representing a 40 basis point improvement.

Total revenue grew 1.1% during the quarter, which exceeded our RevPAR growth due to a 10% increase in other departmental revenues, which was driven by the continued success of recent parking and other revenue initiatives.

From a segmentation standpoint, our second quarter benefited from a 2.2% increase in group revenues, which was primarily driven by our hotels in Northern California and Louisville where group revenues increased 20% and 27%, respectively. That said, the group segment only represented approximately 18.5% of our second quarter room revenues.

The strong group results were partially offset by a slight decline in transient revenues, which was impacted by a decline in government demand. However, we successfully backfilled the majority of the lost transient demand with incremental contract business.

Turning to the bottom line, our second quarter pro forma hotel EBITDA was $143.2 million. Please note that our second quarter pro forma, hotel EBITDA guidance was reduced by approximately $16.7 million from the sales of Kingston Plantation and the 21-hotel portfolio.

In terms of our operating margins, we were pleased that our asset management cost containment initiatives limited the increase in second quarter operating costs to only 2%, which limited our hotel EBITDA margin contraction to 59 basis points.

Our team is continuing to implement best practices to manage productivity and labor cost in this full employment environment. We were pleased that we limited the increase in second quarter wages and benefits to only 3%, which was slightly better than expectations.

Our operating results also translated into solid corporate results. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $148.4 million and FFO per share was $0.69. Please note, that our second quarter adjusted EBITDA and FFO guidance was reduced by approximately $1.1 million and $0.01, respectively from the sales of Kingston Plantation and the 21-hotel portfolio.

Now let's turn to capital allocation. Our recently announced dispositions will not only transform our portfolio quality and improve our growth profile, but will also create significant investment capacity.

As you would expect, we will remain highly disciplined as we evaluate our alternatives to deploy this capital. We have a range of highly accretive opportunities to pursue including share repurchases, multiple brand conversion opportunities including the eight Wyndham hotels and $150 million to $200 million of high impact ROI opportunities.

Let me provide an update on our share repurchase activities so far this year. Since our last call we repurchased over 2.5 million shares for approximately $43.5 million at a significant discount to NAV. Since the beginning of the year, we have repurchased over 3.1 million shares for approximately $54 million at an average price of approximately $17.30 per share. We currently have just under $206 million of capacity on our share repurchase program.

Looking forward, we expect to continue returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchases depending on market conditions. Additionally, we continue to view our dividend as a critical tool to return capital to shareholders.

Our recent asset sales have further strengthened our already fortress balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $2.2 billion of debt approximately $700 million of unrestricted cash and net debt to EBITDA of 3.3 times.

Pro forma for the impact of our dispositions including the 18-hotel portfolio under contract, our net debt to EBITDA improves to 3.1 times. We continue to maintain significant flexibility on our balance sheet.

As of the end of the quarter, over 93% of our debt is fixed or hedged. Our balance sheet remains highly flexible and adjusted for all dispositions 90 of our 109 hotels are unencumbered, which represents approximately 80% of EBITDA.

As previously announced, during the quarter we refinanced $0.4 billion of debt, which extended our maturities, increased our flexibility and reduced our annual borrowing costs by $2.5 million. We will continue to explore opportunities to further ladder out maturities and lower interest expense.

As it relates to capital expenditures our full year capital program remains on track and on budget. We continue to expect $90 million to $110 million in 2019 renovations and expect full year renovation-related displacement of 40 basis points to 50 basis points.

Before turning the call back over to Leslie for closing remarks, I would like to provide additional color on the assumptions underlying our updated outlook. Although, our second quarter was in line with expectations, we have seen some softening in July and acknowledge that forward-looking data points indicate that there is incremental risk to lodging fundamentals for the second half of the year.

We have incorporated the following assumptions into our 2019 outlook. Recent trends in business sentiment will continue through the end of the year. Northern California will continue to outperform. Third quarter growth is expected to moderate, but pick up again in the fourth quarter which is a function of the timing of citywides and a favorable comp due to last year's strike in San Francisco.

Louisville will also continue to outperform driven by the continuation of post-renovation ramp-up and strong group production at the Louisville Marriott. And the fourth quarter will be impacted by softer citywides in Washington D.C., Chicago, Houston and San Diego.

We are pleased that despite recent industry trends our dispositions enhanced our growth profile and allowed us to maintain our prior RevPAR growth outlook. Our revised outlook assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, refinancings or share repurchases.

For 2019, we now expect RevPAR growth to range between flat and up 2%; hotel EBITDA margins in the range of 31.6% to 32.2%; consolidated hotel EBITDA to range between $449 million to $474 million; adjusted EBITDA to range between $455 million and $480 million; and adjusted FFO per share to be between $1.98 and $2.10, which incorporates shares repurchased to-date, but no additional repurchases.

Please refer to the supplemental information and a new investor presentation both of which were posted on our website last evening. The supplemental includes pro forma results for our 109-hotel portfolio over the past four quarters.

I will now turn the call back over to Leslie for her concluding remarks. Leslie?

Leslie Hale

Thanks, Sean. As we sit today, RLJ is ideally positioned with a portfolio rooms-oriented, high margin, premium branded hotels in growth-oriented markets. We have achieved this positioning by outlining a thoughtful strategy and meticulously executing on our objectives including selling non-core assets and stressing our balance sheet.

With the recent transactions not only have we enhanced our portfolio quality, but we have also created meaningful investment capacity to pursue highly accretive capital allocation opportunities.

As we move forward, we have multiple levers to create value such as ROI projects, conversion opportunities and share buybacks. We are truly pleased with our progress and today, we are uniquely positioned to drive significant NAV appreciation long-term.

We will now open the line for Q&A. Operator?

Wes Golladay

Good morning, everyone. Can you talk about the flexibility you have on the capital allocation plan with the stock currently yielding around 8%? Is that one of the top priorities right now on the buyback?

Leslie Hale

Hey, Wes, thank you. Wes, obviously, with $1 billion of capacity, we have a lot of optionality. What that allows us to do is not allow these things to be mutually exclusive. So we can do buybacks and also continue to invest in our portfolio. But clearly buybacks given where we are trading today are the obvious choice from a prioritization perspective. And at these levels we do intend to continue to be active.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And then when we look at the $150 million to $200 million of ROI spend, how much of that is tilted towards the legacy FelCor portfolio?

Sean Mahoney

Hey, Wes, it's Sean. It's actually a mix between legacy FelCor as well as legacy RLJ portfolio. I think when you look at the repositionings that $150 million to $200 million does exclude any capital that we think we're going to have to invest into the Wyndham portfolio as part of the conversions. But it does include the conversion of Mandalay Beach which is a big chunk of that conversion. But I wouldn't say that it's really slanted towards any one of the two portfolios.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And can you clarify the 20 hotels that could potentially convert or have the franchise agreements, changing over the next few years does that include the eight Wyndhams?

Sean Mahoney

It does, Wes.

Wes Golladay

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Bellisario

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

And the deals really came about Mike because we through that process identified some buyers who really -- their investment needs really matched the types of assets we were selling. Again these are slow-growth low-RevPAR assets that had capital needs and so finding the right buyer was important. And that really allowed us to upsize it.

And from a pricing perspective we think the pricing reflects the profile of these assets the market dynamics and the capital needs. And any time that we sell an asset we're looking to maximize that relevant asset and I think that's what we did here.

Michael Bellisario

Michael Bellisario

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

And so although the optics for EBITDA are a reduction of the 2021 and 2022 EBITDA we are getting paid that upfront and we'll have that capital with which to create value. And so I think that's an important way to think about it.

Michael Bellisario

Michael Bellisario

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Additionally, we believe there's tremendous NAV appreciation in these assets. We think the cap rate that we'll be able to get post-renovation and post-conversion would be substantially different than what we can get today.

I would tell you that lots of people understand the value of these assets because the inbound calls that we've gotten on this are tremendous. There hasn't been an executive on our team that hasn’t received several calls because they understand how these assets and where these assets are located is prime real estate. And so, we think it's a key component for us going forward. But I would never say never about possibly selling an asset.

Michael Bellisario

That’s all for me. Thank you.

Anthony Powell

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Anthony Powell

Anthony Powell

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

The short-term tool that we're going to have is through incremental share repurchases, which will have an immediate 8% yield on that capital from a dividend perspective. The medium- to longer-term tools that we're going to deploy are the ROI initiatives, the conversions the brand repositionings et cetera to replace EBITDA as well. And with $1 billion of investment capacity that's a tremendous amount of embedded EBITDA that's going to sit within our portfolio as we redeploy.

Anthony Powell

Got it. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Austin Wurschmidt

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

Austin Wurschmidt

Austin Wurschmidt

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Austin Wurschmidt

Austin Wurschmidt

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

Austin Wurschmidt

Thank you.

Neil Malkin

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

Neil Malkin

Neil Malkin

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Tom Bardenett

Tom Bardenett

And then the other hotels that we remain to have are our Embassy Suites in Miami Lauderdale as well as Deerfield Beach which came with the FelCor transaction. And those hotels have great locations in heart of demand on the beach in Deerfield right on 17th Street near the marina, and then Miami near the airport. So we're feeling positive about the hotels that we have and continue to reinvest in those opportunities.

Neil Malkin

Neil Malkin

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Neil Malkin

Neil Malkin

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Tom Bardenett

Tom Bardenett

Tyler Batory

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

In other words we stress-test our leverage at all times and wanting to make sure that if in fact that a draconian downturn happened that our balance sheet would be well-positioned to not only survive, but thrive during a downturn, and create value for our shareholders most likely through returning capital through share repurchases. So, we're very comfortable where we are today and expect to continue to be opportunistic.

Tyler Batory

Tyler Batory

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

There are some -- I would be remiss not to note that we have senior debt that we have a call option for mid next year that based on where that coupon is, it's 6% versus where we could borrow today will create incremental FFO for our shareholders of over $10 million a year. And so that's another tool that we can use that sort of -- that there's already a vehicle built into that instrument. But the preferreds are definitely one that we would also think about Tyler.

Tyler Batory

Tyler Batory

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Let's take Austin for example. Prior to dispositions about 40% of our EBITDA was coming out of the CBD. Today 70% of our EBITDA is coming out of the CBD. The RevPAR in that market what we reported was 1.4%. If you take out the assets that we have pending, the RevPAR growth would have been 3.5%.

Louisville's another example of that where we sold the outlying assets and we reported RevPAR growth of 19 -- sorry, 12%. Excluding those assets, it would have been up 19%, because we moved 100% of our EBITDA into the CBD.

And so again it's not just looking at absolute percentages, but also looking at where our assets are located to that supply, but more importantly, where is it located relative to demand. And again, our thesis is making sure that the assets we hold are located in the heart of demand.

Tyler Batory

Okay. Great. That's all for me. Thank you.

Shaun Kelley

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

At the same token, I also want to say, that our guidance does reflect the softness -- here, it is implying flat. So our ability to hold is definitely driven by the dispositions which we believe further illustrates the strategic benefit of what we did. But at the same token, we believe, our guidance is achievable and it reflects the softness that we're seeing on the business transient side.

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

When you look in 2018 it was about 50 basis points growth enhancement from the removal of those assets. And so, I think, that's another data point. Forward-looking, on the deck that we published last night, which we'd encourage everybody to spend time with, we put a marker out there, which we think our long-term growth will be enhanced by 50 basis points from the removal of these assets on a go-forward basis. And so, I think, they're data points that just help reaffirm some of the comments that Leslie made.

Shaun Kelley

Shaun Kelley

Sean Mahoney

Sean Mahoney

And so, the assumptions that are underlying our back half of the year guidance, which is flat RevPAR, includes a softer business transient environment, but doesn't really change our thesis for what markets within our portfolio we believe are going to outperform, which Northern California and Louisville are big drivers of that, as well as the other segments.

I mean, group continues to perform well for us as well as the industry. And our contract business has been a strong performer for us as well. And we expect that to continue particularly as we think about mix shifting away if business transient trends continue.

Shaun Kelley

I get it. Thank you, both.

Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale

Our success would not have been possible without the many contributions from them. We are very pleased with all that we've accomplished and we appreciate the ongoing support of our investors. Enjoy the rest of your summer everyone and we look forward to reporting on the continued progress in the third quarter.

