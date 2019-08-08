Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/5/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/5/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Tupperware Brands (TUP)

PBF Energy (PBF)

Mylan (MYL)

Fastly (FSLY)

Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Peabody Energy (BTU)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Balchem (BCPC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

USA Technologies (USAT)

MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Meritage Homes (MTH)

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

CME (CME)

CarGurus (CARG)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Ford Motor (F)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $17,024,414 2 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $11,642,217 3 Ford William Clay Jr CB, DIR Ford Motor F B $7,995,783 4 Hudson Executive Capital BO USA Technologies USAT B $6,931,747 5 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Fastly FSLY B $2,360,525 6 Coury Robert J DIR Mylan MYL B $1,000,012 7 Goings E V DIR Tupperware Brands TUP B $502,369 8 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $331,174 9 Rechan Leslie J DIR MicroStrategy MSTR B $260,262 10 Mason Scott C VP Balchem BCPC B $254,220

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bezos Jeffrey P CB, CEO, BO Amazon.com AMZN AS $990,085,856 2 Hilton Steven J CEO, DIR Meritage Homes MTH S $36,481,332 3 Hagedorn Part BO Scotts Miracle Gro SMG S $19,971,322 4 Congdon Earl E CB, DIR Old Dominion Freight ODFL S $9,392,292 5 Duffy Terrence A CB, CEO CME CME S $7,005,250 6 Odonnell Kevin CEO, DIR RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR AS $5,165,607 7 Christ George J BO Altair Engineering ALTR S $4,878,900 8 Shreiber Gerald B CEO, DIR, BO J & J Snack Foods JJSF S $4,536,768 9 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $4,308,083 10 Scapa James Ralph CEO, DIR, BO Altair Engineering ALTR AS $3,658,448

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

