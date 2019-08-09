Avalara: Third Straight Quarter Of Acceleration

The company's net retention rate has also trended upward, indicating that Wayfair is upselling well into its installed base.

Most impressively, Avalara continued to accelerate its revenue growth. This quarter, revenues rose 43% y/y, five points better than 38% y/y in the previous quarter.

While most mid-cap growth software stocks remain well below their peaks ever since the market slide last week, many due to recent warnings involving "sales execution issues" on earnings calls, Avalara (AVLR) is instead marching to new all-time highs. The once-overlooked company has continued to see its revenue growth rates climb higher and higher this year, as regulatory changes in the tax landscape pull in more and more customers into Avalara's doorstep. The company's financials have seen a healthy lift this year, and investors cheered on Avalara's second-quarter results, sending shares skyrocketing more than 10%:

Avalara has two key advantages going for it:

Secular tailwinds. As longtime followers of this stock already know, the Wayfair Supreme Court decision was a watershed moment for Avalara. With the law now compelling e-commerce companies to collect sales tax, more and more companies are turning to Avalara's automated solutions to manage the headaches of cross-state sales tax management. The shift in the taxation landscape is the single biggest driver that took Avalara's revenue growth rates from the mid-20s immediately post-IPO to the low 40s now. Few software companies have ever seen this kind of jump in organic growth rates without broader tailwinds behind it.

In my view, even with Avalara trading at all-time highs, the stock still has plenty of opportunity to rise higher - especially if its growth rates continue to climb as they have for the past three quarters. Recall that Avalara estimates its own TAM at $8.0 billion - with the company clocking in at an present annualized run rate of ~$360 million, Avalara has barely cracked 5% of its total market opportunity.

That being said, there's no doubt that Avalara is an expensive stock. A quick valuation check: at present share prices around ~$93, Avalara trades at a hefty market cap of $6.90 billion. After netting off the $441.6 million of cash on Avalara's balance sheet (most of which was accrued in the company's recent follow-on offering at $69.40 per share, which now in hindsight seems like Avalara left money on the table), we arrive at an enterprise value of $6.46 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Avalara has generated $323.1 million in revenues. If we assume Avalara can keep its ~40% y/y growth pace over the next twelve months, we get a revenue forecast of $452.3 million for the following four quarters through 2Q20. This puts Avalara's valuation at 14.3x EV/est. FTM revenues.

I typically don't advocate for stocks with valuations in the teens, but a company like Avalara that has accelerated revenue growth over the past three quarters on the back of secular tailwinds certainly deserves a healthy premium. And even though Avalara is expensive, it's still not at the top of the valuation stock among its enterprise SaaS peers:

Stay long here and ride the company's upward momentum.

Q2 download

Let's now dive deeper into Avalara's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. Avalara 2Q19 results Source: Avalara 2Q19 earnings release

The uncanny thing about Avalara is that in each quarterly earnings release after its first public quarter (2Q20), the company has managed to show accelerating revenue growth. This quarter, revenues grew 43% y/y to $91.3 million, massively outperforming against Wall Street's expectations of only $84.6 million (+32% y/y).

This growth rate represents five points of acceleration relative to Q1's 38% y/y growth rate, instead of the six points of deceleration that analysts were modeling. Recall, though, that Q1 itself had accelerated six points over Q4's 32% y/y growth rate - which, in turn, had accelerated five points over Q3's 26% y/y growth rate. Needless to say, this kind of performance is virtually unmatched, even in the high-growth software sector.

Note that Avalara's third-quarter guidance calls for revenues of $92.5-$93.5 million, which would represent 33-34% y/y growth - the company's first decelerating quarter. Yet I wouldn't put too much stock in Avalara's guidance accuracy. For Q2, Avalara had guided to $84-$85 million in revenues (representing 33% y/y growth at the top end) - and actually came in nearly $10 million and ten points of growth higher than originally forecasted.

Figure 2. Avalara 3Q19 guidance Source: Avalara 2Q19 earnings release

Another data point that gives us confidence in Avalara's ability to outperform mere mid-30s growth is its billings. This quarter, billings grew 41% y/y to $97.7 million, outpacing revenue growth in total dollars (indicating a deferred revenue build) and keeping up with the revenue growth rate, suggesting that Avalara will be able to sustain ~40% y/y growth rates in the near term. We note as well that Avalara's net retention rates ticked up to 111%, up three points from 108% in the trailing twelve months, indicating strong upsell activity - another hugely important driver, especially on the margin front as sales to existing customers are cheaper to execute than sales to new customers.

Avalara also noted that its new capabilities in managing excise taxes, which the company showcased at its annual CRUSH user conference.

Avalara's CEO, Scott McFarlane, continued to point to the Wayfair Supreme Court decision as the primary "trigger point" that has drawn prospective clients to Avalara, as well as the general shift toward automation of manual tasks. Yet this quarter, he also pointed out that the global tax landscape is also shifting in Avalara's favor. Per his comments on the Q2 earnings call:

Globally governments are looking at new methods of digital compliance to increase compliance and reduce tax fraud. One primary theme of these changes is the move to real-time compliance demonstrated clearly by the increasing adoption of e-invoicing for VAT across Europe and Latin America. E-invoicing regimes require electronic records for all exchanges between buyers and suppliers. [...] With this trend works shift from retroactive compliance to real-time authorization and live reporting. Additionally, governments around the world are increasingly relying on online marketplaces to collect tax from third party sellers. Avalara along with marketplace and e-commerce partners including Wix, BigCommerce, Shopify, Amazon and others is enabling our merchant customers to comply with changing requirements seamlessly within their existing environments."

Naturally, Avalara's top-line strength lent itself to significant bottom-line improvements. Avalara boosted its pro forma gross margin by two points to 74%, up from 72% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma operating margins were nearly breakeven at just -3%, up significantly from -19% in the year-ago quarter (though this compare was helped by Avalara's shift to ASC 606 accounting standards; without this change, this quarter's operating margin would have been -11%, still an eight-point improvement). Pro forma EPS of -$0.03 also massively beat Wall Street's expectations of a loss of -$0.11.

In addition, Avalara's free cash flow swung positive to $7.2 million, representing an 8% FCF margin versus a -4% FCF margin in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Avalara FCF Source: Avalara 2Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

It's full-steam ahead for Avalara. Domestic tax landscape changes have helped to propel Avalara's growth rates from the mid-20s last year to the low 40s now, which is a rare pace of acceleration for any software company. In addition, Avalara's CEO believes international tax regime changes (stoked at least partially, no doubt, by France's move to tax U.S. tech companies with a 3% "digital services tax") will serve as additional catalysts for continued growth, as multinational companies have to deal with interweaving tax laws overseas. Keep riding the bull here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.