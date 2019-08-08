Opinion: Beyond Meat And Tilray, A Tale Of 2 Bubbles

*All data in graphs retrieved from finance.yahoo.com (if not stated otherwise)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is without a doubt overvalued. With a pre-IPO fair value of $25 a share, Beyond Meat has managed to gain more than 600% per Friday's close. That's still under their 800% figure the Friday before. Beyond Meat is purely a speculative play, as investors know nil about the industry nor the company's potential specifically. Yet, investors are still pouring their money in left and right.

Although Beyond Meat offers its vegan alternatives in grocery stores, the bulk of its sales, and unknown factor, lie in its restaurant partnerships. Restaurants like Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO), Tim Hortons, and TGI Fridays offer meat alternatives provided by Beyond Meat. Without any other major competitor in this particular space, its future success and ensuing profitability are highly speculative. Additionally, the company is expected to rake in very impressive profits, both of which are shared by another recent IPO: enter Tilray (TLRY).

Yes, I know you are probably scratching your head at the moment, but think about it. One gets you stoned, one gets you healthy, but both are in blue ocean territories, have incredible growth prospects, have the same investing hype/optimism and both have endured prolonged periods of highly shorted floats.

The Data

Figure 1: Figure 2:

The two graphs were created in excel, using closing prices from their first 65 days of trading. I used scatter plots instead of line graphs to make Tilray's outliers less of a distraction from the overall trend. In figure 1, day zero is the absolute original listing price.

In terms of trading behavior, Beyond Meat and Tilray are 82% correlated during their first 65 days on major exchanges. As you can see, the overall trends are one in the same, with differences only with extreme irrationality (Tilray's 10x+ level approximately 45 days out). If you disregard Tilray's extra-volatile swings after 40 days of trading, the two equities are just about one in the same.

Figure 3:

The secondary axis (percentage scale on right) represents Beyond Meat. With an almost 200% pop on day one of trading, I altered the scale up to pull Beyond Meat's percent change down and in line with Tilray. I kept the bounds identical (both axes retained a 700% scale) as to not skew the data one way or the other. The result is an overlapping, proportionate representation of how the two equities are closely correlated (less day one's separating effect). They are 86% correlated during the first 40 days.

Keep in mind these data do not overlap in time - at all. Tilray debuted late last year whereas Beyond Meat came to market in early May. For both of these IPOs to be this closely correlated, there must be substance to the argument that their overwhelming broad similarities have caused their trading patterns to closely resemble one another.

Figure 4: Seeing as correlation does not always validate causation, five other listings were evaluated to further suggest the unusual similarities. Figure 4 was created by randomly selecting recent IPOs (less Slack Technologies (WORK), which is a direct listing). Day zero is the actual listing price. The data suggests Tilray is the closest comparison; Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) come close, but still lag Tilray's correlation by 10%.

A Likely Explanation

With historical financials as the only fundamental base, press releases and other industry-related news were the main drivers of both stocks (i.e. Beyond Meat's Tim Hortons and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) partnerships; Tilray's Novartis (NYSE:NVS) partnership and various supply agreements). As investors have not seen companies like these before, FOMO dug in and propelled both stocks to the moon. Short sellers like Citron Research saw this opportunity in Tilray and publicly set their bets on the equity's inevitable decline. The result was an extreme short-squeeze-turned disaster for Tilray stockholders.

The hype was especially strong with Tilray because it was the only company in the Canadian marijuana market which listed directly to a major U.S. exchange. In case you didn't know, marijuana was legalized in Canada last October. Thereby essentially making Tilray a first-mover in this unknown industry. I felt like I had to say that before continuing.

Its peers (e.g. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Aphria (APHA)) were already trading on the TSX or over the counter. Hence, why it's no surprise that other marijuana companies like CGC, Aphria, or Cronos (CRON) do not correlate with Beyond Meat the same as Tilray does. Without any other initial listings by competitors, Beyond Meat is essentially in the same boat from a first mover/enthusiasm standpoint. Therefore, investors saw Tilray as the best opportunity to exploit the brand-new marijuana market - as they are doing with Beyond Meat.

Figure 5:

Its speculation is proved by the fact that Beyond Meat's share price has correlated with safe havens/alternatives like Bitcoin and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) by 81% (Bitcoin has been trading like virtual gold lately)(Figure 5)! This strongly suggests that Beyond Meat's trading has exhibited above-average trading because investors are looking for alternatives within the stock market.

With nil opportunity in other equities, investors are attracted to Beyond Meat's blue-ocean nature. What I mean is that they see, or perceive, the company as a scapegoat, or distraction from the market's current landscape. Investors would rather blindly put their money into a brand-new company with an irrational assumption it will play out as expected. It's like assuming your teenage server (who reeks of marijuana) got your party of fifteen's order right without a notepad, ten minutes before they close.

However, Beyond Meat's unknown factor is the key ingredient driving the ridiculous gains as it is a recent IPO, with a great growth story and positive recent earnings. All of these combined likely attract more investment than normal as investors see Beyond Meat as a safer opportunity, relative to the broad market.

Analysts also expect very similar profit and revenue projections from Beyond Meat as they did with Tilray. Both were slated for extraordinary growth while raking in low double-digit millions in revenue, accompanied by a small loss. This is also where the two somewhat differ, as Beyond Meat reported far better numbers than Tilray, although it was its first earnings call since listing. This suggests that, moving forward, Beyond Meat's price will likely deviate slightly from Tilray's comparative period. Regardless, insane growth prospects were fueling the bulls in both cases, inevitably causing the correlation.

The similarities between the two companies are overwhelming, in my opinion. If the trends continue to correlate, Beyond Meat is in for a rough next few months:

Data by YCharts

Analyzing these data strongly suggest that Beyond Meat is being propelled by similar trading behavior as with Tilray, while being amplified by deteriorating economic conditions. This explains the behavior behind its equity's price while also giving a hint into the future. From the Tilray correlation, the stock is bound to fall, although the current economic backdrop and parallels with safe-haven assets are something to consider and watch closely.

Now, there are many differences. Tilray has to deal with many more regulatory and legal constraints than Beyond Meat. Also, keep in mind Beyond Meat's first round of earnings were far better than Tilray's. This is also due to the different obstacles the two companies have, and must, overcome. Tilray is operating in a volatile, regulatory environment with virtually no supply chains. Beyond Meat, on the other hand, likely found it simple to incorporate their vegetarian alternative into incumbent distribution networks.

Whatever the case is, it goes to show that both of these companies are operating in relatively unknown environments. Tilray experienced shortcomings early on, while Beyond Meat still has thousands of hurdles to get through to scale and continue to scale (GLOBALIZATION) properly. There is no doubt that there will be many lessons to learn, many shortcomings on the horizon, and accompanied by many drops in market cap to adjust.

How to Trade it Properly

Beyond Meat just announced its insiders are looking for liquidity by selling 3 million shares at $160 per share, undercutting the lock-up time-frame by half red flag, huge red flag. The founders aren't stupid and know the next time they will likely be compensated this much for their ownership will be very, very far down the line. However, if Tilray is any indication, this renewed insider sell-off period will be the perfect time to hold on to some October/December puts right around their offering price of $160.

When Tilray's insiders were allowed to cash out, shares dropped sharply, deflating the green bubble. This circumstance could be slightly different due to better numbers during Beyond Meat's first earnings call, but the drop will likely come shortly after nonetheless. So, if you are willing to stomach losses for a short while, I would buy the puts naked. If you're more risk-averse, I would recommend a 1:2 ratio of shares:puts (in dollar value).

I full-heartedly believe in this theory as I have puts myself, but please take this article as a grain of salt and consolidate your own findings and strategy before taking action. Good luck, and happy shorting! ;)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BYND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.