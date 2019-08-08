Profire Energy: Intrigued Again By This High Risk, High Reward Play

While PFIE should probably not be a core holding in anyone's portfolio, a speculative bet here could prove successful.

Profire delivered a narrow all-around miss in the second quarter, but I think the more important story pertains to M&A and valuation.

On August 7th, burner and chemical management systems company Profire Energy (PFIE) delivered its second all-around miss of the past three quarters.

Revenues of $10.12 million pulled back 11% YOY, the most since early 2016, on the back of lower crude oil prices and a soft energy space, in general. Driven in great part by the top-line headwinds and also by slightly lower margins, EPS of $0.02 fell a penny short of expectations. Shares sold off once again, reaching a two-year low that is 75% off their June 2018 peak.

However, I believe there is more about the Utah-based company and its stock than the 2Q19 financial headlines convey.

Credit: Tank News International

Intrigued by inorganic growth...

Since late last year, I have been supporting the idea that Profire needed a spark (pun intended) to trigger interest in its stock. The company had been performing well, delivering double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines, while remaining on track to having one of its best years ever in 2018.

The lacking catalyst was probably an acquisition that could push revenue growth to the next level. M&A seemed feasible since Profire held the equivalent of one-third of market cap in cash and investments in its debt-free balance sheet, as of the last time that I wrote about the company.

Lo and behold, Profire has recently agreed to spend $5 million in a combination of cash and $1 million worth of restricted stock to acquire Millstream and Midflow. Combined, both companies are expected to generate about $4.5 million in annual revenues at the mid-point of management's projected range, suggesting a modest price of 1.1x forward revenues paid on the deals. Should management's sales estimate prove accurate, Profire's 2020 revenue growth expectations should be boosted by roughly ten percentage points from the acquisitions alone, reaching deeper into double-digit growth territory.

The inorganic impact to the bottom line is a bit of a question mark at this point, as limited information is available on the margin profile of both businesses acquired. But if Profire is able to leverage its existing R&D and sales infrastructure to create synergy benefits, EPS growth that is currently projected at an already respectable 19% per year between 2018 and 2021 could suddenly look even better.

...and by stock valuation

The other factor that intrigues me about this stock is valuation. Sure, forward P/E of 10.8x and price-to-book of 1.2x, both having descended fast in the past 12 months (see graph below), look de-risked for a profitable and cash-producing company expected to grow top and bottom lines at a healthy pace. But it is Profire's net cash balance relative to its assets and equity's market value that catches my attention the most.

Data by YCharts

As of 2Q19, the company held about $23 million worth of cash along with short- and long-term investments - although about $2.5 million from the acquisition of Midflow has yet to be reflected on the balance sheet. This number represents a whopping 45% of total assets (of which, less than 10% are liabilities) and 41% of market cap. With margins looking fairly stable and YTD free cash flow of $3.9 million rising substantially YOY, I don't expect Profire's cash pile to dwindle in the foreseeable future.

Fundamentals of the business aside, PFIE might enter deep value territory (or it has already, depending on how one defines "deep value") if the stock price drops much further than it already has.

Investors still seem bored, but should they be?

I cannot imagine PFIE being a core holding in any investor's portfolio, except maybe in those of the company's top executives. The name is approaching penny-stock status, as shares are worth only a bit more than $1.00. Average daily volume traded is barely $200,000 with post-earnings peaks of less than $300,000, making sizable moves in or out of this stock hard to execute.

But as a small, speculative play, PFIE is starting to look appealing to me once again (I turned bullish and bought shares in August 2015, but hopped off the wagon in March 2018). Investors seem unimpressed by the shares' discounted valuations and management's M&A moves, as evidenced by even lower stock prices and trading volume that keeps dipping.

However, I would argue that decent execution (even if not outstanding, given a soft energy space and tough 2018 comps) and a robust balance sheet have finally met a catalyst and depressed stock multiples - a combination of factors that could make a cautious bet on this stock at current levels a worthy proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.