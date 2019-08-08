Coeur Mining: Why I'm Loading Up

I keep getting questions about what stocks are still cheap. Well, CDE is a still inexpensive option for those looking to participate in this gold (and silver) bull market.

In Q2, the average spot prices for gold and silver were $1,309 and $14.88 per ounce, respectively. Today, gold is above $1,500, while silver is above $17.

Not only are the mines stable and on pace to have a stronger second half, but Coeur also repaid $82.0 million of outstanding indebtedness in Q2 and saw a 19% quarter-over-quarter.

I have been ramping up my exposure to Coeur Mining lately, and the Q2 earnings report released yesterday is reason enough to buy even more.

I have been ramping up my exposure to Coeur Mining (CDE) lately, and the Q2 earnings report released yesterday is reason enough to buy even more. It's time to load up on CDE as: 1. It's still very cheap. 2. I believe the stock will start aggressively outperforming.

In this article, I will explain why.

A Quick Overview Of Coeur's Operations And Jurisdictional Risk

When it comes to the mining sector, the jurisdictional risk can't be overlooked. Many mining companies are operating in more challenging regions of the world, which makes their assets highly susceptible to nefarious activity by the host government (both local and federal).

What I like about CDE is that all of its mines are located in North America with the majority of revenue and production coming from the U.S. and Canada. While that doesn't mean there is zero jurisdictional risk with CDE, its regional uncertainty is still quite low. What's also positive about Coeur's asset base is it's well-diversified as there are now five mines in the portfolio and not a single asset makes up the majority of production. This helps insulate the company in case one mine is underperforming.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

If one wants to invest in the mining sector, the goal is to always find companies with the lowest jurisdictional risk profile. CDE fits that bill, and it's a stock that gives investors exposure to both gold and silver.

Solid Q2, A Sharp Decline in Debt, And An Even Better H2 2019 Should Drive Share Outperformance

I have been light on CDE this year as I was waiting for the company's operations to improve and I also wanted to see progress on the balance sheet - as the company's net debt position had increased over the last 1-2 years.

Coeur hasn't exactly been knocking it out of the park, but they were also in a position where their outlook could quickly improve.

While Q2 wasn't a blowout quarter, it was still very solid as the company's mines produced free cash flow during the quarter.

The standout was Kensington, as the mine generated $11.5 million of free cash flow in Q2 2019. If you count the $25 million prepayment received for an amended gold concentrate agreement, free cash flow was $36.5 million. Kensington has struggled to generate free cash flow (as can be seen on the last line of this table). To have this operation produce any amount of profit is a significant reversal compared to the consistently negative cash flow over the last year. This trend of positive FCF will likely continue as the high-grade Jualin deposit at Kensington is expected to drive increased profitability in the second half of this year.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Palmarejo is the flagship operation of the company, and this mine generated $8 million of free cash flow in Q2 - its highest FCF in over a year. Production of the La Nación vein began last quarter, and this high-grade ore along with the new thickener (which will improve gold and silver recoveries by 2%) is expected to drive even better H2 2019 results at Palmarejo.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Wharf and Rochester were just under breakeven last quarter in terms of free cash flow, but those should also see a stronger second half as improvements in gold grades, silver recoveries, and operating costs are expected at Rochester, while Wharf will see higher grades.

The only operation that is producing notable negative free cash flow is Silvertip, which is Coeur's newest mine. However, this silver-zinc-lead operation continues to ramp up, and Coeur is starting to get things dialed in. There is still much work to do, but the chart below shows the significant progress over the last three quarters, and Coeur expects this ramp-up to continue in H2 2019.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Not only are the mines stable and on pace to have a stronger second half, but Coeur also repaid $82.0 million of outstanding indebtedness in Q2 and saw a 19% quarter-over-quarter reduction in total debt. Granted, this was mostly because of a $50 million equity offering and the $25 million prepay agreement, but it's still tremendous progress reducing debt. Compare that to its peer Hecla (HL), which is blowing up its balance sheet and going in the opposite direction as Coeur. Coeur now only has $53.0 million drawn under its $250.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility, approximately 61% lower compared to the prior period.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Rising Gold And Silver Prices Make CDE Even More Enticing

The quarterly results discussed above are based on much lower metal prices than where silver and gold are trading at today. In Q2, the average spot prices for gold and silver were $1,309 and $14.88 per ounce, respectively.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Today, gold is above $1,500, while silver is above $17, and breaking out (i.e., it appears silver is about to surge even more). These higher metal prices haven't shown up yet in the quarterly results, but they will make a substantial positive impact on free cash flow starting this quarter.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

CDE Has Been Underperforming, And It's The Perfect Time To Buy

CDE is up over 20% this year, but that still trails far behind the performance of the HUI and most gold stocks in the sector. Several gold miners are up triple-digit percentages.

(Source: YCharts.com)

When analyzing the 5-year chart of CDE, the underperformance is even more apparent as the HUI needs to increase 30% to reach its 2016 peak, while CDE would need to surge 200%. Many investors are afraid to buy mining stocks given the exceptional gains that have accumulated over the last several months. I keep getting questions about what stocks are still cheap. Well, CDE is a still inexpensive option for those looking to participate in this gold (and silver) bull market. Given the Q2 results, massive debt reduction, and expected H2 2019 improvement across its entire portfolio of assets, this is one miner that is now poised to outperform.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Subscribe To The Gold Edge - Current Free Trial Offer To keep up to date with how I'm playing this bull market in gold and gold stocks, just click the "Follow" button below. If you would like additional in-depth analysis of the sector, including all of my top picks, subscribe to The Gold Edge, which is my research-intensive service that provides extensive coverage of the sector. Click here for details. Here is the latest review:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.