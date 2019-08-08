And I Thought Ketchup Was A Major Food Group: Kraft Heinz Still Suffering

However, this turnaround has a lot of things going for it including time, still relevant products, access to capital, and professional management.

You already know what Kraft Heinz (KHC) does - ketchup, macaroni and cheese, consumer packaged goods, etc. - and that's part of the point.

When she's sick or just wanting comfort food, my wife reaches for macaroni and cheese in the little blue box. It can't be another brand, nor a higher quality homemade gouda mac and cheese. She wants the stuff with the orange powdered cheese from the blue box. Likewise, the hamburger I had for dinner last night had Heinz ketchup on it. Heck, back before I became an overweight old man, tater tots were merely a convenient delivery vehicle for Heinz tomato ketchup. And come to think of it, the Tri-tip I made the night before last was marinated in Lee & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce (among other things).

Thus, we Americans know and use this stuff. We may realize some of it isn't as healthy as the plain steamed veggies or fish we should eat, but we still have KHC cleaning products under the sink, Heinz ketchup, and Lee & Perrins Worcestershire sauce in the refrigerator, and a couple boxes of Kraft Mac and Cheese in the cabinet or pantry. Heck, if you are American and have kids, I bet you've bought bulk flats of blue box Mac & Cheese at Costco at least a few times in your life. So yes, Kraft Heinz has hit hard times, but they probably aren't going anywhere. After all, they do still make money:

KHC's debt also continues to remain serviceable with a current ratio above 1 (Current Ratio = 1.17) and Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio <5 (4.9x). Plus, KHC currently trades at a historically cheap multiple with a 5.8% dividend yield, which is covered 1.8x by annualized first half adjusted earnings (= $1.60/(2*$1.44)).

Earnings

Kraft Heinz reported two quarters' worth of earnings this morning. It was pretty dismal. Net sales for the first half were down across every region, and they took another $1.2 billion in goodwill and intangible write-offs.

Even adjusting for currency and M&A, sales decreased 1.5% (mostly due to lower pricing). Adjusted EBITDA was down 19%, and Adjusted EPS down 24% (adjusted means they are taking out "one-time" expenses to try and make the numbers look better). Counting this morning's 13% pre-market drop, run rate Adj EPS yield, however, is 11.5%. This means there's probably no issue with the 5.8% dividend being covered well, but I personally won't be adding to my initial 0.4% allocation until I see some positive improvement coming out of KHC. You see frequently it's not the initial investment where we make our money but the much bigger follow on investments. This can be especially true with a turnaround.

Thus, the initial position in KHC is essentially a tracker (<1/2%), and I wouldn't suggest others do any more than that at this time. Honestly, we are probably kidding ourselves if we think we will ever have meaningful insight into a mega-cap that the street doesn't already have. They are so well followed that any other outlook would be hubris. No, the best advantage one can reasonably hope for here is maybe the ability to act quicker than the street once something positive does happen. So, the reasoning for this position is:

We need to own some mega-caps and a few recession resistant companies for diversification purposes even if we are unlikely to have significant insight that the street doesn't already know. Historically, stocks such as KHC hold up well in recessions. Kraft Heinz still has a lot of products in everyone's cabinets and pantries, and thus a source of ongoing cash flow. Warren Buffett oversight has historically ensured good capital allocation, while professional management and large cap access to capital make the chances of an eventual turnaround reasonably high. The reduced dividend provides a decent 5% yield and continues to be well covered while we wait.

It's not any more complicated than that.

We are betting that #3 and #4 above in particular will lead to the company being successfully turned around eventually, and we want to have a small initial position in the stock, so we are more likely to notice when that happens. Hopefully, we can both recognize significant improvement when it occurs, and maybe even act somewhat in advance of the big boys. As with most turnarounds, the majority of profits will probably not come from the initial position but rather the much bigger follow on investments.

