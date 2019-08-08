Wirecard AG (WRCDF) CEO Markus Braun on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Iris Stöckl

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Wirecard AG Earnings Call for the First Quarter -- for the First Half Year 2019. I'm joined by CEO, Markus Braun; and CFO, Alexander Knoop. Management will present the highlights and outlook as well as the key figures of the first six months of the year. Our slide deck and the interim report are available on our website ir.wirecard.com.

Now I would like to give the floor to Markus Braun. Thank you.

Markus Braun

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. I think we can present an extremely strong and robust set of numbers. As always, I would like to give some highlights on the numbers and on strategy and Alexander Knoop, our CFO will later go into more details with the numbers. We are now processing -- we have processed now in the first half year over €77 billion and we have now over 300,000 merchants on the platform.

I can say we had a record organic growth, especially when you look at the revenue and you convert to the growth of last year, it is organically around 10 percentage points higher. This is of course the result of an accelerating sales pipe. We saw last year strong new sales pipe and this continued in the first half year. So I would say all numbers really show the accelerating growth that we see general for digital payments and also our outstanding position in this market.

On this basis, we increased again for this year the guidance slightly now to an EBITDA of €765 million to €850 million as always the midpoint, so the €790 million is the most likely scenario. So we basically raised the midpoint from €785 million to €790 million as an expectation for this year. I think we can also say that cash flow conversion and free cash flow conversion was really strong and this is also a good indication moving forward.

When I look into the portfolio and development in the three core industries, I would say digital goods and consumer goods had a very good first half year. Airline travel was strong, but we saw some seasonal effect. In the second quarter, we expect strong going lives in airline travel in the second half year. So airline travel should strongly come back in terms of growth in the second half year.

In digital goods, one big driver of growth was also FinTech and let me give the number here in the first half year, we processed with FinTech about €6.4 billion in relation to €2.4 billion of last year to €4 billion of this €9.4 billion of growth was coming from increases in processing for FinTech.

As always, we disclosed on a half year basis our new sales pipe. Let me say generally, I think we saw an outstanding number of new signings in the first half of the year, not only in the area of midsized merchants, but also in the area of very large merchants. We had a record signing of merchants that cost €1 billion in the first half year. We expect also in the second half year to be this a very strong positive catalyst. So beside of SME merchants, we are now constantly accelerating there of large and super large merchants. And this is a trend here to stay.

A second trend is definitely also by the names you see that our approach of unified comments. So digital becoming dominating in both sales channels online mobile and at the point of sale. Turning to the point-of-sale to the e-point of view also can be seen in the signings. So we also had very significant signings in the area of traditional companies now strongly going for digital. And this is also a trend here that we think will accelerate.

If I look into the number of €34.6 billion of new signings in the first half year. If you compare that to the €77 billion of volume we did, the new signings were around 45% of our volume. So I think that's a very strong indication going forward and is of course a record number. These new signings are really the signings of the half year. What is not in there is the potential of existing merchants to more volume. So this is really the number of potentially new volume that was signed in the first half year.

We traditionally say that two-thirds of that becomes real volume in the next 12 to 18 months. On the product innovation side, two big product innovations are currently executed and both are in pilot phases. For those who follow us a longer time, you know that we are following a B2B2C approach.

So we are combining issuing acquiring value-added services, in the area of data-driven services and financial services on one platform. On the B2C side, we will strongly position Boon as the core brand.

But of course we also will provide Boon as a white label technology. And the first big innovation would like to present here is the transformation of Boon to Boon Planet, where we will include into the payment functions, the mobile payment functions of Boon also retail banking functions. And value-added services like loyalty component et cetera.

So, Boon will become a strong end-to-end solution that provides to the consumer payment, banking and going forward also additional features such as, perhaps mobile insurance, ticketing et cetera.

On the B2B side, we are currently in the pilot phase of the next-generation of our financial commerce platform. Also there, we will more strongly combine issuing, acquiring and financial services and analytics in a real-time approach.

In the second half of the year, we will give much more details on that. We think that, this will have a disruptive impact, also on the B2B side. Currently, 500, 600, 700, merchants are already testing this new version, probably in the third quarter -- in the call for the third quarter, I will give even more details on that.

As always, we also want to give further details to the new, better added service in the area of digital lending. We have here three flavors, so to say, FinTech loan digital credit.

And Merchant Cash Advance and Merchant Cash Advance, it is basically a prepayment to the transaction and authorized transaction. We had after the first quarter a volume on the digital credit. And FinTech loan side of €330 million.

Now after six months, it's €335 million. Merchant Cash Advance was at €400 million, and is now at €370 million after six months. We strongly confirm that, we will not go above the €750 million.

So we are already starting to outsource and to bring here third-party financial institutions, into the loop. This is why these services will not increase, over our own balance sheet. But will be increased over third parties. And so that's the clear message here.

So do not expect these numbers to go up, in the second half year, but to expect that our third parties, we will have here partnerships to scale up these new services. We think that strategically, this will be very important services, because linking such services with the payment flow gives us huge advantages in the scoring.

And providing such services in real-time to the merchant and to the consumer perhaps also in the future, could be a huge competitive advantage, on the financial commercial parts.

Coming more general to the outlook, we expect huge positive catalysts in the second half year, one I already named, large merchant signings. Additionally, of course and I will come to this in two minutes. Also let's say the SoftBank portfolio companies, step-by-step or we will see new signings from this area.

Additionally, I want to bring up a point, we are currently expanding our licensed area. We have two very large projects there to expand our licenses, in terms of geography both could be very strong positive catalysts. Also in terms of competitive advantage, in combination with Wirecard platform, I will be able to give details here, in the call for the nine month numbers.

Generally spoken, we definitely see a very strong second half year. And this is why we raised the guidance now to €765 million to €850 million. And again, the midpoint is the most likely scenario, the €790 million.

We are also raising the Vision 2020. We had before a volume indication of more than €250 million, for 2020. We now see more than €230 billion and we also raised the revenue to more than €3.2 billion. And of course the other numbers are calculated in relation to these two indicators, so they are also going up proportionately in our vision.

So with this, I would like to come to an end, perhaps last words to SoftBank. The timeline for SoftBank is fully on track. Until end of August, we expect the completion of the authorized capital registration. And in September, we expect that the contracts are signed and the convertible bond is issued.

Additionally, I can say that also in the near future we had the first, let's say, signing with a portfolio company. This was AUTO1 and we expect in the near future constantly with new signings now with SoftBank companies or with portfolio companies we are in very concrete discussions already with additional six of these portfolio companies. So this partnership is developing very strongly and is also definitely a strong positive catalyst for the second half of the year.

With this, I would like to come to an end and give Alexander von Knoop the possibility to give a little bit insight into the numbers.

Alexander Knoop

Yeah. Thank you, Markus, and welcome from my side too. Maybe before we will have a look into our numbers in more detail, we would like to give you an update on the recent progress and the actions we already took and we will take as a result from our compliance task force project.

So the first result was that we adjusted our global compliance structures, especially by separating our compliance departments from our legal department. We expect by -- by this structural adjustment that we will add an additional line of defense having the legal department that's the first-line of defense and our compliance department as a second line. And we will increase the visibility of the compliance department within Wirecard Group.

The second result of that project was the global enforcement of rules and stronger governance where we revised our guidelines and processes. For example, our approval limits and gave very clear instructions of internal control, which is related -- directly related to the third result, a clear allocation of responsibilities and high transparency, where we introduced a hub set up in the relevant region of the world to implement and to control the instructions we gave. And to introduce a direct reporting line between the hubs and the headquarter.

And of course, the fourth result of that project was a substantial investment in governance structures worldwide already in 2019, including an increase of the workforce in the compliance-related departments and we expect to end up with a number of totally 230 full time employees at the end of 2019.

So we are very well on track with that. Of course, we know that we -- that structural adjustments is not only a one-time project, but it's a continuous process, but we are very much committed to that.

So, coming to our financial data, Markus already said, we had a very strong first half year, which is reflected in very consistent numbers. So I just want to highlight the development and the items with the bigger changes maybe one sentence you all know that we made minor adjustments in accordance with international accounting standard 8. So, for 2018 also some numbers for 2018 may slightly differ from the ones we disclosed end of half year 2018.

Coming to the P&L, we had a strong revenue growth of 36.7% and an EBITDA growth of 35.8% which results in an EBITDA margin of 28.3%. Our operating expenses were sharply up €32 million to a little more than €100 million as of end of June. This increase of course is due to our higher expenses for audit and consulting. So, if we deduct these one-time expenses of approximately €10 million in the first six months of 2019, the EBITDA margin would be at 29.1%.

The other items are all in line. Our financial results of minus €9.4 million includes earnings of €10.5 million and financial expenses of €19.8 million as always mainly the interest for loans and leasing expenses of a total €17.1 million.

Our income tax rate is very low. We will come to that a little later. So the balance sheet -- first item on the balance sheet with a little bigger change is property plant and equipment, up €28.3 million. This increase is in accordance to the new IAS 17, which is the international accounting standard of lease contracts, which increased the book value of Wirecard lease contract to €64.6 million, compared to €36.5 million as of the end of 2018.

The financial and other assets with a slight decrease due to the common fluctuation and our financial investments mainly in bonds and our floor floaters and FinTech loans and a shift from non-current assets to current assets. The receivables of the acquiring business and of course on the other side of the balance sheet, the liabilities of the borrowing business, increased as always due to our strong growth of the acquiring business.

And the interest-bearing securities are up to €516 million are mainly fixed deposits with a duration between three months and one year. The equity and liability side very consistent with a bigger increase of the customer deposits of the banking activities, which is again related to our strong growth of the business.

The cash, our net cash bridge ends up with a net cash position long-term of €700 million, compared to €596 million after Q1 2019 and €338 million after six months of 2018. The cash flow -- our cash conversion of 100.9% are very strong. The free cash flow conversion, which is the free cash flow in relation to EBITDA came in at 70%, hence well above the expectation in our Vision 2020 and 2025 of about 65%.

The income tax ratios are quite low at 11.3%, compared to 16.5% one year ago. The reason for that is that we had a stronger growth in countries with lower tax rates and we had some higher investments, especially in Asia, which of course lowered the tax rate in the first half year. In the mid-term, we expect our tax rate to be stable between 16% and 18%.

So that was a rough overview, and I've been through our numbers. So, thanks for listening and back to Iris.

Iris Stöckl

Thank you, Alex and thank you, Markus. We can now open the Q&A session please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Joshua Masser from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Joshua Masser

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got three please. The first one is just around the new win potential volume growth. I think obviously, it's slowed to 15% is obviously against an incredibly tough comp. But what do you see as kind of the run rate for new signings going forward? So that's the first one.

The second one is just around the geographies. If I'm looking correctly, Americas and Africa in particular seems to have been quite weak, especially in the second quarter EBITDA was down quite significantly in that geography. So, if you could just give a bit more color as to what's going on there that would be helpful.

And then finally, just on the Merchant Cash Advance. I get that it's gone down on your own balance sheet, but when I look also with the kind of the financing agreement from third parties that doesn't also seem to have ramped that much. So, if you could just give a little bit of color around what is going on there? And if you started rolling that out to the new geographies that you said you would that would also be very helpful. Thank you.

Markus Braun

So to start with the second question, I think, it was Africa and America between Q1 and Q2. We would see this a little bit together. So there are some effects always between Q1 and Q2. If you look, you'll see that you asked was exceptionally strong in Q1 and now looks weaker in Q2 in relation there are just seasonal effects. And I would suggest to see this on half year basis and you will see like last year that the U.S. will develop very strongly in the second half year. So I wouldn't read too much into that.

To new signings again, the number is extremely strong over €34 billion, if you take into account that the total volume was €77 billion. That's 45% new signings that comes additionally to the potential that new merchants above existing merchants increased the volume, which normally is the case. In relation to let's say, the market growth that we expect. We expect the market growth in average of about 14%.

If you take our churn et cetera probably existing merchants will do more volume of about 13%. And on top of that you can see the new signings where we say in the next 12 months to 18 months expect two-thirds of that to be executed in terms of real volume. So I think these are quite concrete indications. And of course the new signings of last year are responsible already for the strong organic acceleration of this year.

The third question MCA. Yes, we said we will not go above €750 million. You see we don't do that. We are now starting to roll-out portfolios to third parties. What I forgot and want to give you additional also let's say the EBITDA effect. We did on a half year basis with the digital with FinTech loans and digital credit we did around €12 million in terms of interest and for MCA we did in total around €23 million of EBITDA contribution in the first half year to give you details there.

Yes it is trying to scale this up, but again not of our own books, but our relationships of our third-party relationships the potential is here in the multiple billion segment we identified theoretically €30 billion-€35 billion of potential volume that could be -- or that could benefit from such services. This is why we are also building in this real-time features in the new platform versions, but again, we will not scale this up on balance sheet but over third-parties. And we will give you constantly detailed updates how this develop, and here you see now the numbers for on a half year basis.

Joshua Masser

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Nooshin Nejati from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nooshin Nejati

Can you talk a little bit about how the AUTO1 deal came about? Have you been introduced by SoftBank, or did you proactively approach AUTO1 without SoftBank being directly involved? So did SoftBank provide you any information about the service means such as other portfolio companies? It will be good if you could help us or let us understand SoftBank's role in the deal and the potential for future deals?

And then if I may on the division. What is the reason behind the EBITDA margin a slowdown in Acquiring & Issuing? And is this the new run rate going forward? And the last one on PSD2, so where do you stand regarding the September deadline on PSD2? What are you offering on 2D Secure? And do you have any details on the deployment of necessary requirements for your merchant? Thank you.

Alexander Knoop

So to your first question there is a dedicated team that is working together with SoftBank and also SoftBank has a small team and portfolio companies are identified and then of course still the portfolio companies is in the decision-making process, but the SoftBank team is opening up. So to say the discussion point and then operatively between the portfolio company and our team contract, services et cetera are negotiated. This is how it works.

So it's a combination, of course, but definitely AUTO1 is the first example where it happened in that way. So the introduction to some extent was by -- or was facilitated also by SoftBank on very high level of the company. Let's say at many companies of course of portfolio companies of SoftBank, we have already one or the other relationships. But what is definitely additionally helpful is an introduction very high level in these companies and we can follow here a much more strategic approach, so whereas we are not only talking about payment.

Also let's say AUTO1 is a good example. The strategy there is not only to provide the future payment services, but really to bring in the financial commercial approach. We're also discussing here new versions where for example, there are resellers of used cars, where the payout of -- for example the money for this, for a car is directly deposited into a mobile wallet for the consumer that is generated in real time.

So, I think the advantage here is the strategic, let's say entry into the companies and Auto1 is just the first example expect in the very near future a lot of other examples. I can just say this partnership really accelerating from 0 to 100 in four seconds. So it's really progressing in a very good way. And it's already highly beneficial, let's say in the sales approach.

Markus Braun

To your second question, again between Q1 and Q2, there are always some let's say due date effects. So I would really see the full first half year and you will see that also in the second half year as you comment Acquiring & Issuing will develop quite strongly. Perhaps you can add something?

Alexander Knoop

Yes sure that's solely right. We have some due date effects between Q1 and Q2 and we had some additional investments in licensed entities within Wirecard Group for example for new banking software of Wirecard Bank in Germany of around €4 million to €5 million and additional costs for the approval process of new licenses worldwide of approximately €2 million.

Markus Braun

So, to your last question PSD2, I think we are fully on track of course to implement all PSD2 requirements and we are strongly supporting the merchant in the implementation process. I think, it's not a secret that many merchants generally globally or let's say in all of Europe have some issues with one of the other implementation there. So, from our side, we are strongly supporting the process. And yes, from our side we are here fully on track. I cannot say this for let's say all markets and all merchant groups.

Nooshin Nejati

Thank you, so much. Just this €4 million to €5 million of additional costs, is it a onetime, or are you expecting more to come in the next quarter?

Alexander Knoop

That was a part of the new banking software for Wirecard Bank. So we will have some additional costs in the future but that will not be too much.

Nooshin Nejati

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Tammy Qiu from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Tammy Qiu

Hi, thank you, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, basically first question is on the Vision 2020. You obviously upgraded your guidance, but I remember you have upgraded your guidance for revenue already two times, but you haven't really touched the EBITDA margin. I'm just wondering, what is the level of operating leverage we can see with the high level of revenue growth?

And also at the same time, we have seen you winning more large name merchants this quarter and of course you'll be working with more SoftBank merchants in the future. Assuming the SoftBank folio companies are working with existing strong players in the market. I guess, they may be good at digital services as well. Can you explain a bit, how you can actually fight for these portfolio companies' business from their existing suppliers, or what you can do better compared to the existing partner? Thank you.

Markus Braun

So, starting with Vision 2020, let me first say, if I look also into this year and the first half year, if you take now EBITDA margin, you have to take a little bit into account that also the first half year was affected on EBITDA level by about €10 million to €12 million of extraordinary costs in the area of legal and audit that of course will strongly go down on the second half year and will not be there next year. So that's one factor.

Let me generally say, if you look in analytic terms into the Vision 2020 and you do the math, you'll see that the take rate there is very conservatively. If you take into account that we are now in 2019 on a half year basis, we have a take rate of 1.58%. And in the Vision 2020, if you do the math, it is above 1.4%. So, if you divide the €3.2 billion by the €230 billion, it's about €139 million, so about 1.4%.

So let me say this number is very conservative still. So we have good chances here to outperform. I think we have also good chances to outperform on volume basis. So these two numbers must be seen as lower bounds. The EBITDA margin of 30% to 35% must be seen as realistic. So here we don't see for 2020 -- well, I would see this as a realistic target and again volume and revenue really must be more seen as a lower bound. These are conservative numbers to give you here additional indications and also the take rate is very much on the conservative side there's definitely let's say here we are keeping the powder dry, if I take this bit tougher.

Coming back to SoftBank, let's say, in many of the signings that we had in the first half year, but these had nothing to do with SoftBank. Of course we are replacing existing players. So that's normal in the market there is competition and we are outperforming the market strongly and market is growing at 14% round about we had an organic growth on a transaction basis of above 30% -- 33%. So we're outperforming the market by 18%, if I do the math and of course this is coming from new signings and this is also coming from substituting existing players.

And of course this is also the case when we are now, let's say, in deep discussions with portfolio companies or SoftBank. I think we have the strongest set of services around payment. We have very strong or we can show to international merchants big advantages in conversion rates. And I think we are also most advanced in terms of delivering a unified commerce approach really integrating all sales channels on one digital stack.

And these are the convincing elements in combination with a truly global reach; we're active on all five continents, but also for many SoftBank portfolio companies that are very international companies active from U.S. to Asia are relevant. And this is -- at the end of the day however also let's say strongly convinced these companies and while we are very optimistic. But generally signing of big merchants will be a huge additional catalysts in the future and especially also in the second half year. And this is also true for the SoftBank partnership.

Tammy Qiu

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Gautam Pillai from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Gautam Pillai

Yes. Thanks so much for taking my questions. The first question I have is on Crédit Agricole. Markus, can you please provide us an update where we are on this project? How that is developing and how the customer ramp-up is progressing into your platform?

Secondly, on the large deal pipeline. You mentioned that in your opening remarks. Can you give us a quick overview of the opportunities which you are pursuing currently? Are there any large bank outsourcing contracts like a Crédit Agricole or Mizuho in the pipeline? Also about the large Merchant opportunities you mentioned. Can you give a mix of where these are from a geographic standpoint is it U.S., Europe or Asia?

And I have a couple of accounting questions -- financial questions to Alexander first just on the tax rate. And you flagged that there were a few -- there was higher growth in countries with lower tax in the quarter. Can you give some color on which these countries were assuming those -- primarily I think it's Middle East and Ireland are the main countries which you have in your mix, which are lower tax. But what is the driver of the strong growth there? Are you getting kind of incremental market share in these regions, or is there any other kind of specific things which may need to be aware of?

And lastly the cash position remains very strong if right now at €700 million. And you have the SoftBank convert about €1 billion yet to close. You have kind of announced share buyback plan in the future -- into the future. Apart from that where are you currently positioned on M&A opportunities or any other use of cash from the balance sheet? Thank you.

Markus Braun

So first Crédit Agricole. Status update there. We are currently launching together with them we have two initiatives that are currently launched. This is online. So e-commerce, we are already launching. And secondly, we will -- we are in the process to address super large merchants first tier merchants which are the two initiatives for this year. And next year we will also start with the unified commercial approach so including also point of sale. So for this year online starts and we address together super large merchants.

On an ongoing basis we take in the new sales realistic or let's say conservative numbers of numerous trends that we can address there. So they are part of the new sales numbers going forward. And of course, you see we didn't take in their €200 billion because theoretically Crédit Agricole is doing that roundabout on an annual volume basis of course we just take in their alternative basis on a rolling basis numbers there.

We are not allowed to disclose detailed numbers in this partnership. And of course, we have to comply to this agreement. But I can say, these two initiatives are already ongoing. To your second question, where do we expect large signings?

I can say, beside of such partnerships in the financial services segment, you perhaps also saw now the signing with Sisal Group. Sisal is perhaps not so known here or internationally.

But they are the largest player -- one of the largest players in Italy. And oversea Italy, overseas now we'll be able in a good way to address also the Italian market. They have there are about 18 million customers. And this will also be a highly strategic project.

Italy like France, on domestic bases has been a market, where despite of more international merchants. We have not been so active. So this is definitely also an example, where we expect strong developments, so we will probably in the first round.

But here also -- here at more details will come in the third quarter issue, about one million cards. So, that's definitely an example there. Beside of that, I can say, we are in negotiations with two of the -- or we have perhaps already signed some of the largest Telcos in the U.S. So telecom is definitely also a big market for us.

You will also see large projects with insurance companies, and large tech. Large tech is also something to expect in the second half year, from the U.S. and also from Asia. So I would say, these are the categories beside of let's say deals like ALDI, classical consumer goods deal where we expect huge additional categories for Wirecard.

Let me say not all of these partnerships, even when they are signed sometimes will be immediately communicated. These are very large players. And of course, we always have to respect their communication strategies.

But these are -- to give you some details, where we expect a large filing in the second half year, these are some concrete examples. What else?

Alexander Knoop

Tax? So your question about, the tax rate, we -- I tried to --- I explained that, some minutes ago, there were two reasons of the lower tax rates. And we -- as I said, we expect that to rebound to a level of between 16% and 18%.

So the two reasons of where that we had a stronger growth in countries with lower tax rates. So especially, outside Europe, and that's of course mainly in Asia. And as we said, in Ireland which has of course the reason for that is, the business we do outside Europe. And some part of our technical platform processing business.

So, that's the one reason. And the second reason, I mentioned is, the additional investments in Asia, which lowers the tax rate. And that of course is especially in the countries where we acquired the Citi acquiring portfolio and where we did investments in the structure, to migrate these merchants to Wirecard platform.

Your question about the cash positions of €700 million and the additional potential on the €900 million from the SoftBank, as a very soft that one. We already gave some indication of our plan, what we want to do with this additional money.

And we are considering a share buyback. We have not decided that yet. But we are considering that. We will restructure the debt side of our balance sheet, by decreasing our RTS with some part of that money.

And of course one strategic aspect R&D investments, in the development of the new products, especially in areas where there is a combined expertise, between Wirecard and SoftBank, so especially that are artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Gautam Pillai

Great, thanks so much.

Markus Braun

Let me perhaps add one thing. M&A is not so much in the focus. You asked specifically for M&A. So M&A is not so much, in the focus. We say, since a long time, strategic M&A is as an end. So, we never completely rule out an opportunistic deal, but M&A is not so much in the focus.

Gautam Pillai

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Alex Faure from Exane. Please go ahead.

Alex Faure

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for letting me on. I just need to clarify a small point on the MCA situation. I mean thanks Markus because you called out the €23 million of EBITDA contribution in H1 2019? Is this correct to assume that you didn't have that much contribution from MCA in H1, 2018? My impression was that, this is a product that you started to ramp in Q3, 2018 mostly. So I just wanted to clarify that with you and get a sense of EBITDA growth excluding MCA.

And my second question is somewhat related to that is could you also help us understand where do you do most of your MCA revenue at the moment? I think in the past you commented about Brazil and Turkey being big regions for MCA and also some people have had a tough time reconciling that with your total payment volumes over there? So any color on that would be helpful. Thank you very much.

Markus Braun

So to your first question, you're absolutely right. MCA is a quite new product to be -- and was especially ramp up in the last two years. We can provide with the combined number for last -- or we can provide you -- our IR can send you number for last year. I don't -- frankly I don't have here the number for last year. We started to disclose the number with the first quarter. So, by next year of course, you will then always have let's say the comparison. So, for the first quarter, the EBITDA was €12 million and now the EBITDA contribution on half year basis was a little bit above €23 million. So in the second quarter, it was a little bit above €11 million. I just see here that in last year I was just contributed the numbers last year on half year basis we had about €8 million, so the €23 million compared to €8 million of EBITDA contribution last year, so to answer your question directly.

Alex Faure

Thanks very much.

Markus Braun

What is also true initially the product started in countries like Brazil and Turkey, but today, it's really provided on group level. So the group is doing the strategic development of this product. It's always hard to give you regions because sometimes these are international companies. We say that -- I think we said in the last call that Brazil and Turkey was a little bit under one-third and the rest is really spread it over Europe and Asia just to give you an indication, but it's hard as these are very often international projects. And again this is now a strategic group product to give here a specific geography. But initially the product was first developed in Brazil.

Alex Faure

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Knut Woller from Baader Bank. Please go ahead.

Knut Woller

Yes, hi. A couple of questions. Firstly, I'm trying it again on the margin side of Vision 2020, Markus and Alexander. I mean it's still a pretty broad range and it looks we will end up below the 30% margin range you alluded on the one-offs that we're weighing on the margin. So, if you would have to weigh, is it fair to assume that the margin in '20 should be rather in the lower end of the guided 30% to 35% range?

And then, looking at Vision 2025 and also what you said regarding the licenses that you're investing in. First, can you elaborate a bit on the impact on margins, I think it should help your margin expansion story going forward. And then lastly on Vision 2025, yes, you have delivered an update of Vision 2020. If I remember correctly, SoftBank and Aldi these last years are traditionally not part of your Visions when you provided them or you already had it in mind. I don't know. So I would have expected also a possibility to increase these Visions on the back of the large merchant wins that you recently announced. Is that something where my math is wrong or not? Thank you.

Markus Braun

You are basically right on all points. So coming back to Vision 2020. This is what I wanted to say or this is what I mean. So that volume, the takeaways and the revenue that we have now in Vision 2020, are very much on the conservative side. So here, we think that we can show an outperformance. The margin is very much on the realistic side, and yes, I would agree that probably margin will be more near to 30 than to 35. So, we expect again revenue and volume, we have good chances of outperformance and also in terms of take rate. And the EBITDA margin here will probably be nearer 30 than to 35, to give you here transparency.

Second question Vision 2025. Yes, this is why we are giving lower bounds, so that we not always have to review the Vision. I wouldn't rule out that after 2019, now we also get you Vision 2025. You're absolutely right SoftBank is not really in there yet, also, let's say, the outperformance that we currently definitely see new signings is not fully in there, that's true. So I wouldn't rule out that we review it by the end of the year. From now, we said that during the year we now have a detailed look into, of course 2019, and we looked into 2020, and again in both, let's say, updates we still keep our powder dry.

Alexander Knoop

Maybe to add one point to your question of the margin impact of new licenses, a very clear answer, yes, we expect positive impact on our margin through new licenses outside Europe. That's why we are applying for these new licenses and that's a strategic part of the Wirecard's strategic element.

Markus Braun

Sorry, this I forgot to say. I think this -- let's say, we really -- it's a little bit too early. So we cannot give details, but these are really -- this could be a big effect. We cannot currently disclose that. We will disclose it probably in the nine-month call, but both projects could have a very positive impact on margins also, let's say, on differentiating, let's say, services. So definitely these are also positive cat -- or strong positive catalysts, but again we cannot give currently details here. We can give them probably with the nine month numbers.

Knut Woller

Excellent, thank you very much.

Iris Stöckl

