Glencore's Mutanda Mine Closure Could Cripple Or Kill Tesla

Since batteries for electric cars and stationary energy storage products require enormous amounts of cobalt, the Mutanda closure could be a crippling if not fatal blow for Tesla.

In Slide 33 for its recent conference call, Glencore explained that Mutanda will produce 25,000 tonnes of cobalt this year, followed by two years in care and maintenance mode.

On Aug. 6, Glencore announced plans to close its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo by the end of this year.

It's impossible to make the NCA batteries Tesla (TSLA) uses in its electric vehicles or the NCM batteries Tesla uses in its stationary energy storage products without cobalt. If the Mutanda mine is taken out of production, the crippling cobalt shortages that I expected in 2024 will become obvious in a matter of months. The Cobalt Cliff is no longer a “someday” challenge. It’s a here and now reality that could cripple or kill the electric car and savage the market value of Tesla, which can’t manufacture anything but solar panels without a secure cobalt supply chain that it does not have.

Since March of 2016, I’ve repeatedly cautioned readers that the world’s cobalt supply chains are too fragile to support anticipated growth in the electric vehicle industry. My Seeking Alpha focus articles on this topic include:

While my understanding of the cobalt market has evolved over the last two and a half years, my latest analysis for a June presentation at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference predicted modest surpluses through 2021 followed by sharply increasing deficits beginning in 2022.

On Aug. 6, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) unexpectedly announced plans to close its Mutanda mine in the DRC by the end of this year. In Slide 33 for its recent half-year conference call, Glencore explained that Mutanda’s economic oxide ore reserves will be exhausted by year-end. It also explained that further work would be required to assess the economic and technical feasibility of known sulphide ore deposits that could extend mine life for another 20 years. Accordingly, Glencore plans to keep Mutanda in care and maintenance mode for at least two years.

Since Mutanda produced over 20% of the world’s cobalt in 2018, the mine closure will shift the short-term supply and demand balance from comfortable surpluses in 2020 and 2021 to crushing supply deficits of 19,000 and 23,000 tonnes, respectively. If the Mutanda mine can be brought back online in 2022 after two years of care and maintenance, the long-term supply deficit progression will be:

3,400 tonnes in 2022;

22,700 tonnes in 2024;

41,100 tonnes in 2026;

82,700 tonnes in 2028; and

149,200 tonnes in 2030.

The following graph combines and summarizes:

Historic cobalt supply and demand information from Darton Commodities;

Forecast cobalt demand from 2019 through 2030 from BNEF;

Forecast cobalt supply from 2019 through 2025 from Darton, as adjusted for Glencore’s plans to close the Mutanda mine for two years; and

An expected-case extrapolation of cobalt supply from 2026 through 2030.

The two-year dip in cobalt availability won't necessarily derail the vehicle electrification plans of major automakers who can simply delay product launches, but it could well be catastrophic for Tesla which can't manufacture EVs or stationary storage systems without cobalt.

I’ve previously explained why I believe manufacturers of EVs and stationary storage systems will be the least-effective competitors in the cobalt market. While I won’t repeat that analysis in detail, I think the following graphs do a fine job of illustrating the price inelasticity of cobalt demand from industrial users and manufacturers of batteries for portable electronics.

The graphs don’t overlay perfectly due to minor time scale differences, but a side-by-side comparison of price and demand says it all. Industrial users and manufacturers of batteries for portable electronics will pay whatever they have to pay to get the cobalt they need.

Manufacturers of EVs and stationary storage systems simply don’t have that luxury.

There's a possibility that Glencore will reverse course and continue mining operations at Mutanda beyond year-end, but I'm not qualified to assess the odds. The two primary factors that could lead to a continuation of mining operations would be:

Significant changes in the DRC’s mining code that reduce or eliminate onerous royalty and tax burdens that were implemented during the recent cobalt price spike; or

Substantial fixed-price offtake agreements that would allow Glencore to reduce the “economic cut-off grade” for its oxide ore deposits.

Based on the facts as they exist today I think the next two years will be very ugly for the EV market and that Tesla may be the first fatality. If the market price of cobalt begins another sustained spike, I think the primary beneficiary will be Katanga Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:KATFF), a majority-owned subsidiary of Glencore that operates the world’s second biggest cobalt mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA THROUGH LONG-DATED OUT-OF-THE-MONEY PUT OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently serve as a non-executive director of Giyani Metals Corp (CATPF) and as a member of the index committee for the EQM Battery Metals and Materials Index. My personal portfolio includes Giyani Metals, Katanga Mining Limited (KATFF) and the Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF (BATT). I’m also short Tesla through long-dated out of the money put options.