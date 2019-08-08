LendingClub: Hard To Comprehend

After completing a reverse split, LendingClub (LC) tested the all-time lows reached in the December market crash. The online lending platform just completed another quarter full of records, making one struggle to comprehend the negativity surrounding the stock. New platform innovation might finally provide the catalyst towards consistent revenue growth that drives the stock to a higher price.

Margin Boost

LendingClub is in the midst of boosting margins by moving operational employees to the lower cost area of Salt Lake City or business process outsourcing centers. The end result is lower costs to originate and service loans.

In the process, and in combination with higher loan originations, the online lending platform has improved the contribution margin as operating expenses were held in check while revenues grew by nearly $14 million YoY. The contribution margin jumped to 52.2% to a record high of $99.6 million, up $14.2 million from last Q2. In the process, the company cut the originating, sales and marketing costs to below 3% of originations.

Source: LendingClub Q2'19 presentation

While pure loan origination growth can drive the stock higher, any origination growth is huge when a company already generates strong EBITDA margins and is boosting the contribution margin. In the last quarter, LendingClub hit yet another record in this category with $3.1 billion in loan originations, up 11% YoY.

Source: LendingClub Q2'19 presentation

These loan originations contributed to revenue reaching a record of $190.8 million. If investors like these records, one should like the Q3'19 guidance:

Net revenues - $200 million to $210 million (up 8% to 14% YoY)

Net income - $0 million to $5 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $35 million to $40 million

The high end of guidance would beat record revenues by $19 million and record EBITDA by nearly $7 million. The new Select Plus Platform and the next generation certificate program are finally providing the catalysts for sustainable growth the market desperately wants from the fintech. Not to mention, LendingClub is finally on the path to sustainable profits.

The Select Plus Platform is working with Theorem Partners LLC to provide affordable credit to borrowers that wouldn't normally meet existing loan criteria. Theorem Partners is run by a former Morgan Stanley banker and a former Google data scientist. The financial details and potential are unknown, but the promising part is that LendingClub is expanding on the marketplace model to offer more services with the existing infrastructure and access to applicants.

The vision to finally turn LendingClub into a marketplace that delivers more products and services to the active members and large base of applicants is what will drive value for the stock. CEO Scott Sanborn had this to say on the Q2 earnings call:

The second part of our lifetime relationship strategy is what we call product to platform. Our long-term vision is to create an integrated ecosystem of partners delivering a broad range of products and services to LendingClub's 14 million annual applicants and 3 million members.

Deep Value

My previous research focused on the deep value with this fintech, and the Q2 numbers and guidance only reinforce this metric. LendingClub finally maintained full-year guidance while also launching a new platform with a new investor partner supporting bullish vibes on the beaten-down stock.

With ~87 million shares outstanding, the stock has a market value in the $1.3 billion range. Not even factoring in cash, LendingClub trades at a P/S multiple not usually reserved for a stock with 10%+ revenue growth.

The cash position is where the stock turns into deep value. LendingClub has a cash and marketable securities balance in the $555 million range. When including financial assets that account for loans held for sale by the company and deducting any related credit facilities, the company has a theoretical cash balance of $671 million. One would need to make a case for the loans to hold considerable risk in order to not include these financial assets in net value.

Source: LendingClub Q2'19 press release

In such a case, LendingClub has an enterprise value that dips to only $650 million. The stock trades below a 1x EV/S multiple with 2018 revenues forecasted to reach at least. $765 million. The forward multiple is even more appealing with the company forecast to reach $880 million 2020 revenues for 12% growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock value remains hard to comprehend. LendingClub continues hitting record financial metrics and will finally report a profit in Q3, thereby eliminating a lot of the negative reasons to avoid the stock. the stock simply needs to trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x to reach a target price of $30, or roughly a double.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.