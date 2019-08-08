Why Cushing Energy Income Fund's 90.6% Loss Was Easy To Predict

Management apathy, not incompetence, is most likely to be blamed, indicating all of Cushing CEFs should be avoided.

Its poor performance and -90.6% total return and -97.3% dividend growth were easy to predict, yet the fund traded at a premium before it collapsed in 2014.

I recently wrote on a small energy fund, the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP), that I believe is at risk of being dissolved due to its small size, dwindling AUM, and large roster of analysts/managers. But how small can an energy CEF get without being subsumed into another fund or being liquidated entirely?

The answer is: very. The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) is both one of the worst and one of the smallest CEFs of all time. With just $47.6 million in AUM, it is a microscopic fund and a shadow of what it once was:

This is partly bad luck and partly bad management. The bad luck part is that the fund launched in 2012, just a couple of years before oil crashed. The bad management part is that this fund massively underperformed the energy market even before oil crashed, with a negative return until the oil market crashed in late 2014:

Since then, SRF has been the worst performing CEFs tracked by CEF Insider.

Cushing is not a very good fund manager. While their other CEFs have not performed as poorly as SRF, only the Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) is up on a NAV basis - and just barely so:

Management fees are modest, with SRF charging just 1% management fees, the second lowest of any energy CEF and far below the 2.77% management fees charged on average among energy CEFs. But this is a clear case of “you get what you pay for”; that lower fee has also come with a lower performance and a plummeting distribution.

Much like NDP, SRF had a stable dividend until it didn’t - and with a 98.4% decline in the fund’s distributions since inception, SRF has absolutely failed to deliver for income investors.

It gets worse. The vast majority who bought SRF before 2014 purchased at a premium, since the fund typically bought at a premium during those years.

The discount has been relatively tightly rangebound as volumes have fallen lower and lower:

SRF is truly a disaster, but what lessons are to be learnt from this disaster?

I believe there are three key takeaways:

Know management

Cushing has let down its investors in all three of their CEFs and, sadly, there’s reason to think Cushing doesn’t really care. With $3.1 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2019, and a 90% institutional client base, Cushing is not really focusing on the retail investor - who makes up almost all of the investors who would buy a Cushing CEF.

This lack of incentive has translated into poorer performance. Cushing’s larger institutional funds have done much better. The Cushing MLP Institutional Alpha Strategy Select managed account, for instance, has beaten the Alerian MLP Index over the last 10 years and in three of the five years from the oil crash in 2014:

Source: Morgan Stanley

This demonstrates management can outperform, and they will - but not if you’re a retail investor looking at the firm’s CEFs.

Invest in assets, not commodities

This is perhaps a more controversial point of view, but it is one that has served me well for many years. Several years ago, I wrote to warn investors to avoid MLPs for the simple reason that the best energy experts did not and could not predict the crash in oil in 2014. For that reason, commodities are particularly risky for CEFs.

Because CEF investors expect and demand a regular cash flow from the investments, management must provide liquidity from its investments in a short time frame. This liquidity is much easier to get from a diversified portfolio of stocks or bonds - but with a portfolio of MLPs or other commodity related assets, there is little room for fund managers to diversify into uncorrelated assets to provide the needed liquidity. For this reason, even if you are bullish on energy (which you should not be), CEFs are not the best approach for this strategy (although there are a few exceptions from very well run funds that actually do care about retail investors).

Do not tolerate massive underperformance

The easiest way to avoid the SRF trap before 2014 was to compare its performance to the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE). Even a cursory glance at any time would have told you two things: the fund trades at a discount and the fund underperforms its closest indexes. Those two facts alone should have told you to avoid the fund. Likewise, any fund that underperforms and trades at a discount should be avoided.

Obviously, SRF is to be avoided now, as should Cushing’s other energy funds, SZC and the Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Fund (SRV).

If Cushing wants to attract retail investors’ money again, it should prove that it will put effort into its CEFs to help them outperform as has its managed accounts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.