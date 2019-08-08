I Am Bullish On Noble Midstream Partners

Its creditors are happy as reflected on the low interest rates from the two credit facilities.

NBLX cannot cover its distribution now, but it will do it in the next three quarters.

A long position in Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) makes sense. While the company cannot cover its distribution yet, I think that it can do it within the next three quarters due to a stable operational performance. Another tailwind is the bullish macro outlook for crude oil and natural gas. Lastly, NBLX’s creditors are happy since the company has a healthy and sustainable debt.

The macro picture looks bullish

The macro picture for crude oil and natural gas looks bullish, and I think that the high demand for these commodities will remain stable. The EIA is expecting the global crude oil consumption to increase by an average of 1.1 million barrels per day in 2019, and the oil consumption may increase by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day in 2020. I also believe that the demand for crude oil will remain high in the coming years.

Although the global economy is slowing down, it is still growing. Moreover, I believe that central banks will not hesitate to stimulate their economies through rate cuts if their economies continue to slow down. The Fed, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada are in the best position to stimulate their economies. On the other hand, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be limited.

On the natural gas side, the outlook also seems bullish. In 2018, the U.S. consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, up 10.5% from the previous year. I expect the demand for natural gas to remain stable. I believe that the primary driver is the continuing conversion of coal power plants for natural gas power plants due to pollution concerns. From 2007 to 2017, the number of coal power plants has dropped from 351 to 219. In contrast, the number of natural gas power plants have increased from 767 to 820. I believe that the trend will remain intact in the interim.

In brief, I think that midstream companies should have a strong demand for their services in the coming years.

NBLX’s operational performance is solid

I evaluated NBLX’s operational performance using the DuPont ROE system. I think that the summary adds value because it describes the company’s tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in thousands except for ratios or otherwise noted.

In brief, I like almost every aspect of the DuPont ROE analysis. The tax burden is at 1.0, which means that the company is paying almost no taxes. It makes sense since it is an MLP. Therefore, NBLX is taking advantage of the pass-through status.

The interest burden is also 1.0, which means that the interest expense is tiny compared to the operating income. Going forward, I want to see the interest burden remain close to 1.0.

NBLX posted an operating income margin of 36.25% in 2Q 2019. This trend has been stable over the past six quarters, and I want to see it remain unchanged going forward.

There is not much to write about regarding the asset turnover.

Finally, we arrive at the equity multiplier. This is my only concern regarding NBLX’s operational performance. The equity multiplier has been steadily increasing from 3.45 in 1Q 2018 to 4.12 in 2Q 2019. Ideally, I want to see equity multipliers below 3.0. Therefore, in the coming earnings reports, I hope that the equity multiplier stops rising at the very least.

In brief, NBLX’s operational performance seems stable.

A look at NBLX’s debt

I think that NBLX’s debt level is healthy and sustainable. My preferred metrics to study debt are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E).

The ICR tells me if the company can pay its creditors every quarter, and I think that NBLX can meet its dues with flying colors. The ICR ratio has been above 12.0 for the past six quarters. To put this in perspective, I start to get worried when I see ICRs fall below 3.0 as the interest expense starts to eat a significant chunk of the operating income.

I like the D/E ratio because it tells me about the financial leverage of the company. Although I am not concerned about NBLX’s D/E ratio now, the metric has been rising from 0.88 in 1Q 2018 to 1.44 in 2Q 2019. In the coming quarters, I want to see the ratio stabilize.

Another aspect that I like about NBLX’s debt is that it pays interest rates of 3.77% and 3.51% on its two credit facilities. The low-interest rates reflect the creditors’ confidence in the company. Moreover, the credit facilities are due in 2021 and 2023. Therefore, I do not foresee a liquidity requirement in the interim.

I think that NBLX can handle its debt level with ease.

Can NBLX cover its distributions?

While NBLX cannot cover its distributions now, it will do it in the coming three quarters. My favorite metrics for distribution sustainability are the distribution coverage ratios (DCR) measured from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income side, the company has generated enough income to cover the distributions for the last six quarters. Nonetheless, the DCR ratio has been deteriorating over time. Therefore, in the next earnings report, I would like to see an improving DCR ratio.

From the cash flow from operations, the picture is different. Without taking into account the capital expenditures, the company generated $89.1 million in cash from operations in 2Q 2019. At the same time, it paid $27.8 million to unitholders. The result was a DCR from CFO of 3.21. Moreover, the metric has been improving over the last six quarters.

However, when considering capital expenditures, the company cannot cover its distribution now. Nonetheless, I believe that it should do it within the next three quarters provided that the CFO rises at the same rate as it has done over the last five quarters. It seems that the capital expenditures that the company made in the first three quarters of 2018 are paying off.

Lastly, I want to recognize NBLX’s efforts to return value to its shareholders. The company has increased its distributions every quarter since they began paying them in February 2017.

In conclusion

I think that NBLX is a company worth considering for a long position. While the company cannot cover the distribution right now, it will cover it within the next three quarters. The macro picture for crude oil and natural gas is bullish, which should be a tailwind for NBLX. Also, the company has reliable operational performance, and its debt level is manageable. In brief, a long position in NBLX makes sense.

