Kraft Heinz: No Need To Get Involved In This Mess

Kraft Heinz (KHC), the struggling packaged foods company whose stock has lost two-thirds of its market value in the past two years, followed up on accounting mishaps and failed asset disposition with a drop in organic sales and below-consensus, top-line results for the first half of the year. After a disastrous 4Q18 and a change in the leadership team, the Pittsburgh-based company's problems appear far from being resolved.

Credit: pymnts.com

The mess has yet to be cleaned up

Revenues of $12.4 billion dropped nearly 5% YOY, although divestitures and FX headwinds accounted for about two-thirds of the top-line contraction. Less encouragingly, both volume and average prices dipped, with the latter still suffering from a promotional environment in North America, Kraft's most important market by far (see pie chart below).

On the geographic segment breakdown, not much could be celebrated about organic sales that failed to gain traction anywhere in the world. Pockets of strength could be observed in emerging markets like Brazil and in certain product categories in North America and the U.K. (for e.g., frozen and refrigerated meals, condiments and sauces) - just not enough to instill confidence that a broad turnaround might be imminent.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from earnings release

The goodwill and intangible asset impairment of a bit over $1.2 billion caused the most negative impact to the bottom line, and will likely gain center-stage coverage in the financial media. To be clear, the write-offs likely reflect poor internal control processes that I bet raise doubts in shareholders' minds over the appeal of investing in the company. But even absent the large P&L impairment, I still cringe at the sight of broad-based organic sales contraction and a sizable currency-adjusted EBITDA drop of 16% YOY.

To catch or not to catch the falling knife?

As the chart and table below suggest, KHC is about as cheap a packaged food name as one can buy in the market today. But rather than a compelling value play, I believe the depressed valuations simply reflect the substantially higher risk profile of the company and its stock. Not only have the company's financial results been unimpressive lately and the efficacy of its internal controls been questionable, KHC severely lacks any market momentum to justify a "buy the dip" move at current levels, in my view.

Data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E Forward PEG Price/Book Kraft Heinz - KHC 10.0x 1.9x 0.7x General Mills (GIS) 16.1x 2.6x 4.6x Mondelēz Int'l (MDLZ) 22.2x 2.9x 3.0x Kellogg (K) 16.2x 6.9x 8.0x J.M. Smucker (SJM) 13.4x 3.1x 1.6x

Given the messiness, I believe investors are well served by staying as far away from KHC as possible. Those with a more conservative investment profile who wish to be involved in the packaged foods sub-sector will probably do better with higher-quality names like GIS (possibly my favorite stock in the group) or MDLZ (amazing quality, but at a steep price). Alternatively, those looking to buy into a turnaround story with higher likelihood of success will probably be better off looking closer into K, or considering different industries altogether.

