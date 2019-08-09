Aramco's Dilemma: Lower Prices Or Lower Production

It will probably choose lower production, but that is likely just a short-term solution.

Even if OPEC maintains current low production, Aramco must choose between even lower production or lower prices.

Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia was on the phone with other oil producers to discuss policy responses to the slide in prices. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has already cut its production well below its quota of 10.3 million barrels per day. The July estimate published by the U.S. Dept of Energy was 9.8 million.

The report went on to say that Aramco “won’t tolerate a continued slide in prices.” The problem is especially pronounced because the third quarter of the year is supposed to be the strongest demand quarter of the year, and even that is not enough to keep prices from dropping.

Source: Barchart.com

Based on the latest EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), global OECD oil inventories were 61 million barrels higher than a year ago at the end of July. The third quarter global stock draw is already done.

The projections looking forward show stocks increasing. In fact, in 2020, there would be no third quarter stock draw at all.

And, these projections assume OPEC keeps its production lower than its quota for the entire period.

Furthermore, these projections assume global oil demand rises by 1.43 million barrels per in 2020 over 2019.

Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, now sees 2020 demand growing by just 800,000 b/d. The International Energy Agency is expected to cut its demand growth estimate to 1.1 million barrels per day in its August report.

Given the situation in each OPEC country, plus Russia, the only viable option would be a further cut by Aramco down to the low 9s, and that would only prevent a big stock build, if Vitol’s estimate is correct. Reaching the goal of actually reducing global stocks would take an even deeper cut.

Declining demand growth on top of continued shale production growth is squeezing Aramco. And, this scenario does not consider a potential trade war-induced recession, or a move by China to purchase more Iranian oil as another countermeasure to more U.S. tariffs.

Conclusions

Faced with the above complications, Aramco has reportedly decided to cut its exports by 700,000 b/d for September. Such an additional cut may have to be maintained to keep stocks from rising, if demand growth is anemic.

But this move risks allowing shale production to continue to grow. At some point, Aramco will have to choose lower prices to stop this war of attrition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.