Earthstone Energy: Production Growth Expected To Continue In 2020

Earthstone Energy's (ESTE) Q2 2019 report included some changes to its guidance that involved slight increases to expected 2019 production, costs, and capital expenditures. This results in higher projected cash burn for Earthstone in 2019, although, with around $50 million in 2019 capex mainly affecting 2020 production, Earthstone looks to be set up for strong production growth in 2020.

At current strip prices, Earthstone may still burn a bit of cash during 2020 despite strong hedges. However, its net debt per BOEPD may decrease slightly.

Guidance Changes

Earthstone increased its 2019 production guidance slightly (+2%) and largely attributed that to its 2019 well performance exceeding its expectations. It also bumped up its capital expenditure budget by $15 million, increasing it to $205 million. The well performance and increased capex budget has resulted in Earthstone projecting a higher exit rate of around 14,000 to 15,000 BOEPD now.

Earthstone also increased its lease operating expense guidance by $1 per BOE and reduced its cash G&A guidance by $0.50 per BOE, for a net increase of $0.50 per BOE in expenses. Earthstone's increased lease operating expenses were largely attributable to workover spend and increased salt water disposal costs due to frac hits, although Earthstone anticipates that its lease operating expenses will go down later in the year.

Earthstone's increased capex budget is partly helping fund a ten-well project (51% average working interest) in the Eagle Ford, with completion operations expected to begin at the end of Q3 2019.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Based on current strip prices and its updated production volumes, Earthstone now appears to be capable of generating $167 million in oil and gas revenue, with its hedges adding another $18 million in value.

Earthstone's realised price for natural gas was even lower than I expected in Q2 2019, as it realised only $0.10 per Mcf during the quarter. Earthstone mentioned that Midland Basin natural gas prices have gone negative at times. The WAHA basis differentials look narrower for the rest of 2019, but Earthstone is still likely to average below $1 per Mcf for its natural gas over the whole year.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,787,688 $53.50 $149 NGLs (Barrels) 814,863 $18.00 $15 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,117,200 $0.80 $3 Hedge Value $18 Total Revenue $185

With Earthstone's capex budget being increased by $15 million and its other expenses increasing slightly in aggregate, Earthstone's cash expenses are now estimated at $267 million. Earthstone is now projected to have $82 million in cash burn during 2019, although $50 million in capex is attributed to wells that will provide production growth in 2020 instead of 2019.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $28 Production Taxes $9 Cash G&A $20 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $205 Total Expenses $267

2020 Expectations

With Earthstone having allocated $50 million in 2019 capex to development that will have minimal impact on 2019 production, Earthstone should be well positioned for solid production results in 2020. However, its average 2020 production may not be higher than its 2019 exit rate production, as the $50 million in 2019 capex mentioned above could boost Earthstone's 2019 exit rate significantly without having much impact on 2019 average production. For example, a 3,000 BOEPD production increase for the last two weeks of the year would only increase 2019 production by around 115 BOEPD. If Earthstone can average 14,500 BOEPD (the midpoint of its 2019 exit rate guidance) in 2020, that would still be significant +23% production growth compared to 2019 though.

At 14,500 BOEPD in average production during 2020, Earthstone would generate around $193 million in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices, while its hedges would add another $22 million in value. This assumes the same oil percentage as 2019.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 3,440,125 $49.00 $169 NGLs (Barrels) 1,005,575 $18.00 $18 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,080,800 $1.10 $6 Hedge Value $22 Total Revenue $215

Earthstone's capital expenditure budget may be lower in 2020, as it is currently planning on running one rig in the Midland Basin and not spending anything in the Eagle Ford. If it has a $175 million capex budget for 2020, it will end up with around $244 million in cash expenditures. This would result in around $29 million in cash burn in 2020, in exchange for production growth that could be around 20% to 25%. This increase in total debt appears reasonable as Earthstone's debt per BOEPD would decrease slightly.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $33 Production Taxes $10 Cash G&A $20 Cash Interest $6 CapEx $175 Total Expenses $244

Other Notes

Earthstone also announced that it had entered into a Wellbore Development Agreement with a partner. This partner will participate in eight Reagan County wells in 2019 and has the option to participate in up to 11 more wells in 2020. The partner will gain a 35% working interest in the wells by contributing a higher proportion of the capital costs. This should help some with Earthstone's capital efficiency, and with around 460 gross operated Wolfcamp A and B Midland Basin locations, it appears to have plenty of inventory (19 gross operated Midland Basin wells spudded in 2019).

One thing to keep an eye on is the longer-term performance of some of Earthstone's wells, though. While its 2019 Reagan County wells have performed at or better than type curve, its two 2019 Upton County wells have tailed off considerably. Earthstone believes that those wells are still on track for decent EURs, and two wells is a small sample size, but it still bears watching to see whether future development in that area can match up with Earthstone's type curve. Earthstone reported having 4,600 net operated acres in Upton and Midland Counties, so its inventory in that area is relatively small.

Source: Earthstone Energy

Conclusion

Earthstone now expects +18% production growth in 2019 and believes that it can deliver even higher production growth in 2020 with a one-rig Midland Basin program (plus the boost from 2019 capex that mostly affects 2020 production). This may allow it to reduce its cash G&A to $4.00 per BOE or less in 2020 as it scales up operations.

This production growth is likely to come at the cost of additional cash burn at current strip prices. However, Earthstone's net debt per BOEPD may go down slightly in 2020, and its leverage is still projected to remain at reasonable levels.

