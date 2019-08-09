Dropbox's Beat, Raise, And Dip Unveil Opportunity

Were Dropbox's results and outlook robust, or should the stock price drop after the earnings report? Apparently, the answer is "yes".

Has Dropbox's (DBX) business fundamentals remained strong, following the recent product revamp and price hike, or should the company's stock trade lower? As it turns, the answer is "yes" to both questions.

The San Francisco-based cloud services company delivered 2Q19 results and outlook, on August 8 after the closing bell, that I would characterize as flawless. Revenues of $401.5 million beat consensus by a narrow margin, growing 18% YOY, while adjusted EPS of $0.10 came in a couple of pennies ahead of expectations. Despite an upgrade to full-year revenue guidance and 3Q19 outlook that landed ahead of the Street's estimates, DBX took a dizzying 6% hit in after-hours trading.

No weakness to be found

In my earnings preview, I highlighted the key topics of discussion that I would keep an eye on: paying user and ARPU trends in the face of the recent product refresh, along with whether the margin outlook for the full year would remain unchanged as facility and R&D expenses mount. In the end, there was nothing about the earnings report that suggested trouble on any of these fronts.

Paying users continued to grow at a mid-teen pace, roughly in line with recent trends. ARPU also increased as it had for the previous seven quarters, although now at a decelerating pace of 3% YOY (vs. 6% in 1Q19). The more modest growth, however, was fully justified in the earnings call by currency headwinds and one-off items. Absent these factors, per-user revenue growth would have accelerated, according to the management team, on the back of a heavier mix of higher-end subscriptions.

Further down the P&L, adjusted gross margin expanded by a sizable 140 bps, directionally in line with my expectations for increased profitability driven by gains of scale. Likely aided by the gross margin improvement that seemed more robust than expected, adjusted op margin landed at 10.1%, above the high end of management's outlook disclosed last quarter.

I was also curious to hear updates on user behavior following the Plus price hike introduced in the second quarter. Due to the timing of the price increase (June's new conversions happened at the new price, but renewals did not start to get bumped higher until July), 2Q19 financial results barely reflected any of the changes. Yet, a reduction in churn across the business and management's increased revenue outlook for the year suggest that the New Dropbox rollout must have looked promising at first glance.

Third quarter revenue guidance of $421 million to $424 million leapfrogged consensus estimate of $419 million. Encouragingly, the company also expects billings growth to accelerate in the next period. Meanwhile, based on management's sales and margin projections, I calculate that implied non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.12 topped the Street's expectations by a penny.

On the stock

I commit to keeping an open mind about DBX and whether I am wrong in thinking that it offers a compelling investment opportunity at current levels. Perhaps, the market sees something discouraging about the company's recent performance or its stock that I can't spot - please help me unearth those reasons in the comments section below.

But it has been a while since I have seen a spotless earnings report and consensus-beating outlook lead to such negative share price reaction. Tomorrow, assuming a stock at $20/share and current-year EPS estimate of $0.45 (which includes second quarter's two-cent beat and third quarter's one-cent increase, based on guidance), DBX will be trading at a long-term PEG of only 1.6x that I find unjustly discounted.

Maybe investors are still skeptical of Dropbox's product revamp and pricing strategy. Maybe they are moving to the sidelines while awaiting reassurance that the company's growth plans will pan out. But with the information that is readily available to me today, I can only conclude that $20/share is a great price to pay on the stock of a company that continues to grow revenues, gross margin, earnings, user base, ARPU and billings at a solid pace, while spitting out large quantities of cash (2Q19 FCF landed at an impressive 24% of revenues) and boasting a debt-free balance sheet.

I maintain my cautious optimism towards DBX, despite the apparent lack of market enthusiasm for the stock.

