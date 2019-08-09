Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Highlights Of A Terrific Earnings Call

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) had another stellar earnings report resulting in multiple analyst upgrades as a result of key pipeline advances along with new upcoming potential clinical candidates. An impressive cash horde along with ~$4B in upcoming potential milestones over the coming years means that Arrowhead's partnership days have officially come to an end as it will seek to maximize the future profits of its wholly-owned pipeline of promising candidates in the coming years with minimal expected dilution for current shareholders. Arrowhead continues to be a strong buy under $30 a share as it continues to impress investors and analysts alike.

Here are some of the key analyst upgrades coming in the wake of Arrowhead's latest Q3, 2019 earnings report.

Analyst Former Price Target New Price Target Piper Jaffray $33 $50 Jeffries $25 $37 Chardan Capital $24.50 $32

Table by Trent Welsh

Price upgrades showcase consensus views on the growth of value of Arrowhead's assets as it continues to aggressively expand its newly updated pipeline. Independent researcher BioBoyscout has a current $69.93 price target that he plans on updating after dosing for ARO-AAT begins. His in-depth research into the minutia of all things Arrowhead has served as a better guide for the meteoric rise of Arrowhead over the past three years than most traditional Wall Street analysts.

One of the key takeaways from the company's conference call was a quote from President and CEO of Arrowhead Christopher Anzalone:

Simply put, we have no appetite to partner any part of our pipeline right now. So this change in the future, I expected to be opportunistic rather than driven by necessity.

This is a very big statement for the company going forward as a lot of the value that the company has created over the past few years was created from the formation of key partnerships that de-risked the company's TRiM platform while solidifying the company's balance sheet. This includes both Amgen Inc.'s (AMGN) $673.5 million licensing and collaboration deal in late 2016 along with the $3.7B licensing and collaboration deal with Janssen, a subdivision of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), in late 2018.

This change in strategy comes from the fact that Arrowhead has ~$295.5 million in cash and investments at the end of its last quarter along with ~$4 billion of non-dilutive capital in potential development and commercial milestone payments from its partners in Amgen and Janssen. With a current quarterly cash burn of ~$24 million, Arrowhead has years of funding for its wholly-owned clinical candidates before FDA approval might necessitate a capital raise for commercialization purposes depending on how fast Amgen and Janssen progress their collaboration candidates.

Janssen's use of Arrowhead's former ARO-HBV candidate for hepatitis B virus, now labeled JNJ-3989, could be a game changer for Arrowhead as the milestone payments could keep Arrowhead rolling for years or fund the majority of its commercialization prospects in and of itself. Janssen's triple combination Phase 2b study featuring JNJ-3989 is set for a rapid progression through the company's pipeline as it has already surpassed Amgen's AMG-890 candidate even though the Amgen deal came ~2 years earlier.

The original Janssen deal included an option to potentially collaborate for up to three additional RNAi therapeutics against new targets to be selected by Janssen. This latest conference call revealed that Arrowhead has now started working on the first of these potential collaboration targets initially labeled ARO-JNJ1 for an undisclosed, never expressed target. This important next step in the Janssen collaboration more than makes up for the failure of Amgen to pick up its option for a worldwide exclusive license for its ARO-AMG1 RNAi therapy against an undisclosed cardiovascular target that met or exceeded the activity and safety requirements set by the original collaboration agreement.

Arrowhead doubled down on the reveals this conference call by announcing HSD17B13 as a possible candidate for alcohol related and non-alcohol related liver disease. ARO-HSD for short is currently in IND-enabling GLP-toxicology studies with a CTA expected by the end of 2019 with first-in-human studies scheduled to follow shortly after. This brand new candidate should be one of the focuses of Arrowhead's upcoming Analyst Day on October 18th.

Arrowhead's recent earnings call resulted in a round of upgrades that are trying to keep pace with the company's rapidly rising share price. Arrowhead also disclosed a couple of brand new pipeline additions along with the successful advance of Janssen's JNJ-3989 to round out the progress of its wholly-owned candidates. With more than enough cash on its balance sheet to fund years of research besides a potential ~$4B in additional milestones, this sub $3B market cap company has plenty going for it as it continues to expand and diversify its pipeline at an amazing speed. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals remains a strong buy at a sub $30 price tag. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.